    Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Industry

    Global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) estimated at US$842. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.

    New York, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
    8% over the period 2020-2027. Managed Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.2% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hosted Service segment is readjusted to a revised 24.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $227.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.4% CAGR

    The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$227.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$675.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 17.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 151-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Brivo Inc.

    • Centrify Corporation

    • Cloudastructure Inc.

    • Datawatch Systems Inc.

    • Digital Hands

    • dormakaba Group

    • Feenics

    • Fleming Companies

    • Forcefield Systems Inc.

    • Gemalto N.V

    • Honeywell International, Inc.

    • IBM Corp.

    • Johnson Controls Inc.

    • Kastle Systems

    • Kisi Inc.

    • M3T Corporation

    • Microsoft Corp.

    • Oracle Corporation

    • Spica International d.o.o.

    • Symantec Corporation

    • Vanderbilt Industries GmbH




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Recent Market Activity
    Types of Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) by Deployment Models
    Hosted Access Control
    Managed Access Control
    Hybrid Access Control
    Classification of ACaaS by Type of Server Hosting Model
    Rack Server ACaaS Solutions
    True Cloud ACaaS
    Key Characteristics of True Cloud ACaaS
    On-demand Scalability
    Multi-Tenancy
    Redundancy
    Types of Cloud ACaaS
    Private Cloud AcaaS Solutions
    Public Cloud AcaaS Solutions
    Classification of ACaaS by Intended Application Area
    Logical Access Control as a Service
    Physical Access Control as a Service
    Advantages of ACaaS Solution Over Traditional Access Control
    Systems:
    Minimum Upfront Capital Costs
    Low Maintenance Costs
    Demand Agility
    Remote Support & Assistance
    Thin Client Application
    Customizability
    Global Outlook
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
    Brivo Inc. (USA)
    Centrify Corporation (USA)
    Cloudastructure Inc. (USA)
    Datawatch Systems Inc. (USA)
    Digital Hands (USA)
    dormakaba Group (Switzerland)
    Feenics (Canada)
    Fleming Companies (USA)
    Forcefield Systems Inc. (Canada)
    Gemalto N.V (Netherlands)
    Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
    IBM Corporation (USA)
    Johnson Controls Inc. (USA)
    Kastle Systems (USA)
    Kisi Inc. (USA)
    M3T Corporation (USA)
    Microsoft Corporation (USA)
    Oracle Corporation (USA)
    Spica International d.o.o. (Slovenia)
    Symantec Corporation (USA)
    Vanderbilt Industries GmbH (Germany)

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    The Ever-Present Need for Access Control Provides the
    Cornerstone for the Growth of ACaaS
    Omnipresence of Crime Both Physical & Virtual Drive the
    Importance of Physical & Logical Access Control Systems
    The Rise & Proliferation of Electronic Access Control Mirrors
    the Potential In-Store for Access Control Services
    Outsourcing Access Control Functions Becomes the Order of the Day
    A Peek Into Why In-House Management of Access Control is No
    Longer the Right Choice?
    Networked EACS Systems Makes On-Premise Management Old School
    Migration to ACaaS, a Disruptive Business & Service Delivery
    Concept, Becomes All Powerful
    Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular
    Outsourcing Strategy
    Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services
    Cloud Based ACaaS - The Way of the Future
    ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain
    Participants
    Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Physical ACaaS
    Growing Establishment of Critical Infrastructure and
    Intelligent Environments & the Resulting Need for Protection
    to Benefit Demand for Access Control Services
    Web Based & Cloud Based Physical Access Control Systems (PACS)
    Grow in Prominence
    Rise of Smart Cities & the Ensuing Need for Smart Security
    Drives Additional Demand for ACaaS
    Digital Connected Enterprises Drive the Importance of Access
    Control
    Connected Enterprises Exhibit Greater Need for Logical Access
    Control
    Workforce Decentralization & the Ensuing Demands on Mobility &
    Connectivity Push Access Control into the Spotlight
    BYOD Further Catalyzes Security Needs Within an Enterprise
    Growing Value of Digital Corporate Assets & a Parallel Increase
    in the Sophistication of Cyber Crime Creates an Urgent Need
    for Efficient Access Control Services
    Stringent Physical Security Requirements Create Favorable
    Environment for Increased Adoption of Access Control Systems &
    Services
    Data Protection and Privacy Laws Play a Vital Role in
    Facilitating the Implementation of Access Controls
    Growing Prominence of Biometric Technology in Banking and
    Financial Services Spurs Adoption of Access Control Systems &
    Services
    Retail, Hospitality and Manufacturing Sector Promise Increased
    End-Use Opportunities
    SMBs: A Major Customer Cluster for ACaaS
    Asia-Pacific: An Emerging Opportunity for ACaaS
    Challenges
    Lack of Adequate Awareness
    Restrictions on Cloud Storage Across Borders
    Security & Storage Concerns
    SLA Compliance Issues
    Reducing Costs of Traditional EACS
    Reliability Issues with Telecom Infrastructure

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Global Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 2: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 3: Managed Service (Service Type) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 4: Managed Service (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown
    of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 5: Hosted Service (Service Type) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 6: Hosted Service (Service Type) Market Sales Breakdown
    by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market Share (in %) by
    Company: 2020 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 7: United States Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service
    Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: United States Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 9: Canadian Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 10: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2020
    and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 11: Japanese Market for Access Control as a Service
    (ACaaS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
    by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 12: Japanese Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Share Analysis by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 13: Chinese Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 14: Chinese Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market by
    Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market: Competitor
    Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 15: European Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

    Table 16: European Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 17: European Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 18: European Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 19: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in France
    by Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 20: French Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Share Analysis by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 21: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in
    Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 22: German Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 23: Italian Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 24: Italian Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market by
    Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Access Control as a Service
    (ACaaS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
    by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 26: United Kingdom Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 27: Spanish Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 28: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2020
    and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 29: Russian Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 30: Russian Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 31: Rest of Europe Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 32: Rest of Europe Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 33: Asia-Pacific Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 34: Asia-Pacific Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

    Table 35: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in
    Asia-Pacific by Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
    Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 36: Asia-Pacific Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 37: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in
    Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Australian Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 39: Indian Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 40: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2020
    and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 41: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
    by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 42: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 43: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Access Control as a
    Service (ACaaS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Access Control as a Service
    (ACaaS) Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 45: Latin American Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 46: Latin American Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020
    and 2027

    Table 47: Latin American Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 48: Latin American Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Marketby Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
    and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 49: Argentinean Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 50: Argentinean Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 51: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in Brazil
    by Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 52: Brazilian Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Share Analysis by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 53: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in Mexico:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Service Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 54: Mexican Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 55: Rest of Latin America Access Control as a Service
    (ACaaS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Service Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 56: Rest of Latin America Access Control as a Service
    (ACaaS) Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 57: The Middle East Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Region/Country: 2018-2025

    Table 58: The Middle East Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027

    Table 59: The Middle East Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 60: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in the
    Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Service Type
    for 2020 and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 61: Iranian Market for Access Control as a Service
    (ACaaS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
    by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: Iranian Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Share Analysis by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 63: Israeli Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 64: Israeli Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 65: Saudi Arabian Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 66: Saudi Arabian Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
    Market by Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
    and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 67: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Service Type: 2020 VS
    2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 69: Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market in Rest of
    Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 70: Rest of Middle East Access Control as a Service
    (ACaaS) Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 71: African Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 72: African Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market
    Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 49
