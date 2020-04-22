Global Advocacy and Communications Effort Launched to Drive Action Against COVID-19 and Stop Future Pandemics

South Africa's Rugby World Cup Winning Captain Siya Kolisi kickstarts behavior change efforts "For Humankind"; calls on other stars from sports and screen to continue to rally around protective actions, like #MaskingForAFriend

SEATTLE, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A network of leading international organizations announced today the creation of an advocacy initiative to ignite a global movement to help accelerate an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and enhance our preparedness to stop future pandemics. The Pandemic Action Network will advocate for policy changes and increased support and resources to ensure countries are better prepared to prevent, detect and respond to pandemic threats. This initiative will also host "For Humankind", a new effort to promote accurate information to ensure people around the world understand what they need to do to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the extreme fragility in the ability of the world's systems to respond to a new and highly infectious pathogen. While public health experts have been making this case for years, there has not been complementary policy, advocacy and communications support to create the political will necessary for policy and funding changes to enhance our preparedness.

This effort is being created with support from founding members the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Johnson & Johnson, in addition to the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and Schmidt Futures. The Network will initially comprise of a dedicated and highly experienced secretariat and key advocacy leaders in Seattle, Washington DC, Brussels, London and Beijing. They will work in partnership with individuals and organizations around the world to advance a robust policy and advocacy agenda.

The Pandemic Action Network will steer this shared agenda, with three overarching objectives:

Ensure full funding for the global and country-level COVID-19 response and future pandemic preparedness

for the global and country-level COVID-19 response and future pandemic preparedness Strengthen the global health security architecture for more effective pandemic preparedness and response

for more effective pandemic preparedness and response Accelerate research, development and access to innovations to combat COVID-19 and emerging pandemic threats

A core principle of the Pandemic Action Network is that 'no one is safe until everyone is safe,' meaning an equitable global lens is crucial for a successful response. "West Africa's devastating Ebola epidemic showed us that the world must come together to ensure countries are prepared for outbreaks, including that health workers on the frontlines have the gear and training they need to keep safe and keep serving," said Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia and World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador for Health Workforce. "Decisive political leadership and global cooperation will determine if we win the war against this invisible enemy, which is why we need the Pandemic Action Network."

The Pandemic Action Network will be counseled by an international expert advisory council that will initially include Professor Peter Piot, currently director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and previously founding executive director of UNAIDS and the co-discoverer of the Ebola virus, and Dr. Judy Monroe, head of the CDC Foundation, an independent nonprofit that mobilizes philanthropic and private-sector resources to support the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's work; among others. Additional experts will be announced.

"It's critical that the philanthropic, public and private sectors work together to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "And it's clear that a coordinated effort is needed to prepare for, and hopefully prevent, the next pandemic. The CDC Foundation is pleased to join the Pandemic Action Network in this goal."