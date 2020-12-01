Global Aerospace Valves Market Outlook 2020-2027: Higher Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerospace Valves estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$806.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Aerospace Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$928.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Titanium Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR



In the global Titanium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$870.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$632.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Story continues

AeroControlex Group

Circor International, Inc.

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Crissair, Inc.

Dynex/Rivett, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell Aerospace

ITT Aerospace Controls

Lakshmi Technology and Engineering Industries Limited

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Marotta Controls, Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Moog, Inc.

Nutek Aerospace Corporation, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Porvair PLC

Precision Fluid Controls Srl

Ram Company

Sitec Aerospace GmbH

Triumph Group, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Valcor Engineering Corporation

Woodward, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aerospace Valves: An Introductory Prelude

Uptrend in Aircraft Parts Demand Instigates Robust Momentum in Aircraft Valves Market

Aerospace Valves Market to Gain from Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points Towards Strong Demand for Aerospace Valves

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Promote the Need for New Aircraft

Higher Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies Opportunities

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Sector Widens the Demand for Aftermarket Valves

Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerospace Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Titanium Valves: The Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment

Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Enhances the Prospects for Aluminium Valves

Demand for Steel Valves Remains Lethargic Due to Weight Considerations

Critical Importance of Maintaining Fuel System Integrity Builds Momentum for Sophisticated Fuel Valves

Types of Aircraft Fuel Valves

Valves Play Important Role in Aircraft Hydraulic System

Immense Use Case in Engine Lubrication System

Surge Protection Valves for Smoother Functioning of Engine Lubrication System

Oil Pressure Regulating Valve for Containing Oil Pressure

Proven Proficiency of Intake Valves and Exhaust Valves in Engine Performance Improvement

Advanced Valve Designs Gain Traction in Brake Anti-Skid Systems

Rising Demand for Efficient, High-Performance C Class Hardware Underpins Sales Growth

3D Printing Comes to Fore in Design and Manufacture of Sophisticated Valve Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtvg54

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



