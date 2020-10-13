Global Agricultural Micronutrients Industry

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market to Reach $11. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Agricultural Micronutrients estimated at US$6. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Zinc, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Copper segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Agricultural Micronutrients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Boron Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR



In the global Boron segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$759.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Coromandel International Ltd.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Haifa Group

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Nouryon

Nufarm Limited

Nutrien Ltd.

Sapec S.A.

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Agricultural Micronutrients Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Agricultural Micronutrients Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Agricultural Micronutrients Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Zinc (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Zinc (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Zinc (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Copper (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Copper (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Copper (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Boron (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Boron (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Boron (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Iron (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Iron (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Iron (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Soil (Mode of Application) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Soil (Mode of Application) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Soil (Mode of Application) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Foliar (Mode of Application) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Foliar (Mode of Application) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Foliar (Mode of Application) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Fertigation (Mode of Application) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Fertigation (Mode of Application) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Fertigation (Mode of Application) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the United

States by Mode of Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Share Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 37: Canadian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Canadian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market

Review by Mode of Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Agricultural Micronutrients:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Agricultural Micronutrients:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode

of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Agricultural Micronutrients Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Agricultural Micronutrients Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Mode of

Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Agricultural Micronutrients Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Agricultural Micronutrients Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Europe in US$

Million by Mode of Application: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in France by Mode

of Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Mode of

Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Agricultural

Micronutrients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Agricultural

Micronutrients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Share Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 88: Spanish Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Spanish Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market

Review by Mode of Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Russia by Mode

of Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application:

2020-2027



Table 101: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Mode of Application: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Share Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Asia-Pacific

by Mode of Application: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Application:

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Share Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode

of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application:

2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 121: Indian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 122: Indian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market

Review by Mode of Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Agricultural Micronutrients Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode

of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Agricultural Micronutrients Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application:

2012-2019



Table 129: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Mode of Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Agricultural

Micronutrients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Agricultural

Micronutrients: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Agricultural Micronutrients

Market Share Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Agricultural Micronutrients Marketby

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Mode of Application:

2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Agricultural Micronutrients Marketby

Mode of Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application:

2020-2027



Table 149: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Mode of Application: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Brazil by Mode

of Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Agricultural Micronutrients Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Application:

2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Agricultural Micronutrients

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 164: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Agricultural Micronutrients

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Agricultural Micronutrients

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of Latin

America by Mode of Application: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Agricultural Micronutrients

Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients Historic

Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients Historic

Marketby Mode of Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Mode of Application

for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Agricultural Micronutrients:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for Agricultural Micronutrients:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode

of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Israel in US$

Million by Mode of Application: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Agricultural Micronutrients Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Agricultural Micronutrients Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Mode of Application:

2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Agricultural Micronutrients Market by

Mode of Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Agricultural Micronutrients

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 199: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Agricultural Micronutrients

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application:

2012-2019



Table 201: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Mode of Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application:

2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Agricultural Micronutrients

Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Agricultural Micronutrients Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 212: Agricultural Micronutrients Market in Africa by Mode

of Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

