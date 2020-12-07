Global $8.59 Billion Anti-Foaming Agents (Water, Oil, Silicone) Market to 2030

The "Anti-Foaming Agents Market by Type, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-foaming agents market was valued at USD 5.81 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 8.59 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2030.

Anti-foaming agents, also known as defoamers, are chemical additives used specifically to prevent or eliminate froth formation. These are used in various industrial processes and can be water-based, oil-based, silicone-based, and other types. Anti-foaming agents remove foams or prevent its formation by sticking to the froth bubbles, destabilizing and bursting them.

The anti-foaming agents find wide applications in industries such as pulp & paper, oil & gas, water treatment plants, paint & coating, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, textiles, and detergents & cleansing agents manufacturing. The use of these agents improves process control, yield, energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the overall process by enhancing the equipment capacity and reducing completion time and production loss.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The expansion of the global anti-foaming agents market is attributed to factors such as the growth of various end-user industries, high demand from emerging economies, rise in efforts to control VOC emissions, and implementation of regulatory guidelines regarding discharge of industrial effluents to address environmental concerns. Also, surge in the demand for anti-foaming agents in the foods & beverages industry, specifically due to increasing consumption of convenience food, beverages, bakery items, and confectioneries are contributing to the growth of anti-foaming agents market.

However, limited awareness about the product and high loading levels of antifoaming agents in industrial processes hamper the anti-foaming agents market growth. On the other hand, advancements in product technology, formulations of products with enhanced production processes, development of effective, and low-impact chemicals are creating opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study

The anti-foaming agents market is segregated based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into water-based, oil-based, silicone-based, and others. In terms of application, the market covers pulp & paper, oil & gas, water treatment, paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, textiles, detergents, and others.

Geographical Analysis

North America is anticipated to hold a dominant share of the global anti-foaming agents market due growth of end-use industries, high demands for antifoaming agents in the food & beverage industry, growth of local manufacturing units, and advancements in product technologies. The market share of Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization and high demand from end users such as pulp & paper and paints & coatings.

Competitive Landscape

Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dow Corning Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the key players operating in the global anti-foaming agents market report.

They have been engaged in product development, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, capacity expansions, and partnerships to gain market share. In October 2019, Wacker Chemie AG inaugurated its plant for manufacturing pyrogenic silica at the Charleston, Tennessee, US site, with an annual production capacity of 13,000 metric tons.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Global Anti-foaming Agents Market - By Type

  • Water-based

  • Oil-based

  • Silicone-based

  • Other

Global Anti-foaming Agents Market - By Application

  • Pulp & Paper

  • Oil & Gas

  • Water Treatment

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Food & Beverages

  • Textiles

  • Detergents

  • Others

Global Anti-foaming Agents Market - By Geography

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • RoW

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Brazil

  • Remaining Countries

KEY PLAYERS:

  • Ashland Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Clariant AG

  • Dow Corning Corporation

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Elementis PLC

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Kemira Oyj

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd.

  • Wacker Chemie AG

