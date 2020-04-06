Global $2+ Billion Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Forecast, 2025 - Featuring Altierre, Diebold Nixdorf, DIGI System Gurgaon, DisplayData, LG CNS, M2Communications, and More

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic shelf label market grew at a CAGR of around 21% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2,082.7 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.6% during 2020-2025.



In recent times, the high prevalence of technological revolution across the retail industry of both the developed and developing regions have augmented the demand for ESL systems. Furthermore, the developing economies, such as China and India, have emerged as substantial markets for retail automation. Several retailers are adopting retail automation solutions for improved consumer satisfaction, automatic price updates, reduced operational and labor costs, and efficient store management.



In addition to this, the rapid integration of full graphic e-papers with ESL systems has positively influenced the development of in-store communication solutions. Moreover, various technological advancements, for instance, the introduction of ESL systems based on radio frequency (RF) communication technology, are expected to fuel the growth of the global electronic shelf label market in the coming years.



Segment Highlights

Based on the type, the report finds that liquid crystal displays (LCDs) exhibit a clear dominance in the market, accounting for the majority of the global market share. Other popular types are full-graphic and segmented e-papers.

The market has been bifurcated based on the component into hardware and software. Hardware currently represents the most popular component.

On the basis of the technology, the market has been categorized into radiofrequency, infrared, near-field communication (NFC) and others. At present, the majority of ESLs are embedded with infrared technology.

Based on the application, the market has been segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores and others. Amongst these, ESLs are most widely utilized in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Region-wise, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other major markets include Asia Pacific , Europe , Latin America , and Middle East and Africa .

Key Questions Answered



How has the electronic shelf label market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of electronic shelf label market based on the type?

What is the breakup of electronic shelf label market based on the component?

What is the breakup of electronic shelf label market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of electronic shelf label market based on the application?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the electronic shelf label market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electronic Shelf Label Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Liquid crystal display (LCD)

6.2 Full graphic E-paper

6.3 Segmented E-paper

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Hardware

7.2 Software



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Radiofrequency

8.2 Infrared

8.3 NFC

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience store

9.3 Others



10 Performance of Key Regions

10.1 Europe

10.2 North America

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East & Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Altierre corporation

14.3.2 Diebold Nixdorf

14.3.3 DIGI System Gurgaon Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.4 Displaydata Ltd.

14.3.5 LG CNS

14.3.6 M2communications

14.3.7 Panasonic

14.3.8 Pricer

14.3.9 Samsung

14.3.10 SES Imagotag



