Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. wins ABMS ID/IQ Award

DEL MAR, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc (GALT) has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

John Kohut, GALT Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. is very pleased to be on-ramped to the ABMS ID/IQ. As an early-stage innovator in Battle Management C4I systems, our team is poised to participate alongside the other very capable awardees to advance multi-domain command and control."

The contract is part of a multiple award, multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. is a spirited, Non-traditional Defense Contractor. As a Service-disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), GALT innovates to bring mission critical information to and from the forward edge of battle.

