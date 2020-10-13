Global Advanced Process Control Industry

Global Advanced Process Control Market to Reach $2. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Process Control estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Advanced Regulatory Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$997.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multivariable Model Predictive Control segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $334.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR



The Advanced Process Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$334.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$479.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Inferential, Sequential, & Compressor Control Segment to Record 7.3% CAGR



In the global Inferential, Sequential, & Compressor Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$240.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$379 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$291.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced Process Control Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Advanced Process Control Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Advanced Process Control Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Advanced Process Control Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Advanced Regulatory Control (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Advanced Regulatory Control (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Advanced Regulatory Control (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Multivariable Model Predictive Control (Segment)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 8: Multivariable Model Predictive Control (Segment)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Multivariable Model Predictive Control (Segment)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Inferential, Sequential, & Compressor Control

(Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand:

2020 to 2027



Table 11: Inferential, Sequential, & Compressor Control

(Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in

US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Inferential, Sequential, & Compressor Control

(Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Power (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Power (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Power (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Chemical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Chemical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Advanced Process Control Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Advanced Process Control Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Advanced Process Control Market in the United States

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Advanced Process Control Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Advanced Process Control Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: Advanced Process Control Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Advanced Process Control Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Advanced Process Control Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Advanced Process Control Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Advanced Process Control Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Advanced Process Control Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Advanced Process Control: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Advanced Process Control Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Advanced

Process Control in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Advanced Process Control Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Advanced Process Control Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Advanced Process Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Advanced Process Control Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Advanced Process Control Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Advanced Process Control in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Advanced Process Control Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Advanced Process Control Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Advanced Process Control Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Advanced Process Control Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Advanced Process Control Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Advanced Process Control Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Advanced Process Control Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Advanced Process Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Advanced Process Control Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Advanced Process Control Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Advanced Process Control Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Advanced Process Control Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Advanced Process Control Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Advanced Process Control Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Advanced Process Control Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Advanced Process Control Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Advanced Process Control Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Advanced Process Control Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Advanced Process Control Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Advanced Process Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Advanced Process Control Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Advanced Process Control Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Advanced Process Control in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Advanced Process Control Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Advanced Process Control:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Advanced Process Control Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Advanced Process Control in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Advanced Process Control Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Advanced Process Control Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Advanced Process Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Advanced Process Control Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Advanced Process Control Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Advanced Process Control Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Advanced Process Control Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Advanced Process Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Advanced Process Control Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Advanced Process Control Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Advanced Process Control Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Advanced Process Control Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Advanced Process Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 95: Advanced Process Control Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Advanced Process Control Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Advanced Process Control Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Advanced Process Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Advanced Process Control Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Advanced Process Control Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Advanced Process Control Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Advanced Process Control Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Advanced Process Control Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Advanced Process Control Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Advanced Process Control Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Advanced Process Control Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Advanced Process Control Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Advanced Process Control Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Advanced Process Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Advanced Process Control Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Advanced Process Control Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Advanced Process Control Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Advanced Process Control Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Advanced Process Control Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Advanced Process Control Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 123: Advanced Process Control Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Advanced Process Control Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Advanced Process Control Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Advanced Process Control Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Advanced Process

Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Advanced Process Control Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Advanced Process Control Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Advanced Process Control in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Advanced Process Control Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Advanced Process Control Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Advanced Process Control Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Advanced Process Control Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Advanced Process Control Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Advanced Process Control Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Advanced Process Control Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Advanced Process Control Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Advanced Process Control

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Advanced Process Control Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Advanced Process Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 143: Advanced Process Control Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Advanced Process Control Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Advanced Process Control Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Advanced Process Control Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Advanced Process Control Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Advanced Process Control Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Advanced Process Control Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Advanced Process Control Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Advanced Process Control Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Advanced Process Control Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Advanced Process Control Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Advanced Process Control Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Advanced Process Control

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 161: Advanced Process Control Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Advanced Process Control

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Advanced Process Control

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Advanced Process Control Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Advanced Process Control Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Advanced Process Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Advanced Process Control Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Advanced Process Control Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Advanced Process Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: The Middle East Advanced Process Control Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Advanced Process Control Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Advanced Process Control Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 173: Advanced Process Control Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Advanced Process Control Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Advanced Process Control: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Advanced Process Control Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Advanced

Process Control in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Advanced Process Control Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Advanced Process Control Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Advanced Process Control Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 182: Advanced Process Control Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Advanced Process Control Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Advanced Process Control Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Advanced Process Control Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Advanced Process Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Advanced Process Control Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Advanced Process Control Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Advanced Process Control in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Advanced Process Control Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Advanced Process Control Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Advanced Process Control

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 195: Advanced Process Control Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Advanced Process Control Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Advanced Process Control

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Advanced Process Control Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Advanced Process Control Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Advanced Process Control

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Advanced Process Control Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Advanced Process Control Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Advanced Process Control Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Advanced Process Control Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Advanced Process Control Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Advanced Process Control Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Advanced Process Control Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Advanced Process Control Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Advanced Process Control Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: Advanced Process Control Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

