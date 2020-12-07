Global A2P SMS Industry
Global A2P SMS Market to Reach $86. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for A2P SMS estimated at US$65. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$86.
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pushed Content Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Customer Relationship Management Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR
The A2P SMS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Promotional Campaigns Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Promotional Campaigns segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
A2P SMS Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: A2P SMS Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: A2P SMS Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: A2P SMS Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Pushed Content Services (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 5: Pushed Content Services (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Pushed Content Services (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Customer Relationship Management Services
(Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 8: Customer Relationship Management Services
(Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Customer Relationship Management Services
(Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Promotional Campaigns (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Promotional Campaigns (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Promotional Campaigns (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Interactive Services (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Interactive Services (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Interactive Services (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Inquiry Related Services (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Inquiry Related Services (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Inquiry Related Services (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Retail (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Retail (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Retail (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
(End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
(End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
(End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Healthcare and Hospitality (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Healthcare and Hospitality (End-Use Industry)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 30: Healthcare and Hospitality (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Entertainment (Gaming) And Media (End-Use Industry)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 32: Entertainment (Gaming) And Media (End-Use Industry)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 33: Entertainment (Gaming) And Media (End-Use Industry)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 35: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US A2P SMS Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States A2P SMS Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: A2P SMS Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: A2P SMS Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States A2P SMS Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: A2P SMS Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: A2P SMS Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian A2P SMS Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: A2P SMS Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian A2P SMS Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian A2P SMS Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: A2P SMS Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian A2P SMS Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for A2P SMS
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese A2P SMS Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: A2P SMS Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for A2P SMS
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese A2P SMS Market in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2012-2019
Table 54: A2P SMS Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Demand for A2P SMS in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: A2P SMS Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese A2P SMS Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for A2P SMS in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: A2P SMS Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese A2P SMS Market Share Breakdown by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European A2P SMS Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European A2P SMS Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: A2P SMS Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European A2P SMS Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European A2P SMS Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: A2P SMS Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European A2P SMS Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European A2P SMS Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 68: A2P SMS Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European A2P SMS Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: A2P SMS Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: French A2P SMS Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: French A2P SMS Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: A2P SMS Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 74: French A2P SMS Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 75: French A2P SMS Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: A2P SMS Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: German A2P SMS Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: A2P SMS Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: A2P SMS Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: German A2P SMS Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 81: A2P SMS Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Demand for A2P SMS in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: A2P SMS Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian A2P SMS Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for A2P SMS in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: A2P SMS Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian A2P SMS Market Share Breakdown by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for A2P
SMS in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom A2P SMS Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: A2P SMS Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for A2P
SMS in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom A2P SMS Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 93: A2P SMS Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe A2P SMS Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: A2P SMS Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe A2P SMS Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe A2P SMS Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 98: A2P SMS Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe A2P SMS Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: A2P SMS Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific A2P SMS Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific A2P SMS Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: A2P SMS Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific A2P SMS Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific A2P SMS Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 106: Rest of World A2P SMS Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: A2P SMS Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of World A2P SMS Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of World A2P SMS Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: A2P SMS Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of World A2P SMS Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
