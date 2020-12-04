Global $15.2 Billion Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to 2027: COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the World Awaiting Vaccine Supply for 7.5 Billion People, the Drug Packaging Market Remains Optimistic With a 13.2% Spike in Revenues
The global market for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment is expected to witness a 13.2% spurt in revenues for the year 2020 and thereafter reach US$15.2 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.
Despite the optimistic outlook for the market, the pharmaceutical industry is not without its share of challenges. The industry is witnessing disruptions in supply of active materials and ingredients, with production dependent on raw materials from China impacting most countries. The rude shock rendered by the pandemic has awakened the focus on self-sufficiency in production supply chain. Drug R&D, scheduled approvals and launches & routine production of non-COVID drugs are showing signs of being impacted.
As a result of lockdowns and consumption of healthcare resources for COVID-19, TB & its deadly allies like HIV & malaria are making a comeback. Over 7 million additional cases of TB are forecasted by the end of 2020. Drug production faces the pressure of pent-up demand, and challenges in scaling production to meet the increased demand. In a fairly mixed outlook, drug packaging equipment will benefit from the search for drugs, therapies & vaccines for COVID-19 & post virus focus on public health & innovative drug development.
Several companies have started to provide antiviral, sterile packaging to mitigate concerns associated with the viral exposure. These solutions are intended to protect frontline workers engaged in dealing with the rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19. The pandemic has not only pushed demand for healthcare packaging such as pumps, rigid plastic and flexible blister foils, but has also increased the risk of transmission of the virus through pharmaceutical packaging surfaces.
Mounting concerns regarding viral exposure is largely due to the ability of the virus to survive on packaging surfaces for longer periods. These concerns are poised to benefit antiviral, sterile packaging formats. Plastics, against this backdrop, are emerging as a perfect material for antiviral and sterile packaging. Based on its high versatility and barrier properties, plastic is anticipated to emerge as the preferred option for these packaging solutions.
Moreover, antiviral biopolymers, mainly products reinforced with specific active drug components, are anticipated to witness immense popularity owing to their eco-friendly nature and low toxicity. These products present an effective solution to reduce the contamination risk and ensure handling safety. Several companies are also betting on NO2-based sterilization technology for achieving product differentiation. The technology offers benefits of ultra-low temperature process, low pressure requirements and faster cycle times. In addition, plastic presents an ideal solution for ensuring longer shelf life of pharmaceutical products, which is slated to benefit the packaging material during the pandemic.
In support of the world's focus on development of COVID-19 vaccine, pharmaceutical packaging market is also scaling up operations to keep pace with the ongoing efforts in the space. Companies engaged in development of COVID-19 vaccines are signing agreements with packaging companies for manufacturing syringes and vials to package COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna for instance announced a collaborative deal with Catalent in June 2020 for providing vial filling and packaging for initial batch of 100 million doses of vaccine from its US facility in Indiana. The company is expected to produce around 500 million to 1 billion doses annually, starting in 2021 from its US-based production facility, through a strategic partnership with Lonza, enhancing the need for packaging solutions. Presently, around 142 experimental vaccines are under studies, focusing on diverse technologies, to efficiently assess clinical outcomes across board.
Irrespective of the diverse platforms, the development haste is all set to augur well for the production of vaccine in the near term. About 13 vaccines have entered human trials to test the safety and efficacy of the vaccine on healthy volunteers, while 129 are in pre-clinical animal trial studies.
Moderna, AstraZeneca, CanSino Biologics, and Pfizer are expected to be released in the first wave during second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021. The second wave will see Johnson & Johnson, GlaxosmithKline/Sanofi in the second half of 2021.
The production of vaccines would start even before the regulatory approval from third quarter of 2020. Commercial availability of the vaccine would start between fourth quarter 2020 to early 2021.
Scaling up manufacturing facilities, growing global efforts in terms of non-profit public-private partnerships ensuring equitable access to vaccine supplies, greater international collaboration for mapping safety data and vaccination protocols, and strategic financing are all set to boost the prospects of successful development and utilization of COVID-19 vaccine in the near term.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.
ACG Worldwide Pvt., Ltd.
IMA SpA
Korber AG
Marchesini Group SpA
Mg2 Srl
MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE & Co. KG
Optima Packaging Group GmbH
Robert Bosch GmbH
Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH
Uhlmann Group
Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
Pharmaceutical Companies Devise Innovative Strategies for Streamlining Supply Chain Networks
Pharmaceutical Packaging Players Gear Up with Sterile, Antiviral Packaging to Deal with COVID-19 Challenge
Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Spur Demand for Packaging Products, Propel Growth in Packaging Equipment
A Prelude to Pharmaceutical Packaging
An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Prospects & Outlook
Advancements in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries Fuel Growth Packaging Equipment Market
Primary Packaging Equipment Segment Leads Market
Liquids Packaging Equipment Dominates Global Market
Europe Continues to Rein Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market
Competition
Packaging Equipment Providers Rise Up to Address Evolving Needs and Challenges Faced by Pharmaceutical Industry
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Glass Packaging Solutions
Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Packaging Equipment
Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in Packaging and Delivery Techniques, Supporting Demand for Packaging Equipment
Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for Pharma Packaging Equipment Makers
Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
Market Poised to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Activity
Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Packaging Equipment Market
With Emerging Economies Emerging as Hubs of Pharma Manufacturing Activity, Growth Potential in Store for Equipment Companies
Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers
OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector
Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging
Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Increasing Use of Blow/Fill/Seal Technology in Pharmaceutical Packaging Applications
Demand Remains Consistent for Aseptic & Sealing Equipment in Pharmaceutical Industry
Rise of Smart Packaging in Pharmaceutical Sector Influences Equipment Demand
Demand Rises for Integrated and Flexible Packaging Equipment in Pharma Industry
Automated Packaging Equipment Support Market Growth
Labeling & Serialization Equipment Segment Benefits from Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs
Equipment for Small Batch Production & Research Purposes Find Favor
Evolving Technologies and Trends Impact Growth in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging Equipment Market
Shift Towards Specialized Therapies and Biopharmaceuticals Influences Market
Rising Demand for Equipment with Complex, Integrated Capabilities
Equipment Manufacturers Striving to Address Major Industry Challenges
Increasing Use of Robots
Evolving and Complex Drug Formulations Lead to Packaging Equipment Innovations
Biopharmaceuticals Drive Innovations in Pharma Packaging Equipment Market
Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Vendors Bet on Innovations to Stay Afloat
Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for Packaging Equipment Manufacturers
Strict Regulatory Standards for Packaging & Need to Eliminate Counterfeit Products Influence Equipment Development
Regulatory Uncertainty Makes Compliance Challenging
Inclination Towards Refurbished Equipment Emerges as a Threat to Pharma Packaging Equipment Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Pharmaceutical Packaging Emerges as a Promising Category in the US Packaging Machinery Market
Validation Compliance of Machinery to Gain Importance
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
China's Drug Contract Manufacturing Augurs Well for Packaging Equipment Makers
Market Analytics
EUROPE
Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: A Prelude
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
Indian Pharmaceutical Equipment Market: Poised for Growth
India's Emergence as a Hub of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Supports Growth in Packaging Equipment Market
Market Analytics
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 98
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0mqv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-15-2-billion-pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market-to-2027-covid-19-to-restructure-the-pharmaceutical-supply-chain-management-301186485.html
SOURCE Research and Markets