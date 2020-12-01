Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2020 & 2030

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market: 12 Countries Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market to Reach $2.64 Billion by 2030

Global AI-enabled imaging modalities market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape. There is a rising investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing evidence for efficient and promising results in treatment and diagnosis assistance.

Thus, this is leading to potential growth opportunities for the AI-enabled imaging modalities market. Moreover, there is an extensive entry of emerging players developing AI-powered imaging systems, and software companies into the healthcare space. All these predominant factors have led to a significant rise in sales of AI-based imaging modality systems across the globe.

Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market Forecast, 2020-2030

The global AI-enabled imaging modalities market was valued at $214.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $2,649.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.32%, during the forecast period 2020-2030. The increasing complexities in clinical decision making, rising radiologist workload, and huge R&D investments are the major factors fueling market growth.

In addition to these factors, there are significant challenges and restraints, which are restricting market growth. These challenges include the physicians' reluctance toward the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and the privacy and security concerns related to healthcare data. Hence, it is anticipated that these trends will have a significant impact on healthcare service robots market in the next five years, and the market will grow multifold.

Competitive Landscape

The global AI-enabled imaging modalities market consists of numerous large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, with the increasing adoption of AI in healthcare, the manufacturers in the market have an ample number of opportunities to expand their offerings and to establish a strong foothold in the market.

During February 2016-July 2020, the market witnessed approximately 40 new offerings, 32 partnerships, alliances & business expansions, 27 regulatory & legal approvals, 13 funding activities, six mergers & acquisition, and one procurement & sales.

Most of the manufacturers in the market are incorporating collaborations and partnerships with not only other companies but also the university and research institutions as the key strategies to develop novel AI-embedded medical imaging systems and attain a strong financial position in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Industry Insights
4.1 Industry Ecosystem
4.2 Regulatory Framework
4.2.1 North America
4.2.1.1 Regulatory Requirements in U.S.
4.2.1.2 Regulatory Requirements in Canada
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Other Countries
4.3 Impact of COVID-19
4.3.1 Impact on Clinical Settings and Clinical Decision-Making
4.3.2 Impact on AI-Based Imaging Modality Manufacturers
4.3.3 Conclusion

5 Competitive Landscape
5.1 Key Developments and Strategies
5.1.1 New Offerings
5.1.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
5.1.3 Regulatory and Legal Approvals
5.1.4 Funding Activities
5.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.1.6 Procurement and Sales
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.2.1 Market Share Analysis: Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (Imaging Modality Providers)
5.3 Growth Share Analysis
5.3.1 Growth Share Matrix (by Modality)
5.3.2 Growth Share Matrix (by Workflow)
5.3.3 Growth Share Matrix (by Therapeutic Application)

6 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market Scenario
6.1 Assumptions and Limitations
6.2 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Potential Opportunities - AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities
6.3.1 Standardization of Radiology Practice
6.3.2 Voluminous Medical Imaging Data Requiring Analysis
6.3.3 Decline in Imaging Reimbursement Forcing Facilities for Accelerated and Accurate Performance
6.3.4 Increasing Participation
6.4 Market Dynamics
6.4.1 Impact Analysis
6.4.1.1 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers and Market Restraints, 2019-2030
6.4.2 Market Drivers
6.4.2.1 Need for Personalized and Standardized Patient-Centric Care
6.4.2.2 Accurate and Rapid Diagnosis Enabled by Artificial Intelligence
6.4.2.3 Increasing Workload of Radiologists
6.4.2.4 Evolving Hardware Technologies and Data Quality
6.4.3 Market Restraints
6.4.3.1 Lag in Regulatory Approvals
6.4.3.2 Legal Implications of AI Systems
6.4.3.3 Rise in Medical Imaging Expenses
6.4.3.4 Data Security and Privacy Issues
6.4.3.5 Lack of Trained Staff
6.5 Key Vendors

7 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (by Modality)
7.1 Overview
7.2 Computed Tomography (CT)
7.3 Magnetic Resonance (MR)
7.4 Ultrasound
7.5 X-Ray
7.6 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
7.7 Other Modalities

8 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (by Workflow), 2019-2030
8.1 Overview
8.2 Image Acquisition
8.3 Image Analysis
8.4 Detection
8.5 Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support
8.6 Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment
8.7 Triage
8.8 Reporting and Communication

9 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (by Therapeutic Application)
9.1 Overview
9.2 Cardiology
9.3 Oncology
9.3.1 Breast Cancer
9.3.2 Lung Cancer
9.3.3 Other cancer types
9.4 Neurology
9.5 Pulmonology
9.6 Others

10 Global AI-Enabled Imaging Modalities Market (by Region)

11 Company Profiles

  • Agfa-Gevaert Group

  • Butterfly Network, Inc.

