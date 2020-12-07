Global $1.74 Bn CBCT Systems Market to 2030
Dublin, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBCT Systems Market by Application, by Detector Type, by Field of View, by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global CBCT Systems Market was valued at USD 738.7 million in 2019 and is estimated to garner USD 1.74 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030.
Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) is a medical imaging technique, where the resultant x-rays are divergent. It is useful for the thorough analysis of bone structure and tooth orientation, as it provides 3D images of the patient's anatomy. CBCT plays a vital role in the diagnosis, intervention, and treatment-planning such as orthopedics, ENT, and dentistry such as orthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, cosmetic dentistry, and implant dentistry.
The benefits offered by CBCT systems as compared to traditional CT systems are: lower exposure to radiations, easy operations, faster scan time, cost-effectiveness, and wide field of applications.
Market Dynamics and Trends
Rising application of CBCT systems in dentistry, breast imaging, orthopaedics, ENT, and other areas of the medical field is boosting the demand for efficient CBCT system solutions, thus fueling the market growth. Moreover, growing geriatric population, advancements in healthcare infrastructures, developments in product technologies, and rapidly growing medical tourism is expected to further propel the market growth.
However, high costs of imaging systems are expected to impede the growth of the market. On the other hand, untapped market in emerging economies, increasing R&D activities, growing number of strategic collaborations, product launches, and technological innovations in CBCT systems are expected to create new opportunities for the market.
Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:
The global CBCT systems market is segmented into based on application, detector type, patient position, field of view, end user, and geography. On the basis of application, the CBCT systems market is segmented into dental and others. The dental segment is sub-segmented into implantology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, endodontics, general dentistry, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, periodontology, and forensic dentistry. The others segment is divided into breast imaging, ENT applications, and orthopedic conditions. In terms of patient position, the market is divided into single position, which is further split into standing position, seated position, supine position, and combination position.
On the basis of detector type, the market is bifurcated into image intensifier detector and flat-panel imager detector. Based on field of view, the CBCT systems market is classified as small FOV systems, medium FOV systems, and large FOV systems. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as into hospitals & clinics, imaging centers, and academic and research institutes. On the basis of geography, the market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (RoW).
Geographical Analysis
North America is expected to dominate the global CBCT systems market during the forecast period due to growing patient pool suffering from dental-disorders, presence of advanced healthcare & medical infrastructures, high adoption of advanced technology, and presence of key players in this region.
The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in medical tourism, rise in consumer awareness, growth in per-capita disposable income, and improvement in healthcare infrastructures in the region.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the CBCT systems market include Carestream Health, Danaher, Planmeca OY, Dentsply Sirona, Vatech Co., Ltd., Cefla s.c., ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO.,LTD., J. Morita, Curve Beam, and Prexion.
In February 2020, Planmeca Group introduced the 'Planmeca Ultra Low Dose protocol;' world's leading low dose imaging mode that combines high CBCT image quality with exceptionally low patient doses. A study proved that when compared with standard protocols, Planmeca's ULD protocol lowered the patient doses by an incredible 77%, without a statistical reduction in diagnostic image quality; hence making it highly recommendable. Planmeca Ultra Low Dose is a standard feature in every Planmeca CBCT unit, and can be used with any imaging mode or voxel size by simply pressing a button.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
Global CBCT Systems Market - By Application
Dental
Implantology
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Orthodontics
Endodontics
General Dentistry
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders
Periodontology
Forensic Dentistry
Other
Breast Imaging
ENT Applications
Orthopedic Conditions
Global CBCT Systems Market - By Patient Position
Standing Position
Seated Position
Supine Position
Combination Position
Global CBCT Systems Market - By Detector Type
Image Intensifier Detector
Flat-panel Imager Detector
Global CBCT Systems Market - By Field of View
Small FOV Systems
Medium FOV Systems
Large FOV Systems
Global CBCT Systems Market - By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Imaging Centers
Academic and Research Institutes
Global CBCT Systems Market - By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Brazil
Remaining Countries
KEY PLAYERS:
Carestream Health
Danaher
Planmeca OY
Dentsply Sirona
Vatech Co., Ltd.
Cefla s.c.
ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO.,LTD.
J. Morita, Curve Beam
Prexion
