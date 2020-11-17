Global $50+ Billion Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, & Power Equipment Rental Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Equipment Rental - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Equipment Rental estimated at US$45.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$22.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
The Equipment Rental market in the U. S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.
Mining Segment to Record 1.4% CAGR
In the global Mining segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
Aggreko PLC
AKTIO Corporation
Ashtead Group Plc.
Atlas Copco
Caterpillar, Inc.
Cramo Plc
Deere & Company
Fabick CAT
Herc Rentals Inc.
Kanamoto Co., Ltd.
Loxam S. A. S.
Maxim Crane Works, L. P.
Mustang CAT
NIKKEN CORPORATION
Nishio Rent All Co., Ltd.
Sims Crane & Equipment
Stephensons Rental Services Inc.
Sunstate Equipment Company
Titan Machinery
United Rentals, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Equipment Rental Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Equipment Rental Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Equipment Rental Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Equipment Rental Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Mining (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Mining (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Mining (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Power (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Power (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Market Facts & Figures
Equipment Rental Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Equipment Rental Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Equipment Rental Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Equipment Rental Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