  • Canon, Inc.

  • Exo

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • General Electric Company

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Hyperfine

  • Konica Minolta, Inc.

  • Koninklije Philips N.V.

  • Nanox

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Tissue Differentiation Intelligence, LLC (TDi)

  • United Imaging Healthcare

  • Yor Labs, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32di53

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Surgeon general: What to do if you had an unsafe Thanksgiving

    U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams's message: It's not too late to act. Get tested. Isolate. 

  • 'I don't see any way around it': Former Navy SEAL McRaven says retaliation for assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist all but certain

    "The Iranians are going to be in a position where they have to retaliate. I don't see any way around it," retired Adm. William McRaven said.

  • Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on Texas road

    There were no visible wounds to the body and a cause of death hadn't yet been determined for the 26-year-old, police said.

  • China sanctions leaders of US groups over Hong Kong actions

    China on Monday said it is sanctioning leaders of U.S. government-affiliated bodies that promote democracy around the world in response to what it calls practices that “blatantly meddle in Hong Kong affairs.” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the measures would cover the senior director for Asia at the National Endowment Democracy, John Knaus, the regional director for the Asia-Pacific at the National Democratic Institute, Manpreet Singh Anand, and two of the institute’s officials responsible for Hong Kong. Hua gave no details and the institute said in a news release that it had no further information but that it “remains steadfastly committed to these core principles and to continuing our work in support of democracy worldwide.”

  • More than 100 civilians dead in 'gruesome' Nigeria attack blamed on Islamic jihadists

    A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, the deadliest attack on civilians this year. The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state. "I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement. "At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," he added. Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said rival group the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area. "ISWAP is the likely culprit," he tweeted. Kallon, in his statement, said: "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. "I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," he added. The violence centred on the village of Koshobe near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers harvesting rice fields. One pro-government anti-jihadist militia said the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats. Kallon said the assailants - "armed men on motorcycles" - also targeted other communities in the area. "Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships," he added, calling for more to be done to protect them and to head off what he said was a looming food crisis there. Borno Governor Babaganan Umara Zulum attended the burial Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, saying the toll could rise after search operations resumed. The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, it said. Six were wounded in the attack and eight remained missing as of Saturday. Kallon, citing "reports that several women may have been kidnapped", called for their immediate release. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Saturday, saying: "The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings." Neither the president's statement nor Sunday's from the UN mentioned either Boko Haram or rival group ISWAP by name. But both groups have been active in Borno State, their attacks having forced the postponement of locations in Borno State, which finally took place Saturday.

  • Chuck Grassley returns to Senate after COVID-19 infection, calls for 'long overdue relief legislation'

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has returned to his Washington office two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced Monday.While Grassley wasn't the first lawmaker to contract the virus, many people were concerned about the diagnosis because the senator is 87. It turned out, however, that he remained asymptomatic throughout the course of his infection and was able to keep working remotely.Still, Grassley didn't let his fortunate situation reshape his stance on the severity of the pandemic. In a statement, he noted that the disease "affects people differently" and "more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized." So, Grassley said, he'll "continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing."He also repeated his previous calls for Congress to pass a "long overdue," bipartisan relief bill to "help families, businesses, and communities get through this crisis." Tim O'Donnell> Grassley, 87, is back at the Senate today after testing positive for Covid-19. His office says he was asymptomatic the entire time. pic.twitter.com/qJImIJl8ZC> > -- Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 30, 2020More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit How camp explains Trump

  • Trump Lawyer Says Krebs Should Be ‘Taken Out at Dawn and Shot’ for Defending Election

    Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova declared Monday that the Trump administration's former cybersecurity chief deserves to be put to death for claiming that the presidential election was the “most secure” in the country's history.President Trump fired Chris Krebs, his head of cybersecurity, earlier this month after Krebs disputed Trump's claim that the 2020 election was rigged against him. Krebs found himself at odds with the president after he called the election the “most secure in United States history.”“Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity that guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot,” diGenova, who is also a former U.S. Attorney, said during an appearance on the Howie Carr show, broadcast on Newsmax, in comments first reported by The Bulwark.Before he was fired by Trump in a tweet, Krebs had served as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security since November, 2018.In his tweet announcing Krebs's termination, Trump called his former cybersecurity chief's assessment of the election's security "highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, 'glitches' in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more."Krebs appeared on CBS News' "60 Minutes" on Sunday and doubled down on his defense of the election's integrity."There is no foreign power that is flipping votes. There's no domestic actor flipping votes. I did it right. We did it right. This was a secure election," Krebs said in the interview.The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on diGenova's remarks.The Trump legal team has failed to produce evidence of fraud widespread enough to change the election outcome despite claiming such fraud occurred, and many of the campaign's legal challenges to the election results in swing states won by Joe Biden have already fallen flat. Nevertheless, DiGenova claimed as recently as last week that the level of election fraud and deception that took place in Pennsylvania is “truly staggering.”

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have already received an unapproved coronavirus vaccine

    Japanese intelligence officials told a US expert that Kim Jong Un received a trial COVID-19 vaccine from China within the last few weeks.

  • UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy

    The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved the establishment of a new national cybersecurity council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President and ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter. The cabinet of the UAE government also appointed Industry and Advanced Technology Minister and head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan al-Jaber as a special envoy for climate change.

  • Volcano in eastern Indonesia erupts, thousands evacuated

    A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted Sunday, sending a column of ash as high as 4,000 meters (13,120 feet) into the sky and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. Nearly 2,800 people from at least 28 villages were evacuated from the slopes of Mount Ili Lewotolok, which is located on Lembata island of East Nusa Tenggara province, as the volcano began erupting, said Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati. The Transportation Ministry said a flight warning had been issued after the eruption and a local airport had been closed as ash rained down on many areas of the island.

  • California governor warns new stay-at-home order likely as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned on Monday that if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to quickly rise, projections show the state's intensive care units could reach capacity by mid-December.Because of the risk of overwhelming parts of the state's health care system, Newsom said, he may soon have to impose a "more dramatic" and "arguably drastic" stay-at-home order for certain areas, so California can get its coronavirus numbers back down. The state, he said, will not "just sit back" and plans to "improve upon our existing efforts."There are 7,733 ICU beds in California, and 75 percent of them are now occupied. Newsom said 1,812 of the ICU beds are filled by coronavirus patients, the Los Angeles Times reports. As of Sunday, there were 7,787 coronavirus patients hospitalized in California, an increase of about 89 percent from two weeks ago. Over the last week, California has averaged 13,937 new cases per day, nearly a 75 percent increase from two weeks ago. More than 19,100 Californians have died from the coronavirus.Los Angeles County has placed new capacity limits at stores and banned most gatherings of people not from the same household, and this had to be done because "we are at the most difficult moment in the pandemic," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "We don't really have any choice but to use all the tools at hand to stop the surge. Until there is a vaccine, each of us needs to protect all of those around us — both those we know and those we don't. The virus is running rampant through almost every part of our county."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit How camp explains Trump

  • SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer

    "She grabbed a jug of five-pound hand sanitizer and launched it at me while I was holding my son." That's when the nearly 60-year-old grandma grabbed whatever she could including a table, flipped it, and pushed it toward the woman to defend her family and her business.

  • Arizona Certifies Election Results for Biden as Giuliani Pushes Unfounded Fraud Claims

    Arizona certified its presidential election results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden on Monday as Rudy Giuliani urged Republican state legislators at a hearing in Phoenix to override the certification.Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs commended her state for conducting “easily the smoothest” and “most secure election in recent history” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.“Despite the unprecedented challenges, Arizonans showed up for our democracy,” Hobbs, a Democrat, said.“This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona’s laws and elections procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary,” she added.The certification gives Biden 11 Electoral College votes. According to projections by the Associated Press, Biden will receive 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232 votes.Republican Governor Doug Ducey praised the state’s election as well, saying “the system is strong, that’s why I have bragged on it so much.”“This is America, and no voter should be disenfranchised,” Ducey said. “The votes have been tabulated, all 15 counties have certified their results.”Also on Monday, Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team attended a scheduled hearing with the Arizona State Legislature on the integrity of the 2020 election.Trump’s team continued to push a number of unproven claims of election fraud at the hearing and called on Republican state legislators to appoint pro-Trump electors in defiance of the popular vote.“What is the right count, or how can we get as close to the right count as possible? If we can, then have the courage to select that person to get the electors, because that person won the honest vote,” Giuliani said.“In history, I swear to God, you will be heroes,” he said. “If you can’t make a determination, then don’t certify.”Wisconsin is expected to certify its election results for Biden on Monday as well.

