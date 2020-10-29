Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Industry

Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) estimated at US$842. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.

8% over the period 2020-2027. Managed Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.2% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hosted Service segment is readjusted to a revised 24.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $227.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.4% CAGR



The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$227.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$675.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 17.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 151-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)

Recent Market Activity

Types of Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) by Deployment Models

Hosted Access Control

Managed Access Control

Hybrid Access Control

Classification of ACaaS by Type of Server Hosting Model

Rack Server ACaaS Solutions

True Cloud ACaaS

Key Characteristics of True Cloud ACaaS

On-demand Scalability

Multi-Tenancy

Redundancy

Types of Cloud ACaaS

Private Cloud AcaaS Solutions

Public Cloud AcaaS Solutions

Classification of ACaaS by Intended Application Area

Logical Access Control as a Service

Physical Access Control as a Service

Advantages of ACaaS Solution Over Traditional Access Control

Systems:

Minimum Upfront Capital Costs

Low Maintenance Costs

Demand Agility

Remote Support & Assistance

Thin Client Application

Customizability

Global Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Ever-Present Need for Access Control Provides the

Cornerstone for the Growth of ACaaS

Omnipresence of Crime Both Physical & Virtual Drive the

Importance of Physical & Logical Access Control Systems

The Rise & Proliferation of Electronic Access Control Mirrors

the Potential In-Store for Access Control Services

Outsourcing Access Control Functions Becomes the Order of the Day

A Peek Into Why In-House Management of Access Control is No

Longer the Right Choice?

Networked EACS Systems Makes On-Premise Management Old School

Migration to ACaaS, a Disruptive Business & Service Delivery

Concept, Becomes All Powerful

Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular

Outsourcing Strategy

Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services

Cloud Based ACaaS - The Way of the Future

ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain

Participants

Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Physical ACaaS

Growing Establishment of Critical Infrastructure and

Intelligent Environments & the Resulting Need for Protection

to Benefit Demand for Access Control Services

Web Based & Cloud Based Physical Access Control Systems (PACS)

Grow in Prominence

Rise of Smart Cities & the Ensuing Need for Smart Security

Drives Additional Demand for ACaaS

Digital Connected Enterprises Drive the Importance of Access

Control

Connected Enterprises Exhibit Greater Need for Logical Access

Control

Workforce Decentralization & the Ensuing Demands on Mobility &

Connectivity Push Access Control into the Spotlight

BYOD Further Catalyzes Security Needs Within an Enterprise

Growing Value of Digital Corporate Assets & a Parallel Increase

in the Sophistication of Cyber Crime Creates an Urgent Need

for Efficient Access Control Services

Stringent Physical Security Requirements Create Favorable

Environment for Increased Adoption of Access Control Systems &

Services

Data Protection and Privacy Laws Play a Vital Role in

Facilitating the Implementation of Access Controls

Growing Prominence of Biometric Technology in Banking and

Financial Services Spurs Adoption of Access Control Systems &

Services

Retail, Hospitality and Manufacturing Sector Promise Increased

End-Use Opportunities

SMBs: A Major Customer Cluster for ACaaS

Asia-Pacific: An Emerging Opportunity for ACaaS

Challenges

Lack of Adequate Awareness

Restrictions on Cloud Storage Across Borders

Security & Storage Concerns

SLA Compliance Issues

Reducing Costs of Traditional EACS

Reliability Issues with Telecom Infrastructure



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49

