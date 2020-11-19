Global $150+ Billion Hydrogen Market to 2025 with Profiles of Air Products, Hydrogenics, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, TOTAL, Linde, Caloric, Snam, Vopak & Air Liquide

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Market - Analysis by Distribution Type, Production Type, End User, by Region, by Countries (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hydrogen Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 5.25% during 2020-2025 and was valued at USD 151.80 Billion in the year 2019 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share. Market developments in North America and the Asian countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea expected to facilitate growth of the hydrogen market in the next 10-years.

The Hydrogen market is expected to grow on the back of the aggressive strategy employed by international community to tackle climate change on the backdrop of Paris Climate Conference of 2015 and growing level of toxic element in the air. Technology advancement in production and distribution of Hydrogen will leave a positive impact on the demand of hydrogen.

Under the segments, Production Type, Natural Gas is witnessing rising demand as cost of producing the hydrogen using natural gas act as a feedstock is very low, nearly 60% of hydrogen is produced from natural gas using Steam methane reforming process (SMR). Both Coal and Natural gas are prominent source of energy for hydrogen production and there are significant amount of carbon dioxide in the environment, thus production of hydrogen gas is also responsible for green house gas emission.

Refineries have emerged as the most significant end-user of hydrogen gas as hydrogen is used as a feedstock that transforms fuel into a number of value added products. Also, the demand of hydrogen for deduplication of petroleum product will witness rapid growth with strict laws by government to reduce the quantity of sulphur from petroleum product.

Key Target Audience

  • Hydrogen Production Companies

  • Automobile Industry

  • Energy Sector

  • Oil and Gas Industry

  • Consulting and Advisory Firms

  • Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Hydrogen Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Hydrogen Market: Sizing, Growth and Forecast
4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2015-2025

5. Global Hydrogen Market Segmentation - By Distribution Type, By Value
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hydrogen: By Distribution Type
5.2 Merchant Supply - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.3 On site Productions - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
5.4 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6. Global Hydrogen Market Segmentation - By Production Type, By Value
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hydrogen: By Production Type
6.2 Natural Gas - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.3 Coals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
6.4 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7. Global Hydrogen Market Segmentation - By End User, By Value
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Hydrogen: By End User
7.2 Refining - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.3 Ammonia - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.4 Methanol - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.5 DRI - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
7.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8. Global Hydrogen Market: Regional Analysis

9. North America Hydrogen Market: An Analysis
9.1 North America Hydrogen Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
9.2 North America Hydrogen Market - Prominent Players
9.3 Market Segmentation By Distribution Type (Merchant Supply, On site Production, Others)
9.4 Market Segmentation By Production Type (Natural Gas, Coals, Others)
9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Refining, Ammonia, Methanol, DRI, Others)
9.6 North America Hydrogen Market: Country Analysis
9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Hydrogen Market - By Country, By Value, 2025
9.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Hydrogen Market : By Country
9.9 United States Hydrogen Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)
9.10 United States Hydrogen Market Segmentation - By Distribution Type, Production Type, Distribution Channel (2015-2025)
9.11 Canada Hydrogen Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value
9.12 Canada Hydrogen Market Segmentation - By Distribution Type, Production Type, Distribution Channel (2015-2025)

10. Europe Hydrogen Market: An Analysis

11. Asia Pacific Hydrogen Market: An Analysis

12. Global Hydrogen Market Dynamics
12.1 Drivers
12.2 Restraints
12.3 Trends

13. Market Attractiveness
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hydrogen Market - By Distribution Type, 2025
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hydrogen Market - By Production Type, 2025
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hydrogen Market - By End User , 2025
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Hydrogen Market - By Region, 2025

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Key Developments
14.2 Market Share Analysis

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 Air Products
15.2 Hydrogenics
15.3 Royal Dutch Shell
15.4 Bp Plc.
15.5 TOTAL
15.6 Linde PLC
15.7 Caloric
15.8 Snam
15.9 Vopak
15.10 Air Liquide