  • 1 dead, 4 injured after 'randomly shooting' couple drives around Nevada city on Thanksgiving, police say

    One person was shot dead and four others injured after police in Henderson, Nevada, say a man and woman fired at people while driving on Thanksgiving.

  • On Russia’s flank, a small war heralds big changes

    The recent Armenia-Azerbaijan war, a result of failed diplomacy, has thrown up a new victor and paved the way for Turkey to extend its influence.

  • AP PHOTOS: Animal attacks taking their toll in Kashmir

    Amid the long-raging deadly strife in Indian-controlled Kashmir, another conflict is silently taking its toll on the Himalayan region’s residents: the conflict between man and wild animals. According to official data, at least 67 people have been killed and 940 others injured in the past five years in attacks by wild animals in the famed Kashmir Valley, a vast collection of alpine forests, connected wetlands and waterways known as much for its idyllic vistas as for its decades-long armed conflict between Indian troops and rebels. The Himalayan black bear is at the heart of this trouble.

  • Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit

    Turkey's seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit where the bloc will evaluate possible sanctions against Ankara. NATO members Turkey and Greece have conflicting claims to continental shelves and rights to potential energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions flared in August when Ankara sent Oruc Reis to map out energy drilling prospects in waters also claimed by Greece.

  • Report: Trump has raised more than $150 million since Election Day

    Since Election Day, President Trump's political operation has raised more than $150 million, with much of the money coming from small-time donors who tend to get fired up when they believe Trump is under attack, people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. In the wake of the election, the Trump campaign has sent roughly 500 pitches to donors, the Post reports, with the messages including demands to end voter fraud and a plea from Vice President Mike Pence to join the "Election Defense Task Force." The Trump campaign's website states that the Official Election Defense Fund is soliciting the money, but this account doesn't exist, the Post says, and the fundraising requests are actually coming from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee benefiting the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee.As of Nov. 18, a third entity is also receiving money from the joint fundraising committee: Save America, Trump's new leadership PAC. In the fine print of the most recent fundraising letters, it says 75 percent of every contribution will go to Save America, with the remaining 25 percent going to help with the RNC's operating expenses. Trump set up Save America in early November, and will be able to tap into its funds when he is out of office, the Post reports. There aren't many limitations as to how leadership PAC money can be spent, and Trump could use it for events at his properties or to pay for travel and personal expenses, the Post says.The Trump machine is raising more money now than ever before — the Trump Make America Great Again Committee's previous best month was September, when it brought in $81 million — and that's too much for some GOP donors, like Dan Eberhart. "Trump is making hay while the sun is shining," Eberhart told the Post. "He's taking advantage of all the free media coverage to pay off his campaign debt and fill his coffers for whatever comes next. I would rather give to Romney 2012 than Trump 2020 at this point."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit How camp explains Trump

  • DC detective killed by wife in murder-suicide, authorities say

    The bodies of Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis were found in their Maryland home Friday. The bodies of 50-year-old Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis, 41, were found in their Waldorf, Maryland home on Friday.

  • Switzerland halves new infections without national lockdown as pubs and restaurants stay open

    Switzerland is emerging as a model for how the coronavirus can be contained without a national lockdown, after daily new infections halved since the start of November despite pubs, restaurants, gyms and sports remaining open in much of the country. The figures were hailed as a triumph for the “Swiss special way” by Swiss government doctors last week, and will be seen as evidence that regional tiers can work in the UK. Rather than ordering a general lockdown, Switzerland allowed regions to decide their own measures and only the worst-hit imposed tough restrictions. But critics have charged that the success came at too high a price, after the country experienced some of the highest death rates in Europe. Switzerland has been described as the “new Sweden” after it refused to follow the UK and other countries into a second lockdown this month. The Swiss government imposed only minimal restrictions at a national level, including a limit of ten on private gatherings, an 11pm curfew for restaurants and the compulsory use of facemasks in crowded areas.