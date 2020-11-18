Global $105 Million Textile Binders Market Outlook to 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Binders - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Textile Binders market accounted for $66.21 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $105.52 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Increasing usage of chemical web bonding, high adoptions rate of nonwovens in automotive are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the stringent environment-related norms are hampering the market growth.

Textile binders are used to produce an efficient printing paste for fabric printing and coating. These are used to give the required effects to textiles. Various agents considered under the fabric coating & printing segment include scouring agents, fixing agents, and color-leveling agents. Textiles binders are employed in the production of apparel in fabric coating and printing.

Based on the material, the acrylic copolymer segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it is primarily used as a textile binder. It possesses superior characteristics such as high gloss, excellent resistance to water as well as weather, alkali resistance, excellent adhesion, excellent workability, good dispersion, and low odor. It is free of alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEO).

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the fast growing middle class and boom in the housing sector in the region, is expected to drive the textile binders market in the region.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Textile Binders Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Vinyl Acrylate Copolymer
5.3 Styrene Acrylate Copolymer
5.4 Polyvinyl Acetate
5.5 Acrylic Copolymer
5.6 Other Materials
5.6.1 Self-Crosslinking Binders
5.6.2 Melamine Formaldehyde
5.6.3 Anionic Surfactants

6 Global Textile Binders Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cloud-Based
6.3 On-Premises

7 Global Textile Binders Market, By Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Medium-Sized Enterprise
7.4 Small Enterprises

8 Global Textile Binders Market, By Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Distributor
8.3 Direct Sales

9 Global Textile Binders Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Lamination
9.3 Flocking
9.4 Fabric Coating & Printing
9.5 Discharge Printing
9.6 Other Applications
9.6.1 Crushed Foam Printing
9.6.2 Pigment Discharge Printing

10 Global Textile Binders Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling
12.1 Acrolite Chemicals
12.2 Archroma Corporate
12.3 Fineotex Group
12.4 Dow
12.5 Camex Ltd
12.6 OMNOVA Solutions Inc
12.7 Arkema SA
12.8 Organic Dyes And Pigments Llc
12.9 Pioneer Chemicals Inc
12.10 Scott Bader Company Ltd
12.11 Hemanjali Polymers Pvt. Ltd
12.12 SETEX
12.13 3J Chemicals
12.14 ADPL Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybqw5y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


