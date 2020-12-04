Global $4.7 Billion Protein Alternatives Market to 2027

The "Protein Alternatives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 Accelerates Acceptance of Vegetarianism & Also the Emphasis on the Environment. Protein Alternatives to Gain $4.7 Billion on Both Counts

The global market for Protein Alternatives is projected to reach US$4.7 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

Non-animal based sources of protein are environmentally sustainable as compared to crop and animal based sources. By the year 2050, approximately 75% more food will be required to feed the population thereby exerting huge pressure on food production systems. By 2050, it is estimated that the agriculture industry, crops & livestock farming will be faced with the challenge of producing 974 more calories per person per day. In comparison arable land is expected to decrease. As population continues to grow and availability of arable land declines, demand for alternative protein sources is poised to witness robust growth.

Over the last 40 years, the world has lost a 1/3rd of arable land due to soil erosion, land pollution and destruction and conversion of land for other purposes, such as highways, housing and factories. Future potential for cropland expansion remains fairly limited. Growing from the present baseline by 30% over the period 2010-2050, the global population is poised to reach 10 billion by the year 2050, with Africa contributing to half of the population growth for the period. Per capita consumption of food will also increase at the back of the growing base of affluent middle class population and a parallel increase in appetite for high quality, nutritious food. To meet this food challenge with current day agricultural technology and practices will mean a devastating impact on the environment in the form of carbon emissions.

Also expected to benefit the market are studies linking faster COVID-19 recoveries with higher protein intake. Given that social distancing measures cannot continue forever to restrict disease transmission, living with the virus until a vaccine arrives is the harsh reality that faces mankind today. With no clear and effective treatment for the infection available despite accelerated global efforts to develop medical defenses against the virus, people the world over are turning to food, nutrition, exercise and physical well-being to tide over this unprecedented public health crisis.

With medicines failing to provide help, lifestyle habits and food are the only options left to strengthen the immune system to fight the virus. Adequate intake of micronutrients like vitamins, minerals, sodium, amino acids are necessary to boost innate and adaptive immunity and ability to fight viral infections. Health foods which were growing in demand even before the pandemic is therefore witnessing significantly higher growth now. High protein & fibre rich foods are prime among the healthy foods popularized to improve immune health. Protein helps boost the body's immune system and replaces damaged body tissues and strengthens muscles.

COVID-care hospitals are increasingly providing protein and calorie rich food for in-patients recovering from the infection. The growing number of infections and the rise in the number of recoveries therefore bodes well for protein consumption. With over 5,264,190 people recovered and convalescing and with active cases standing at 3,973,840, the demand potential is immense.

Healthy people are also increasing their protein and calorie intakes. Plant based protein supplements are especially witnessing strong demand gains supported by the growing focus on plant proteins among the growing number of self-defined adult vegetarians. The scenario is driving up demand for protein ingredients especially use of soy protein ingredients in dairy replacement, infant foods and meat alternatives. Protein hydrolysates are also emerging as a special nutritional ingredient for the aging population given this demographic cluster's high risk in acquiring the infection.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • An Introduction to Proteins

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Protein Alternatives Benefit from the Focus Shed on Food, Nutrition & Immunity amid the Pandemic

  • Studies Liking Faster COVID-19 Recoveries with Higher Protein Intake Provide Added Boost to Growth

  • With COVID-19 Bringing Environment into Focus, Sustainability of Protein Alternatives Comes Into the Spotlight

  • COVID-19 Induced Fears of Animal Borne Diseases, Accelerates the Shift to Protein Alternatives

  • Pandemic Provides New Opportunity to Protein Alternatives Options

  • Meatless Culture Drives the Market for Protein Alternatives

  • Disruptions in Traditional Meat Supply Chain Shifts Spotlight to Protein Alternatives

  • Consumer Focus on Health Drives Sales of Plant-based Protein Foods

  • Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Alternatives

  • Other Protein Alternatives Witness Steady Growth

  • Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

  • Market Outlook

  • Market Challenges

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Beyond Meat

  • DowDuPont, Inc.

  • Gardein

  • MGP Ingredients, Inc.

  • Morningstar Farms L.C

  • Quorn Foods

  • Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt., Ltd.

  • The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Plant Based Proteins Score Over Animal-based Proteins

  • Soy Represents an Important Plant-based Protein Alternative

  • Types of Soy Protein Alternatives

  • Sports Nutritional Products Incorporate More of Plant-based Protein Alternatives

  • Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant Proteins

  • Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of Plant Proteins

  • Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Alternatives Market

  • Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein

  • Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids Growth

  • Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein alternatives

  • Algae Proteins: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources

  • Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market Spurred by Shift in Consumer Behaviour & Consumption Patterns

  • Exciting Plant-based Protein Alternatives

  • Innovative Processing Techniques Drive Market Expansion

  • Ingredient Providers Offer Vegan Flavors to Add Authentic Flavors to Meat Substitutes

  • Innovations to Set Pace for Alternative Proteins Market

  • Start-Ups Set to Deep-Dive into Alternative Proteins Market

  • Infant Formula: Protein alternatives Essential to Improve Nutritional Content

  • Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

  • Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food Demand

  • MACRO DRIVERS

  • Increasing Global Population Drives the Demand for Protein Alternatives

  • Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Important Opportunity Indicator

  • Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient's Satiety Features

  • Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES

  • Healthy Growth Outlook for US Protein Alternatives Market

  • Myriad Factors Drive Prominence of Plant Proteins in the US

  • Plant-Based Proteins: Ingredient Innovation & Food Formulation

  • Availability in Several Forms and Options

  • Advent of Novel and New Ingredients

  • Soy: From a Humble Beginning to a Giant Market

  • Pea Protein alternatives: A High Growth Market

  • Market Analytics

  • CANADA

  • Foods & Beverages Market Enhances Demand for Protein Alternatives

  • COVID-19 Pandemic to Accelerate the Demand

  • Canada: A Key Supplier for Functional Ingredients and Foods

  • Market Analytics

  • JAPAN

  • Growing Demand for Functional Foods Augurs Well for Protein Alternatives Market

  • Market Analytics

  • CHINA

  • Market Overview

  • Protein Alternatives Market in China: An Overview

  • Soy Proteins Market in China: Positioned for Growth

  • China: A Major Producer & Consumer of Wheat Gluten

  • Sports Nutrition Products: Opportunities for Growth

  • Market Analytics

  • EUROPE

  • FRANCE

  • GERMANY

  • ITALY

  • UNITED KINGDOM

  • SPAIN

  • RUSSIA

  • REST OF EUROPE

  • ASIA-PACIFIC

  • Market Overview

  • Asia-Pacific: Market Laden with Opportunities

  • Robust Gains on the Cards for Plant Proteins Market

  • India

  • Rising Importance of Soy Products Transforms Domestic Plant Protein Segment

  • Wheat Gluten Market on a Steady Growth Path

  • Market Analytics

  • LATIN AMERICA

  • MIDDLE EAST

  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 111

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3tyd9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

