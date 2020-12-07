Global Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market to Reach $1. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Acute Care Needleless Connectors estimated at US$856. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acute Care Needleless Connectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960756/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.9% over the period 2020-2027. Simple Needleless Connectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$800.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Complex Needleless Connectors segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $253.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Acute Care Needleless Connectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$253.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$268 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ICU Medical, Inc.

Nexus Medical LLC

RyMed Technologies, LLC

Vygon SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960756/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Acute Care Needleless Connectors Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Simple Needleless Connectors (Design) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Simple Needleless Connectors (Design) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Complex Needleless Connectors (Design) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Complex Needleless Connectors (Design) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Positive Fluid Displacement (Mechanism) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Positive Fluid Displacement (Mechanism) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Negative Fluid Displacement (Mechanism) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: Negative Fluid Displacement (Mechanism) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Neutral Fluid Displacement (Mechanism) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Neutral Fluid Displacement (Mechanism) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Design: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: United States Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Share Breakdown by Design: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: United States Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mechanism: 2020 to

2027



Table 16: United States Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Share Breakdown by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canadian Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Design: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2020 and 2027



Table 19: Canadian Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mechanism: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism for 2020 and

2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Market for Acute Care Needleless Connectors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Design for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Japanese Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Share Analysis by Design: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Japanese Market for Acute Care Needleless Connectors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Japanese Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Share Analysis by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Design for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Chinese Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market by

Design: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Chinese Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Mechanism for the Period

2020-2027



Table 28: Chinese Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market by

Mechanism: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 30: European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Design: 2020-2027



Table 32: European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Share Breakdown by Design: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mechanism: 2020-2027



Table 34: European Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Share Breakdown by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 35: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in France by

Design: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 36: French Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Share

Analysis by Design: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in France by

Mechanism: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: French Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Share

Analysis by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 39: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Design for the Period 2020-2027



Table 40: German Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Share

Breakdown by Design: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: German Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Share

Breakdown by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Design for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Italian Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market by

Design: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 45: Italian Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Mechanism for the Period

2020-2027



Table 46: Italian Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market by

Mechanism: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Acute Care Needleless

Connectors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Design for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: United Kingdom Acute Care Needleless Connectors

Market Share Analysis by Design: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Acute Care Needleless

Connectors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: United Kingdom Acute Care Needleless Connectors

Market Share Analysis by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe Acute Care Needleless Connectors

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Design:

2020-2027



Table 52: Rest of Europe Acute Care Needleless Connectors

Market Share Breakdown by Design: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Rest of Europe Acute Care Needleless Connectors

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mechanism:

2020-2027



Table 54: Rest of Europe Acute Care Needleless Connectors

Market Share Breakdown by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in

Asia-Pacific by Design: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Share Analysis by Design: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in

Asia-Pacific by Mechanism: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Share Analysis by Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 59: Rest of World Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Design: 2020 to 2027



Table 60: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2020

and 2027



Table 61: Rest of World Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mechanism: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism for

2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960756/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



