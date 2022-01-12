Glitter as a weapon? Two women arrested in sparkly attack of man at a Florida home

Glitter was used as a weapon in Florida early Monday.

Two Florida women were arrested after attacking a man with containers of the shimmery particles at his Clearwater home.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Kaitlin O’Donovan, 27, and Sarah Franks, 29, were charged with burglary with assault or battery. They were briefly held on $250 bond.

The complaint says O’Donovan and Franks arrived at the ground-level apartment at around 2:30 a.m. and began arguing with the man, who was standing on his fenced balcony.

The two women then began launching containers of glitter, “striking him in the upper torso and head,” read the report.

Franks then jumped over the patio fence to hurl more of the sparkly substance at Jacob J. Colon and enter his place, deputies said. O’Donovan then walked to the front door so that Franks could unlock it and let her in and the alleged glitter attack continued inside the home, according to the affidavit.

When cops arrived, the two local women had already left, but investigators were able to track down their car, which was reportedly filled with glitter.

Franks is also accused of kicking open a window when she departed, leaving about $100 in damage.

Colon’s condition is unknown, as is his relationship to the suspects. But his apartment likely needed a good sweeping.