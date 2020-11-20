GLNG INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Golar LNG Limited

Bernstein Liebhard LLP
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the common stock of Golar LNG Limited (“Golar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLNG) between April 30, 2020, and August 10, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Golar securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit GLNG Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Hygo’s CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo’s valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 24, 2020, media reported that Hygo’s CEO Eduardo Navarro Antonello was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil’s Operation Car Wash.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.28.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Golar securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/golarlnglimited-glng-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-315/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


