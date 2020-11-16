Global 3D Cell Culture Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts Report 2020-2026

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Cell Culture Market by Product, by Application, by End-User, by Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The estimated market value of 3D Cell Culture in 2020 is US$ 2,717.6 million and it is predicted that it will grow at a CAGR of 29.1%.
The report also contains insight regarding technological innovations and advanced solutions for the 3D Cell Culture. The study also gives an in-depth idea about the major competitors in the market, their journey and the competitive edge via systematic analytical tools including SWOT analysis.
A 3D cell culture is an artificial environment where biological cells grow or connect with their surrounding habitats in three dimensions. It develops types of different cells and tissues formulation which is not feasible under 2D culture systems. It has more properties of tissue mutation and cell cohesion. The early-stage drug discovery and other related research have earned 3D cell structure increasing popularity which can be seen in its growing application.
3D cell culture is growing at a fast pace in the healthcare environment because of the significant scale of implementations in various areas like cancer research, vitro environment, and regenerative medicine. It has the potential to understand tissue maturation and formation, organogenesis, and cell differentiation has increased its utility.
Now animal prototypes in clinical testing and experiments are replaced because of its similarity with cells in vivo. The 3D cell culture market is majorly driven through the increasing usage of 3D cell culture in diagnostic centers, hospitals, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies. Which directly increases the demand for organ transplantation, tissue regeneration, and regenerative medicine.
The physiologic, histologic, and functional properties of the respective tissues have given the homotypic and heterotypic 3D tissue culture models. These properties enhance the different cellular functions such as adhesion, migration, gene expression, and proliferation.
The creation of duct-like structures in vitro environments can be formed by two important factors such as normal polarization and differentiation of epithelial cells as well as with the usage of 3D cultures. Moreover, the synergistic effect required for the interactions of cell-cell and cell-extracellular matrix (ECM), which can control the expression of molecules involved in cell differentiation, is also achieved in 3D cell cultures.
The potential that 3D models have so that it can minimize the accompanying flaws with 2D monolayer cultures is predetermined to fuel the demand for these techniques in the near future. The rising demand from the shift of 2D to 3D technology is pushing the growth of this market. In addition, opportunistic marketing competitors are entering this segment due to its high market potential. Subsequently, this will further propel the market.
These technologies provide advanced tools that can help to explore key aspects of disease and enable demonstration of micro-environmental factors that support in-vivo tumor growth. 3D concept of artificial cell cultivation provides vast benefits in the analysis of phenotypic heterogeneity of cancers and heterotypic intercellular crosstalk for 3D Cell Culture vendors to fulfill both the residential as well as commercial sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Industry Outlook
Industry Overview
Industry Trends
Market Snapshot
Market Definition
Market Outlook
PEST Analysis
Porter Five Forces
Related Markets
Market Characterisitics
Market Evolution
Market Trends and Impact
Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
Regulatory Impact
Market Offerings
Market Segmentation
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
DRO - Impact Analysis
End User: Market Size & Analysis
Overview
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Research Institutes
Cosmetics Industry
Other End Users
Application: Market Size & Analysis
Overview
Cancer & Stem Cell Research
Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine
Technology: Market Size & Analysis
Scaffold-based 3D Cell Cultures
Hydrogels/ECM Analogs
Solid Scaffolds
Micropatterned Surfaces
Scaffold-free 3D Cell Cultures
Low Attachment Plates
Hanging Drop Plates
3D Bioreactors
3D Petri Dishes
Microfluidics-based 3D Cell Cultures
Magnetic & Bioprinted 3D Cell Cultures
Geography: Market Size & Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Competitor Comparison Analysis
Market Developments
Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
Product Launches and execution
Vendor Profiles
3D Biotek, LLC
Overview
Product Offerings
Geographic Revenue
Business Units
Developments
SWOT Analysis
Business Strategy
Advanced Biomatrix, Inc
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Corning Incorporated
Kuraray Co., Ltd
Lonza Group Ltd
Merck & Co., Inc
Synthecon Incorporated
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
VWR Corporation.
Companies to Watch
Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
Overview
Market
Business Strategy
Promocell GmbH
Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.
Hrel Corporation
Synvivo, Inc.
Analyst Opinion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyjh8j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900