Global $48.5 Bn Compressor Markets to 2030

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compressor Market Research Report: By Compressor Type, Lubrication Type, Portability, Pressure, Application - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Valued at $39.9 billion in 2019, the global compressor market is predicted to generate $48.5 billion revenue in 2030, an advance of CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2030.

The prominent factors driving the progress of the market are the increasing number of food processing companies in several countries, thriving automotive industry, and the growing preference for screw compressors over piston compressors in industries.

Compressors are extensively used in the automotive industry in various applications such as car painting, tire inflation, engine construction, and air conditioning systems. As a result, the boom of the automotive industry, especially in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, on account of the growing disposable income of people, rapid technological advancements, and ballooning requirement for electric cars, is causing a sharp surge in the sales of compressors. As per reports, over 2.1 million electric cars were sold globally in 2019.

Electric cars accounted for 2.6% of the total number of cars sold across the world in 2019 and registered as much as 40% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth in sales from 2018. Besides this, the surging sales of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is also propelling the growth of the compressor market. The sales of these systems are being driven by the increasing construction of commercial and residential buildings and the rapid development of various energy-efficient systems.

Apart from being heavily used in the automotive industry and HVAC systems, compressors are also being extensively used in gas pipelines for maintaining the required pressure and flow. As a result, the growth of the gas pipeline network in various geographical regions, because of the rising requirement for natural gas in domestic settings, soaring population, and increasing industrialization and urbanization, is positively impacting the sales of compressors across the globe.

For example, in 2017, Gazprom developed 121 gas pipelines over an area of 1,148 miles in as many as 32 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. Furthermore, GAIL (India) Limited announced in 2018 that it intends to construct 3,418 miles of new gas pipelines over the next three years. This construction of new pipelines would help the company expand its gas pipeline network. With the expansion of so many pipelines, the demand for compressors would shoot-up in the coming years.

Depending on portability, the compressor market is bifurcated into stationary and portable compressors. Between these, the stationary bifurcation recorded higher revenue growth in the market during 2014 - 2019. Moreover, this bifurcation would dominate the market in the future years, on account of the rising popularity of stationary compressors across the world. Stationary compressors have greater storage capacities and are more powerful than the portable variants. As a result, they are more widely preferred over portable compressors in various industries.

Globally, the compressor market is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in the upcoming years, mainly because of the soaring investments being made in the development of manufacturing facilities and the ballooning production of processed foods in the region. In addition to this, the increasing manufacturing of automobiles in the regional countries such as Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco is further boosting the growth of the market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Compressor Type
4.1.1.1 Positive displacement
4.1.1.1.1 Reciprocating
4.1.1.1.1.1 In-line
4.1.1.1.1.2 V-shaped
4.1.1.1.1.3 Tandem piston
4.1.1.1.1.4 Single-acting
4.1.1.1.1.5 Double-acting
4.1.1.1.1.6 Diaphragm
4.1.1.1.2 Rotary
4.1.1.1.2.1 Screw
4.1.1.1.2.2 Vane
4.1.1.1.2.3 Lobe and scroll
4.1.1.2 Dynamic
4.1.1.2.1 Centrifugal
4.1.1.2.2 Axial
4.1.2 By Lubrication Type
4.1.2.1 Oil-free
4.1.2.2 Oil-flooded
4.1.3 By Portability
4.1.3.1 Portable
4.1.3.2 Stationary
4.1.4 By Pressure
4.1.4.1 Ultra-low-pressure
4.1.4.2 Low-pressure
4.1.4.3 Medium-pressure
4.1.4.4 High-pressure
4.1.4.5 Hyper-pressure
4.1.5 By Application
4.1.5.1 Construction
4.1.5.2 Power
4.1.5.3 Industrial manufacturing
4.1.5.4 HVAC-R
4.1.5.5 Chemical and cement
4.1.5.6 Oil and gas
4.1.5.7 Automotive
4.1.5.8 Food and beverage
4.1.5.9 Textile
4.1.5.10 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Use of variable frequency drive (VFD) for compressors over gas turbines
4.3.1.2 Use of multi-stage compressors
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Growing HVAC market
4.3.2.2 Increasing demand for screw compressors
4.3.2.3 Rising gas pipeline network to support market growth
4.3.2.4 Surging automotive industry
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 High initial cost
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Rising demand for eco-friendly compressors
4.3.4.2 Huge demand for compressors from diverse industries in developing areas
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Compressor Market
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Positive Displacement, by Type
5.1.1.1 Positive displacement compressor, by reciprocating type
5.1.1.2 Positive displacement compressor, by rotary type
5.1.2 Dynamic, by Type
5.2 By Lubrication Type
5.3 By Portability
5.4 By Pressure
5.5 By Application
5.6 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 List of Key Players
11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
11.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1 Business Overview
12.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.3 Key Financial Summary

  • Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

  • Kaeser Kompressoren SE

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Accudyne Industries LLC

  • Atlas Copco AB

  • Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • ANEST IWATA Corporation

  • Zhe Jiang Hongwuhuan Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • MAHLE GmbH

  • Sanden Holdings Corporation

  • Valeo SA

  • Hanon Systems

  • Toyota Industries Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3fsjt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • GOP Michigan ex-governor says state board will certify Biden winner over 'bully' Trump

    Calling President Trump a “bully” who is “undermining democracy,” Michigan’s former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says he fully expects a state board to certify that Joe Biden won the election in his state.

