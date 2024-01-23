Before the glitz of Sundance, Park City used to be a ghost town

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The world is seeing a lot of Park City right now — it is all glitz and glamour as the Sundance Film Festival makes it a place of star gazing and movie deal making.



The city, however, did not always look this way.

In fact, in the 1960s, Park City was a ghost of a mining town. Despite this, one citizen told the world it could be something more.

The history of Park City

In 1967, Park City had two grocery stores, a clothing store, a 5 and 10 cent store, several bars, and several gas stations.

Back then, the priest at St. Mary said there was “practically nothing left in the town at all.”



According to that priest, in what he called “the dark and evil” later days, many who lived there were forced to go elsewhere and the population dropped to about 1,500.

Some felt the town had hit a dead end — the mining was over and the town certainly needed some sprucing up, but there was one place in the city with no gloom: the barber shop.

The barber, Lester Taylor, had hope for the city.

“I don’t think that Park City is finished as a thriving community,” Taylor said in 1960. “I believe it has a great future as a community.”

That great future came in the way of skiing. A modest resort, a great idea, and a government grant changed everything.

Twenty years ago, Deer Valley icon Bob Wells said that government rescue was the key to go from “silver under the ground to snow on top of the ground.”

The goal of the grant was to replace the lost employment from mining with recreation, Wells said.

The ski train brought in tourists, and the city blossomed. In November 1970, the Chamber of Commerce recognized skiing was bringing in large numbers of people — but back then, the city had little to offer in the way of entertainment other than skiing.

Their solution was to make the town like an old west frontier mining town — similar to the sets of western movies — complete with board sidewalks, overhanging balconies, gas or simulated gas lights, and “signs of the proper style.”

Nature took its course and confirmed the barber’s words — Park City did have a great future.

