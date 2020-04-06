Global $3.6 Bn Clustering Software Markets, 2020-2025: Aerospace & Defense, Academic & Research Institutes, BFSI, Gaming, and Others

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clustering Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clustering software market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach levels worth US$ 3.6 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2020-2025.



The growing information technology (IT) sector, along with the increasing adoption of cloud computing systems by organizations, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Enterprises are utilizing complex operating systems and software applications that are combined using clustering software to manage the workload virtually and process information to perform tasks effectively.



Furthermore, the growing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and increasing organizational dependence on unified IT infrastructure, are other factors contributing to the market growth. Organizations are adopting virtualized environments as a preventive measure against losses due to downtime, which is further leading to increasing investments in cloud deployments.



Additionally, clustering software also provides contingency capabilities such as failovers that enables the organizations to evade unforeseen threats to the network.



Other factors, including rapid urbanization, technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being HP, IBM, Fujitsu, Microsoft Incorporation, NEC Corp., Oracle, Red Hat, Silicon Graphics International, Symantec, VMware, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global clustering software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operating system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global clustering software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Clustering Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 System Management

6.2 Parallel Environment

6.3 Workload Management

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Professional Services

7.2 Software

7.3 Licenses



8 Market Breakup by Operating System

8.1 Windows

8.2 Linux and Unix

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

9.1 On-premises

9.2 Hosted



10 Market Breakup by End-user

10.1 Small & Medium Organizations

10.2 Large Organizations



11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Aerospace and Defense

11.2 Academic and Research Institutes

11.3 BFSI

11.4 Gaming

11.5 Others



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.2 Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.5 Latin America



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Indicators



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 HP

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.1.3 Financials

17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.2 IBM

17.3.3 Fujitsu

17.3.4 Microsoft Corporation

17.3.5 NEC Corp.

17.3.6 Oracle

17.3.7 Red Hat

17.3.8 Silicon Graphics International

17.3.9 Symantec

17.3.10 VMware



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qghi9