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for 2019 illegal assembly

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum three-year jail term. On Twitter afterwards, Wong said attention should be directed to the 12 Hong Kong people detained virtually incommunicado in China after being arrested at sea in August as they were attempting to flee by boat to Taiwan to escape charges related to last year's protests in the city.

  • AOC calls out Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million bail release as 'protection of white supremacy'

    "Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim," AOC wrote on Twitter.

  • Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

    Political reporters in Washington, D.C., have been saying a lot of Republicans in Congress privately despise President Trump, but few have publicly criticized him — and likewise, few have publicly acknowledged his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. Carl Bernstein, one half of the journalistic duo that uncovered President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal, named 21 names on Sunday night, saying that in private conversations, these Republicans senators "have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump" and his fitness to be president.> The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby. (2/3)> > — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020The 21 senators he named include names you would expect, but also some surprises, like Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), and Senate Majority Whip John Thune (S.D.). The other 18 GOP senators are Rob Portman (Ohio), Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Mike Braun (Ind), Todd Young (Ind.), Tim Scott (S.D.), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Jerry Moran (Kansas), Pat Roberts (Kansas), and Richard Shelby (Ala.)."With few exceptions" — Romney and Sasse, mostly — "their craven public silence has helped enable Trump's most grievous conduct — including undermining and discrediting the U.S. the electoral system," wrote Bernstein, who's made his own feelings about Trump clear for a while. He had named 15 of those senators on CNN late last week, saying "many, of not most, of these individuals, from what I have been told, were happy to see Donald Trump defeated in this election, as long as the Senate could be controlled by the Republicans.Bernstein added that he is "much more concerned" now than at the end of Watergate, because "Nixon left — Republicans convinced him to go, and he did."More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling Russia's Putin says he still isn't ready to acknowledge Trump's loss

  • What's with all the election audits?

    Seeking to cast doubt on the results of the presidential election, President Trump and his allies have zeroed in on a common process: postelection audits.

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

    Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lot arrived to find the vehicle on fire. Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night's attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported. In a news release early Sunday, Lt. Andy Jashinske said Bellevue police received a call at 9:23 p.m. Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul truck parked outside of the restaurant in the Omaha suburb.

  • Biden has reportedly chosen his UN ambassador, national security adviser

    President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce Linda Thomas-Greenfield as his nominee for ambassador to the United Nations and Jake Sullivan as his national security adviser, several people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. Thomas-Greenfield spent 35 years in the Foreign Service, retiring in 2017. She served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs and was ambassador to Liberia during the Obama administration. She is now a senior counselor with the Albright Stonebridge advisory firm.Sullivan was one of Biden's national security advisers during his time as vice president and was also a deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state. Antony Blinken, Biden's reported pick to be his secretary of state nominee, also served as one of Biden's national security advisers while vice president.More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • A new CDC report found that Kansas counties who complied with a mask mandate saw a decrease in cases compared to counties that didn't

    The CDC found that counties in Kansas that opted out of the statewide mask mandate saw their number of cases jump by 100% over the period studied.

  • Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia on Sunday - Israeli media

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israel's Kan public radio and Army Radio said on Monday. If confirmed, it would be the first publicly acknowledged trip by an Israeli leader to ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, which has traditionally championed the Palestinian cause and shunned all official contacts with Israel. As U.S. President Donald Trump's term winds down, Pompeo has been trying to coax the Gulf powerhouse to follow its neighbours, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, in establishing formal relations with Israel.

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

    Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed' his GOP is helping Trump make the U.S. look like 'a banana republic'

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is no longer sure Trump will "do the right thing" and acknowledge his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he's certain Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union. Hogan, who has been critical of Trump, said he voted for the late President Ronald Reagan this year.Pressuring state legislators in Michigan and other states to "somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous," Hogan said. "We used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. And now we're beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up."> Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" regarding President Trumps' refusal to concede https://t.co/2wEl0kWIoX CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ht8v9oi0O5> > -- CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 22, 2020John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, was also critical of both Trump and his Republican Party, but he did offer some advice to those Republican officials scared of Trump. "Look, for those who are worried about Trump's reaction, there's strength in numbers," he said. "The more who come out and say, 'He doesn't represent us, he is not following a Republican game plan here,' the safer they will be." > "The Republican Party is not going to be saved by hiding in a spider hole. We need all of our leaders to come out and say, 'the election is over.' We're not talking about an abstract right for Trump to use his legal remedies. We've past that," John Bolton says. CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/pUFsiFj7PC> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Biden chief of staff says inauguration ‘not going to be the same’

    Ron Klain said the inauguration ceremony will be altered to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

    While witnesses described the shooter as a white man in his 20s or 30s, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is an Hispanic teenager.

  • How the governors of Iowa, Utah, and North Dakota pivoted and issued public health orders to contain recent coronavirus surges

    The governors cited alarming increases in coronavirus cases that prompted new mandates and caused them to change their stances.

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Rudy Giuliani says election case losses help Trump campaign’s strategy to get ‘expeditiously’ to Supreme Court

    ‘We’re thankful to the Obama-appointed judge for making this anticipated decision quickly’