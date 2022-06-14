Global Advertising Forecast Cut to 9.2 Percent Amid Economic Slowdown

Georg Szalai
·3 min read

Global advertising growth in 2022 will come in at 9.2 percent, lower than the previously forecast 12 percent, media investment and intelligence company Magna said on Tuesday, citing an economic slowdown and restrictions to data-driven targeting of digital ads.

Globally, media owners’ advertising revenues will grow to nearly $828 billion, about 32 percent above the pre-COVID level of 2019, the company highlighted.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“Magna was always expecting the global advertising market to slow down significantly in 2022 following the unprecedented levels of growth observed in 2021 (global +23 percent, U.S. +26 percent) caused by a once-in-a-lifetime ‘planetary alignment’ of factors: the V-shaped economic recovery and the marketing consequences of post-COVID lifestyles,” the company said. “The reduction of our forecast … is due to two main headwinds: a global economic slowdown since the second quarter (full-year real GDP growth 3.6 percent, according to IMF, compared to 4.9 percent six months ago) and the mounting restrictions to data-driven targeting affecting digital advertising sales (e.g. the impact Apple iOS changes have had on display and social ad formats).”

Apple’s new policy prohibits certain data collection and sharing unless people opt into tracking on iOS 14.5 or later devices via a prompt. That affects ad personalization and performance reporting.

Magna noted that the 9 percent-plus growth forecast for the current year “would remain above pre-COVID growth rates,” which had a 2015-2019 average of 7 percent. But it also highlighted: “The economic slowdown will really start to affect ad markets in the second quarter and third quarter, and Magna anticipates lower growth over the period second to fourth quarter, as well as throughout 2023.”

The firm also said that its full-year 2022 forecast downgrade “would have been much steeper if not for a stronger-than-expected first quarter recorded in most markets (+14 percent in the U.S.).” And it added: “Growth expectations would also be lower if not for the strong cyclical factors of 2022: the U.S. mid-term election (bringing almost $7 billion to local TV stations and digital media) and two global sports events: the Beijing Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup (Qatar, November).”

Without cyclical ad dollars, 2022 TV revenue growth would come in below 2 percent instead of 4 percent this year, according to Magna.

“Most of the headwinds facing the advertising market this year were expected,” Vincent Létang, executive vp, global market research at Magna and author of the ad report, said. “Most of the headwinds facing the advertising market this year were expected: economic landing following a red-hot 2021, continued supply issues generating inflation, and mounting privacy restrictions slowing down the growth of digital ad formats. On top of that, the war In Ukraine now exacerbates inflation and economic uncertainty.”

He concluded: “Nevertheless, Magna believes full-year advertising revenues will grow again in 2022 at a healthy rate, helped by a strong start to the year, on top of organic and cyclical drivers.” Among the organic growth factors, the company cited “continued and broad-based e-commerce spending and digital marketing adoption.”

Létang also highlighted that organic and cyclical drivers and “the strength of emerging or recovering industry verticals,” such as travel, entertainment, betting and technology, will “generate enough marketing demand to offset headwinds and keep the advertising economy growing in full-year 2022.”

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Micron Technology Stock Slumps After Getting Downgraded Again

    Micron Technology stock was sliding Monday after the memory chip provider got its second downgrade in less than two weeks despite being one of the cheapest stocks in the market. Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan lowered his rating to Hold from Buy on Micron’s stock as he no longer expects the memory market’s demand-supply dynamics to improve this year. The company received a Sell-equivalent rating from Piper Sandler’s Harsh Kumar earlier this month.

  • U.S. stocks lose grip on bounce after slipping into bear market

    U.S. stocks edge lower in choppy trade on Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 confirms entry into a bear market ahead of what's expected to be one of the biggest Federal Reserve rate hikes in decades.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Want $4,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These Dividend Stocks Now

    Passive income is loosely defined as income generated without active involvement. Three common sources from which investors can generate this type of income is ownership of rental property, licensing royalties, and stock dividends -- a favorite among investors such as Warren Buffett. Investing in these stocks can put investors on the right path toward achieving their financial goals and enjoying the benefits passive income brings.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.

    Since the first week of January, which is when the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit their all-time highs, both indexes have tumbled into correction territory with losses exceeding 10%. Meanwhile, the tech stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has performed even worse. This puts the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.

  • The Fed will hike rates by 75 basis points this week and it should push the US dollar to record highs, Jefferies says

    Jefferies joins Barclays in expecting the Fed to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week that'll be headed by Jerome Powell.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative growth stocks are well off their highs and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • ‘Liquidation panic’ has taken over the stock, bond and crypto markets — and this may be the beginning of the end

    The U.S. stock market is experiencing a liquidation panic where everything is getting sold. Analysis from Rob Hanna of Quantifiable Edges suggests a rare Inverse Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT). Notwithstanding the fact that negative ZBTs were not part of Marty Zweig’s work as detailed in his book, “Winning on Wall Street,” this study is nearing “torturing the data until it talks” territory.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 2.1% to 8.4%, are ideal buys in a plunging market.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Pakistan E-Commerce Startup Raises Record $37 Million Series A

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Dastgyr Technologies Pvt., which aims to create an e-commerce platform similar to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for emerging markets, raised $37 million in the country’s largest-ever Series A funding.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Brace for Fed: Markets WrapBitco

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • Tesla Announced 3-for-1 Stock Split, Larry Ellison To Step Down as Board Member

    Tesla finally revealed the long-awaited details of its stock split -- it's going to be 3-for-1-- late on June 10 in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The company also said that board...

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.