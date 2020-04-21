Global Air Purifier Market is Expected to Reach $20.63 Billion by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Air Purifier market is accounted for $7.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $20.63 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in air purifier market include LG Electronics Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., 3M Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unilever Group, Honeywell International Inc., Sharp Corporation, COWAY Co., LTD., Panasonic Corp., Blueair AB, IQAir AG, Camfil AB, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Atlanta Healthcare, Blue Star Ltd, Crusaders India Pvt. Ltd, HSIL Ltd, and Xiaomi Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include improved standard of living, increasing disposable income, rising prevalence of airborne diseases along with rising pollution levels in urban areas, and rising need for the adoption of air pollution control equipment. However, high adoption and maintenance costs are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Air purifiers are defined as devices which are used for the purification of contaminants and particulate matters present in the air. Primarily targeted as a marketing strategy for common people to benefit allergy sufferers and asthmatics, air purifiers also find commercial applications, for instance, to remove impurities such as carbon dioxide, smoke particles and others. It purifies the air in two most common ways: active and passive.

By technology, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period. HEPA filters are extremely efficient in trapping airborne particles such as dust, pollen, smoke, and bio-contaminants. Due to increasing air toxins from industries, air quality control regulations have increased, worldwide. Automotive, chemical, coal, cement and thermal industries are the primary sources of deteriorating air quality.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to rapid urbanization and rising industrialization coupled with growing population with increased disposable income. The air purifier market in South Korea is expanding rapidly, largely due to surging demand, as consumers are becoming more concerned about fine dust. Hence, the South Korea's President's move to reduce the air pollution in the country, along with the regional cooperation with China, is expected to support the demand for the air purifiers market in the coming years.

Technologies Covered:

• Ionic Filters

• High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

• Activated Carbon

• Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs)

• Stimulated Carbon Air Purifiers

• Ozone Generators

• Other Technologies

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Healthcare & Medical

• Automotive

• Energy & Utility

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• >400 Sq. Ft

• Above 200-400 Sq. Ft

• 100-200 Sq. Ft

• Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners

• Portable Air Purifiers

• Smart Air Purifier

• Stand-alone Air Purifiers

• In-duct Air Purifiers

• Dust Collectors

• Fume and Smoke Collectors

• Vehicle Exhaust

• Mist Eliminators

• Fire/Emergency Exhaust

• Offline Distribution Channel

• Online Distribution Channel

