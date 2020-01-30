Global Agricultural Drones Industry Report 2019-2024: Opportunity Assessment, Value Chain Analysis, Key Segments, Leading Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Drones Market Research Report: By Aerial Platform, Size, Application - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The agricultural drones market is projected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2018 to $6.2 billion in 2024, experiencing a 25% CAGR during 2019-2024 (forecast period).



Crop spraying was the largest category in 2018, based on application, owing to the rising prevalence of fungal plant diseases caused by the Verticillium and Rhizoctonia fungi, which are spread by bollworm and flat armyworm. As these diseases destroy the yield, the agrarian community is deploying drones, also called unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), to kill the pathogen.



The rising adoption of such platforms for crop spraying is one of the key agricultural drones market trends. With UAVs, farmers can track their crops in distant locations in real time. Further, such vehicles ensure efficiency, by spraying only the required amount of liquid, which also checks wastage. For the purpose, multi-rotor UAVs are the most preferred choice, as they can hover over the spray zone. Currently, North America witnesses the heaviest utilization of drones for spraying insecticides and pesticides.



The major driver for the agricultural drones market is the focus of farmers on enhancing the yield. Images to asses soil and field quality, crop growth and health, and hydric-stress areas are provided on a real-time basis by UAVs. They also help the agrarian community in determining which field areas are less productive. Further, the areas of farms affected by botanical diseases can also be located from such platforms, thereby helping farmers in better and quicker management of their crop.



The multi-rotor category dominated the agricultural drones market in 2018, based on aerial platform, as they are easier to operate as well as more cost-effective compared to other variants. Crop management, crop spraying, and health assessment are the major areas where these vehicles find application. During the forecast period, the highest CAGR would be witnessed by the fixed-winged category, because such variants can carry high volumes of liquids and also cover large areas.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Aerial Platform

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Size

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Value

1.3.6.2 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Aerial Platform

4.1.1.1 Multi-Rotor

4.1.1.2 Single-Rotor

4.1.1.3 Fixed-Wing

4.1.2 By Size

4.1.2.1 Micro

4.1.2.2 Small

4.1.2.3 Medium

4.1.2.4 Large

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Soil and field analysis

4.1.3.2 Crop monitoring

4.1.3.3 Health assessment

4.1.3.4 Irrigation

4.1.3.5 Crop spraying

4.1.3.6 Aerial planting

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Deployment of agricultural drones for crop spraying

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Need for food security driving the adoption of agricultural drones

4.3.2.2 Drones for precision agriculture

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of expertise

4.3.3.2 Uncertainity toward drone regulation

4.3.3.3 High cost associated with agricultural drones

4.3.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing demand for agricultural products from major African countries

4.3.4.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based agricultural drones

4.3.4.3 Agricultural drones for aerial plantation

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Aerial Platform

5.2 By Size

5.2.1 Multi-Rotor Agricultural Drones Market, by Size

5.2.2 Single-Rotor Agricultural Drones Market, by Size

5.2.3 Fixed-Wing Agricultural Drones Market, by Size

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Key Market Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Recent Activities of Major Market Players

11.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.5.1 Partnerships

11.5.2 Product Launches

11.5.3 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.2 Parrot Drones SAS

12.3 AeroVironment Inc.

12.4 AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

12.5 XAG Co. Ltd.

12.6 Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

12.7 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

12.8 Trimble Inc.

12.9 AGCO Corporation

12.10 Shandong Joyance Techology Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aq4yxn