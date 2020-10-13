    Advertisement

    Global Agricultural Micronutrients Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market to Reach $11. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Agricultural Micronutrients estimated at US$6. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.

    New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Micronutrients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955774/?utm_source=GNW
    1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Zinc, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Copper segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR

    The Agricultural Micronutrients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

    Boron Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR

    In the global Boron segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$759.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • BASF SE

    • Coromandel International Ltd.

    • DowDuPont, Inc.

    • Haifa Group

    • Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

    • Land O’Lakes, Inc.

    • Nouryon

    • Nufarm Limited

    • Nutrien Ltd.

    • Sapec S.A.

    • The Mosaic Company

    • Yara International ASA




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955774/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Agricultural Micronutrients Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Agricultural Micronutrients Global Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Agricultural Micronutrients Global Retrospective
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share Shift across
    Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Zinc (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
    Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Zinc (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
    in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Zinc (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Copper (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Copper (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Copper (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
    in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Boron (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Boron (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
    Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Boron (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Iron (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Iron (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
    in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Iron (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Soil (Mode of Application) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Soil (Mode of Application) Market Worldwide Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Soil (Mode of Application) Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: Foliar (Mode of Application) Market Opportunity
    Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 23: Foliar (Mode of Application) Global Historic Demand
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

    Table 24: Foliar (Mode of Application) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 25: Fertigation (Mode of Application) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Fertigation (Mode of Application) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 27: Fertigation (Mode of Application) Market Share
    Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share (in %) by Company:
    2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 28: United States Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the United
    States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 30: United States Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: United States Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the United
    States by Mode of Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million
    for 2012-2019

    Table 33: United States Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Share Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 34: Canadian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Canadian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market
    Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 37: Canadian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 38: Canadian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market
    Review by Mode of Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 40: Japanese Market for Agricultural Micronutrients:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 42: Japanese Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: Japanese Market for Agricultural Micronutrients:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode
    of Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 45: Japanese Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 46: Chinese Agricultural Micronutrients Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 47: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis
    in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Chinese Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 49: Chinese Agricultural Micronutrients Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 50: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis
    in China in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Chinese Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Mode of
    Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Agricultural Micronutrients Market: Competitor Market
    Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 52: European Agricultural Micronutrients Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Europe:
    A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: European Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Europe in US$
    Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 57: European Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: European Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Europe in US$
    Million by Mode of Application: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 60: European Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 61: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in France by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 62: French Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in France by Mode
    of Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: French Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019

    Table 66: French Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 67: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: German Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 69: German Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: German Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: German Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 73: Italian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis
    in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Italian Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 76: Italian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 77: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis
    in Italy in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Italian Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Mode of
    Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Agricultural
    Micronutrients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 81: United Kingdom Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Agricultural
    Micronutrients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 83: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of
    Application for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 84: United Kingdom Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Share Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 85: Spanish Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Spanish Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market
    Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 88: Spanish Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 89: Spanish Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market
    Review by Mode of Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 91: Russian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Russia by Type:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Russian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Russian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 95: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Russia by Mode
    of Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 96: Russian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 97: Rest of Europe Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of Europe
    in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 99: Rest of Europe Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Rest of Europe Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 101: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of Europe
    in US$ Million by Mode of Application: A Historic Review for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Rest of Europe Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Share Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 103: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 104: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Asia-Pacific
    by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Asia-Pacific
    by Mode of Application: Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 111: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Share Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 112: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Australia:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Australian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Australian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Australia:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode
    of Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: Australian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 117: Australian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 118: Indian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Indian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market
    Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 121: Indian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 122: Indian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market
    Review by Mode of Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 124: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: South Korean Agricultural Micronutrients Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode
    of Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: South Korean Agricultural Micronutrients Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 129: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Mode of Application: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Agricultural
    Micronutrients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients
    Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Agricultural
    Micronutrients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 134: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of
    Application for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients
    Market Share Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 136: Latin American Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Latin America
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 139: Latin American Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 140: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis
    in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Agricultural Micronutrients Marketby
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 142: Latin American Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 143: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis
    in Latin America in US$ Million by Mode of Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 144: Latin American Agricultural Micronutrients Marketby
    Mode of Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 145: Argentinean Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Argentina in
    US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 147: Argentinean Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Argentinean Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 149: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Argentina in
    US$ Million by Mode of Application: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 150: Argentinean Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 151: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Brazil by
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Brazil by Mode
    of Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Brazilian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 156: Brazilian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 157: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Mexican Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Mexican Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 161: Mexican Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Mexican Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 163: Rest of Latin America Agricultural Micronutrients
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 164: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 165: Rest of Latin America Agricultural Micronutrients
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: Rest of Latin America Agricultural Micronutrients
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Mode of Application: A Historic Review in US$
    Million for 2012-2019

    Table 168: Rest of Latin America Agricultural Micronutrients
    Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 169: The Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 170: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the Middle
    East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 171: The Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 173: The Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients Historic
    Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the Middle
    East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    Table 175: The Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 176: The Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients Historic
    Marketby Mode of Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the Middle
    East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Mode of Application
    for 2012,2020, and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 178: Iranian Market for Agricultural Micronutrients:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 179: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Iranian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Iranian Market for Agricultural Micronutrients:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode
    of Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 182: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Iranian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 184: Israeli Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 185: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Israel in US$
    Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 186: Israeli Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 187: Israeli Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020-2027

    Table 188: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Israel in US$
    Million by Mode of Application: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 189: Israeli Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 190: Saudi Arabian Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 191: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis
    in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Saudi Arabian Agricultural Micronutrients Market by
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 193: Saudi Arabian Agricultural Micronutrients Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis
    in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Mode of Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 195: Saudi Arabian Agricultural Micronutrients Market by
    Mode of Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 196: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates Agricultural Micronutrients
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 199: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: United Arab Emirates Agricultural Micronutrients
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 201: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Mode of Application:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 202: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: Rest of Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Rest of Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: Rest of Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 207: Rest of Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients
    Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    AFRICA
    Table 208: African Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 209: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Africa by
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 210: African Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 211: African Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 212: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Africa by Mode
    of Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 213: African Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share
    Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955774/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.