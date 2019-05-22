It Was All Glitz and Glamour at Saks and Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Spring 2019 Ball

Natasha Diggs providing musical stylings from the DJ booth. Photo: Nicole Janok at Sharp Communications, Inc. More

Fashion and science joined forces on Tuesday night when Saks Fifth Avenue accompanied the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering in hosting the hospital’s 12th annual Spring Ball. Notables including Wes Gordon, Marigay McKee, and Brent Neale Winston flocked to the Plaza Hotel for an evening of fine dining in the name of New York’s most revered cancer institute. Ron Wendt Designs imbued the room with a springtime flair, ornamenting cerulean tables with pink peonies and candlelight.

With 73 years of operation under its belt, the society’s initiatives span from research to patient care to public educational opportunities for cancer prevention. For this evening in particular, all dollars raised benefited MSK’s Department of Pediatrics.

“We’ve accomplished so much in the last two years,” says Jamee Gregory, who has presided over the Society of MSK since 2017. “Tonight, I want to remind everybody that every penny they donate could potentially save someone’s life.” When it comes to patient care at MSK, the devil is in the details. The society has fine-tuned improvements to enhance the patient experience, including increased activities (a pediatric spring prom, for example), phone-charging stations, and an updated stable of current DVDs for the taking. By providing hospitality and opportunities for engagement, the society strives to keep patients and their families vital during long afternoons at the clinic.

With an audience still reeling from the success of last year’s ball, which raised over $1 million, the mood was auspicious as Gregory opened the evening with a welcome from the 2019 cochairs: Kate Davis, Hope Geier Smith, Ferebee Taube, Amanda Taylor, and Saks Fifth Avenue’s Roopal Patel. Other goings-on included a short film on the Spring Ball’s initiatives, a dance party courtesy of DJ Natasha Diggs, and a live auction that helped rake in a whopping $1.7 million for the Department of Pediatrics.

Regarding the long-standing partnership between Saks and MSK, Patel says it was an obvious choice when it first came to fruition: “Memorial Sloan Kettering really is such an icon of New York City. People from all over the world come here for the best care for cancer there is. We’re so honored and so grateful to be a part of this and to help champion that fight against cancer.”

Originally Appeared on Vogue

