Global Air Defense Systems Market Will be Worth $45.6 Billion by 2027 - Missile Defense Systems Will Account for $21.4 Billion

Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Defense System - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of the report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Air Defense System Market to Reach $45.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Defense System estimated at US$33.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Missile Defense System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anti-Aircraft System segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Air Defense System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



C-Ram System Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global C-Ram System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Story continues

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems PLC

Hanwha Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Jsc Concern Vko Almaz-Antey

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA UK Limited

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

SAAB AB

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Air Defense System: An Introductory Prelude

With Battlefield Threats Evolving at a Robust Pace, Opportunities Galore for Air Defense Systems

Geopolitical Instabilities along and Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Advanced Military Technologies such as Air Defense Systems

Military Spending to Remain Northbound Amid Extension in Global Terrorism and Regional Conflicts

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013 through 2023

The United States Remains the Global Propagator of Air Defense Technology

China's Growing Interest in Ballistic Missile Defence Poised to Accelerate Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Air Defense System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise of Military UAVs Makes Air Defense Systems More Important Than Ever Before

Prominent Military UAV Models: A Review

Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years 2019 & 2025

Growing Emphasis on Defense IoT to Alter Dynamics in the Missile Defense Technology

Advancements in Sensor Technologies Widen Role & Importance of IoT in Defense Installations

Defense IoT Deployments Poised to Gather Steam Through Impending Roll Out of 5G Networks

Sophisticated Air Defense Systems Take Center Stage in the Era of Electronic Warfare (EW)

Defense Tech Advancements Promulgate EW as the Mainstream Military Practice

Land-Based Systems Dominate the Air Defense Systems Market

Long Range Air Defense (LRAD) Systems Gear Up to Tackle ICBM Targets

A Review of Select LRAD Systems

Patriot Missile Long-Range Air-Defence System - The United States

S-400 Missile System - Russia

The FD-2000 - China

NASAMS - Norway/USA

Raad (3rd Khordad) - Iran

Robust Demand for Short-Range Air Defense Systems

A Review of Select Short-Range Air Defense Systems

SHORAD: An Established Short-Range Air Defense

Falcon- The Latest Entrant

Sky Dragon 12 GAS5

Advancement in Radar Technology Adds Teeth to Modern Air Defense Systems

Hypersonics, the Upcoming Invincible' Missiles, Seek Next Generation Upgrades in Air Defense Systems

The US, Russia, and China Scramble in the Hypersonic Missile Race

Recent Developments in the Air Defense Systems Domain

The US Deploys THAAD Missile Defense System in Israel

Turkey Readies itself to Deploy Russian S-400 Missile Defense System

India to Receive Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems from 2020 Onwards

Iran Showcases Khordad 15 Advanced Missile Defense System

The US Army Deploys THAAD Missile-Interceptor Batteries in Romania

Pakistan Inducts Chinese LY 80 Low-to-Medium altitude Air Defence System (LOMADS)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqc9su

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



