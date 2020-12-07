Global Acute Care Needleless Connectors Industry
Global Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market to Reach $1. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Acute Care Needleless Connectors estimated at US$856. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
New York, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acute Care Needleless Connectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960756/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.9% over the period 2020-2027. Simple Needleless Connectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$800.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Complex Needleless Connectors segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $253.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Acute Care Needleless Connectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$253.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$268 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
ICU Medical, Inc.
Nexus Medical LLC
RyMed Technologies, LLC
Vygon SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960756/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Acute Care Needleless Connectors Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Simple Needleless Connectors (Design) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Simple Needleless Connectors (Design) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Complex Needleless Connectors (Design) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Complex Needleless Connectors (Design) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Positive Fluid Displacement (Mechanism) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Positive Fluid Displacement (Mechanism) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Negative Fluid Displacement (Mechanism) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 10: Negative Fluid Displacement (Mechanism) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Neutral Fluid Displacement (Mechanism) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Neutral Fluid Displacement (Mechanism) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Design: 2020 to
2027
Table 14: United States Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Share Breakdown by Design: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: United States Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mechanism: 2020 to
2027
Table 16: United States Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Share Breakdown by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2020 and 2027
Table 19: Canadian Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mechanism: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism for 2020 and
2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Acute Care Needleless Connectors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Japanese Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Share Analysis by Design: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Japanese Market for Acute Care Needleless Connectors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Share Analysis by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Design for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Chinese Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market by
Design: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Chinese Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Mechanism for the Period
2020-2027
Table 28: Chinese Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market by
Mechanism: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Design: 2020-2027
Table 32: European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Share Breakdown by Design: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mechanism: 2020-2027
Table 34: European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Share Breakdown by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 35: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in France by
Design: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 36: French Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Share
Analysis by Design: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in France by
Mechanism: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: French Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Share
Analysis by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 39: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: German Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Share
Breakdown by Design: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: German Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Share
Breakdown by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Design for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Italian Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market by
Design: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Italian Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Mechanism for the Period
2020-2027
Table 46: Italian Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market by
Mechanism: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Acute Care Needleless
Connectors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: United Kingdom Acute Care Needleless Connectors
Market Share Analysis by Design: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Acute Care Needleless
Connectors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Acute Care Needleless Connectors
Market Share Analysis by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe Acute Care Needleless Connectors
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Design:
2020-2027
Table 52: Rest of Europe Acute Care Needleless Connectors
Market Share Breakdown by Design: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Rest of Europe Acute Care Needleless Connectors
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mechanism:
2020-2027
Table 54: Rest of Europe Acute Care Needleless Connectors
Market Share Breakdown by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in
Asia-Pacific by Design: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Share Analysis by Design: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in
Asia-Pacific by Mechanism: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Share Analysis by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2020
and 2027
Table 61: Rest of World Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mechanism: 2020 to
2027
Table 62: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism for
2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960756/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001