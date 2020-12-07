Global $1.74 Bn CBCT Systems Market to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBCT Systems Market by Application, by Detector Type, by Field of View, by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global CBCT Systems Market was valued at USD 738.7 million in 2019 and is estimated to garner USD 1.74 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030.



Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) is a medical imaging technique, where the resultant x-rays are divergent. It is useful for the thorough analysis of bone structure and tooth orientation, as it provides 3D images of the patient's anatomy. CBCT plays a vital role in the diagnosis, intervention, and treatment-planning such as orthopedics, ENT, and dentistry such as orthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, cosmetic dentistry, and implant dentistry.



The benefits offered by CBCT systems as compared to traditional CT systems are: lower exposure to radiations, easy operations, faster scan time, cost-effectiveness, and wide field of applications.



Market Dynamics and Trends



Rising application of CBCT systems in dentistry, breast imaging, orthopaedics, ENT, and other areas of the medical field is boosting the demand for efficient CBCT system solutions, thus fueling the market growth. Moreover, growing geriatric population, advancements in healthcare infrastructures, developments in product technologies, and rapidly growing medical tourism is expected to further propel the market growth.



However, high costs of imaging systems are expected to impede the growth of the market. On the other hand, untapped market in emerging economies, increasing R&D activities, growing number of strategic collaborations, product launches, and technological innovations in CBCT systems are expected to create new opportunities for the market.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The global CBCT systems market is segmented into based on application, detector type, patient position, field of view, end user, and geography. On the basis of application, the CBCT systems market is segmented into dental and others. The dental segment is sub-segmented into implantology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, endodontics, general dentistry, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, periodontology, and forensic dentistry. The others segment is divided into breast imaging, ENT applications, and orthopedic conditions. In terms of patient position, the market is divided into single position, which is further split into standing position, seated position, supine position, and combination position.



On the basis of detector type, the market is bifurcated into image intensifier detector and flat-panel imager detector. Based on field of view, the CBCT systems market is classified as small FOV systems, medium FOV systems, and large FOV systems. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as into hospitals & clinics, imaging centers, and academic and research institutes. On the basis of geography, the market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (RoW).



Geographical Analysis



North America is expected to dominate the global CBCT systems market during the forecast period due to growing patient pool suffering from dental-disorders, presence of advanced healthcare & medical infrastructures, high adoption of advanced technology, and presence of key players in this region.



The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in medical tourism, rise in consumer awareness, growth in per-capita disposable income, and improvement in healthcare infrastructures in the region.



Competitive Landscape



Key players in the CBCT systems market include Carestream Health, Danaher, Planmeca OY, Dentsply Sirona, Vatech Co., Ltd., Cefla s.c., ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO.,LTD., J. Morita, Curve Beam, and Prexion.



In February 2020, Planmeca Group introduced the 'Planmeca Ultra Low Dose protocol;' world's leading low dose imaging mode that combines high CBCT image quality with exceptionally low patient doses. A study proved that when compared with standard protocols, Planmeca's ULD protocol lowered the patient doses by an incredible 77%, without a statistical reduction in diagnostic image quality; hence making it highly recommendable. Planmeca Ultra Low Dose is a standard feature in every Planmeca CBCT unit, and can be used with any imaging mode or voxel size by simply pressing a button.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:



Global CBCT Systems Market - By Application

Dental

Implantology

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Orthodontics

Endodontics

General Dentistry

Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders

Periodontology

Forensic Dentistry

Other

Breast Imaging

ENT Applications

Orthopedic Conditions

Global CBCT Systems Market - By Patient Position

Standing Position

Seated Position

Supine Position

Combination Position

Global CBCT Systems Market - By Detector Type

Image Intensifier Detector

Flat-panel Imager Detector

Global CBCT Systems Market - By Field of View

Small FOV Systems

Medium FOV Systems

Large FOV Systems

Global CBCT Systems Market - By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Imaging Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Global CBCT Systems Market - By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Remaining Countries

KEY PLAYERS:

Carestream Health

Danaher

Planmeca OY

Dentsply Sirona

Vatech Co., Ltd.

Cefla s.c.

ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO.,LTD.

J. Morita, Curve Beam

Prexion

