Global $750+ Million Phosphine Fumigation Markets to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphine Fumigation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Phosphine Fumigation Market to Reach $753 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Phosphine Fumigation estimated at US$575 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$753 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Aluminum Phosphide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$237.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnesium Phosphide segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $155 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Phosphine Fumigation market in the U. S. is estimated at US$155 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$162 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.

Calcium Phosphide Segment to Record 4% CAGR

In the global Calcium Phosphide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$90.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$114.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$106.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

  • Agrosynth Chemical Limited

  • Cytec Solvay Group

  • Degesch America, Inc. (Dai)

  • Excel Crop Care Ltd.

  • National Fumigants (Pty) Ltd.

  • Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Nufarm Limited

  • Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd.

  • United Phosphorus Limited (UPL)

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares

  • Phosphine Fumigation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Phosphine Fumigation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

  • Phosphine Fumigation Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

  • Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

  • Aluminum Phosphide (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

  • Aluminum Phosphide (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

  • Aluminum Phosphide (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

  • Magnesium Phosphide (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

  • Magnesium Phosphide (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

  • Magnesium Phosphide (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

  • Calcium Phosphide (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

  • Calcium Phosphide (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

  • Calcium Phosphide (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

  • Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

  • Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

  • Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures

  • Phosphine Fumigation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

  • Market Analytics

  • Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

  • Phosphine Fumigation Market by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

  • Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3usoso

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


