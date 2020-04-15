NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A2P & P2A Messaging Market Research Report by Type (A2P and P2A), by Traffic (Multi-Country and National), by Messaging Platform, by Industry, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 (Cumulative Impact of COVID-19)



The Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market is expected to grow from USD 55,481.26 Million in 2019 to USD 74,507.43 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.03%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the A2P & P2A Messaging to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The P2A is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Type, the A2P & P2A Messaging Market is studied across A2P and P2A. The A2P commanded the largest size in the A2P & P2A Messaging Market in 2019. On the other hand, the P2A is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Multi-Country is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Traffic, the A2P & P2A Messaging Market is studied across Multi-Country and National. The National commanded the largest size in the A2P & P2A Messaging Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Multi-Country is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Cloud API Messaging Platform is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Messaging Platform, the A2P & P2A Messaging Market is studied across Cloud API Messaging Platform and Traditional & Managed Messaging Platform. The Cloud API Messaging Platform commanded the largest size in the A2P & P2A Messaging Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Healthcare & Life Sciences is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Industry, the A2P & P2A Messaging Market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality. The Consumer Goods & Retail commanded the largest size in the A2P & P2A Messaging Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Healthcare & Life Sciences is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Promotional & Marketing Services is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Application, the A2P & P2A Messaging Market is studied across Authentication Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Inquiry & Search Related Services, Interactive Messages, Notifications & Alerts, Promotional & Marketing Services, Pushed Content Services, and Voting & Entertainment. The Notifications & Alerts commanded the largest size in the A2P & P2A Messaging Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Promotional & Marketing Services is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Geography, the A2P & P2A Messaging Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the A2P & P2A Messaging Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market including AT&T Inc., DIMOCO Europe GmbH, Global Message Services AG, Infobip Ltd., Mahindra Comviva, Mavenir, Netsize SA, Retarus Group, Route Mobile Limited, SAP SE, Sinch, Tata Communications Ltd., Textmunication Holdings, Inc., Twilio, Inc, tyntec Ltd., and VoiceSage.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the A2P & P2A Messaging Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and their impact analysis shaping the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market during the forecast period?

3. What is the competitive position if vendors in the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market?

4. How Porters Five Forces define the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market landscape?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market?

6. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market?

7. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market?

8. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global A2P & P2A Messaging Market?



