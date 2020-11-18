Global Aerospace Composites Market Outlook to 2027: $60.5 Billion Market Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Composites - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aerospace Composites market accounted for $21.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $60.5 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
The high command for composite materials from the aerospace industry and expansion of fuel-efficient aircraft are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, a decrease in the number of commercial aircraft deliveries is hampering the growth of the market.
Composite materials are used for different purposes in the aircraft industry. The benefit of composites is that they can sustain their identities and do not join completely with each other. On mixing, the materials create a hybrid material that has better structural properties, which can be used for aerospace components.
Based on the fiber type, the carbon/graphite fiber composites segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to their higher strength-to-weight ratio and anti-corrosive property. The aerospace industry has broadly adopted carbon fiber composites for various applications, such as fuselage, floorboards, engine nacelles, fan casings, and interior parts. The evolution in the manufacturing technology of carbon fiber composites parts is also driving its use in aerospace applications.
By geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to high demand from commercial aerospace industries. Increased delivery of airbus aircraft primarily drives the composites material demand in Europe. Apart from this, the region develops military aircraft and helicopters.
What the report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Matrix Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Ceramic Matrix
5.3 Metal Matrix
5.4 Polymer Matrix
6 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Manufacturing Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automated Fiber Placement/ Automated Tape Laying (AFP/ATL)
6.3 Filament Winding
6.4 Lay-up
6.5 Resin Transfer Molding/ Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding (RTM/VARTM)
7 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Aircraft Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Civil Helicopter
7.3 Military Aircraft
7.4 Commercial Aircraft
7.4.1 Single Aisle Aircraft
7.4.2 Regional Jets
7.4.3 Wide-body Aircraft
7.5 Business & General Aviation
7.5.1 Turboprop Airplanes
7.5.1.1 Multi-engine Turboprops
7.5.1.2 Single-engine Turboprops
7.5.2 Business Jets
7.5.3 Piston Airplanes
7.5.3.1 Multi-Engine Piston
7.5.3.2 Single-Engine Piston
7.5.4 Helicopters
7.5.4.1 Piston Helicopters
7.5.4.2 Turbine Helicopters
7.6 Other Aircraft Types
7.6.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
7.6.2 Spacecraft
8 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Fiber Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Glass Fiber Composites
8.3 Ceramic Fiber Composites
8.4 Carbon/Graphite Fiber Composites
8.5 Aramid Fiber
9 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Resin
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Thermosetting
9.2.1 Polyester
9.2.2 Epoxy
9.2.3 Polyimides
9.2.4 Phenolic
9.3 Thermoplastic
9.3.1 Polyetherimide (PEI)
9.3.2 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
9.3.3 Polysulfones (PSU)
9.3.4 Polyethersulfones (PES)
9.3.5 Polyamide-imides (PAI)
10 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Exterior
10.2.1 Fuselage
10.2.2 Engine
10.2.3 Wings
10.2.4 Rotor Blades
10.2.5 Tail Boom
10.3 Interior
10.3.1 Seats
10.3.2 Cabin
10.3.3 Sandwich Panels
10.3.4 Environment Control System (ECS) Ducting
11 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Geography
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 General Electric Company
13.2 Gurit Holding AG
13.3 Hexcel Corp.
13.4 Materion Corporation
13.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.
13.6 Owens Corning
13.7 Royal Tencate N.V.
13.8 SGL Group - The Carbon Company
13.9 Solvay SA
13.10 Teijin Limited
13.11 Toray Industries, Inc.
13.12 Bally Ribbon Mills
13.13 Toho Tenax
13.14 DuPont
13.15 BASF
