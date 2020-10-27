    Advertisement

    Global Aircraft Ignition System Industry

    Global Aircraft Ignition System Market to Reach $466. 1 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Ignition System estimated at US$360. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$466.

    New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Ignition System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797849/?utm_source=GNW
    1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Turbine Engine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$178.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reciprocating Engine segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $97.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

    The Aircraft Ignition System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$97.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$99.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Air Power Inc.

    • Electroair

    • G3I (Groupe International Interculturel Interconvictionnel)

    • Meggitt PLC

    • Sky Dynamics Corporation

    • Surefly Partners Ltd.

    • TransDigm Group, Inc.

    • Unison LLC

    • Woodward, Inc.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Aircraft Ignition System: An Introductory Prelude
    Sales Forecasts Remain Highly Favorable for Aircraft Ignition
    Systems
    Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry to
    Accelerate Market Growth
    Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points
    Towards Strong Demand
    Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
    Aircraft
    Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
    Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
    Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
    Opportunities
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Aircraft Ignition System Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Magneto: The Simplest and Widely Adopted Aircraft Ignition Model
    Electronic Ignition Systems Continue to Widen Footprint
    Technology Improvements to Further Augment Adoption of
    Electronic Ignition
    Reciprocating Engine Ignition Systems: The Largest Product
    Category
    Turbine Engine Ignition Systems Segment Demonstrates Fastest
    Growth
    Spark Plug Fouling Issues Effectively Resolved with Dual Spark
    Plug Method
    Continuous Ignition Helps Dealing with Technical Difficulties
    in Aircraft Flight and Landing
    Alloys Remain the Primary Structural Materials for Ignition
    Systems: Brief Overview of Materials & Processes Utilized in
    Manufacture of Aircraft Engines and Engine Parts
    Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aircraft CO2 Emissions
    Puts Focus on Ultra-Lightweight Engine Parts
    An Overview of ICAO?s CORSIA Standard
    3D Printing Technology Seeks Role in Design & Production of
    Aircraft Engine Parts
    Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects
    Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Aircraft Ignition System Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Aircraft Ignition System Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Aircraft Ignition System Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Turbine Engine (Engine Type) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Turbine Engine (Engine Type) Historic Market Analysis
    by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Turbine Engine (Engine Type) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Reciprocating Engine (Engine Type) Potential Growth
    Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Reciprocating Engine (Engine Type) Historic Market
    Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Reciprocating Engine (Engine Type) Market Sales
    Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Igniters (Component) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Igniters (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Igniters (Component) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Ignition Leads (Component) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Ignition Leads (Component) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Ignition Leads (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Exciters (Component) World Market by Region/Country
    in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Exciters (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Exciters (Component) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Spark Plugs (Component) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Spark Plugs (Component) Market Worldwide Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Spark Plugs (Component) Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: Other Components (Component) Market Opportunity
    Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 23: Other Components (Component) Global Historic Demand
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

    Table 24: Other Components (Component) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Aircraft Ignition System Market Share (in %) by Company:
    2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 25: United States Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 26: Aircraft Ignition System Market in the United States
    by Engine Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 27: United States Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: United States Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 29: Aircraft Ignition System Market in the United States
    by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 30: United States Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 31: Canadian Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Canadian Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Review by Engine Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 34: Canadian Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Canadian Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 37: Japanese Market for Aircraft Ignition System: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Engine Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 39: Japanese Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Analysis by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 40: Japanese Market for Aircraft Ignition System: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 42: Japanese Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 43: Chinese Aircraft Ignition System Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Engine Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 44: Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Chinese Aircraft Ignition System Market by Engine
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 46: Chinese Aircraft Ignition System Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 47: Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Chinese Aircraft Ignition System Market by Component:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Aircraft Ignition System Market: Competitor Market
    Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 49: European Aircraft Ignition System Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European Aircraft Ignition System Market Share Shift
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: European Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Europe in US$
    Thousand by Engine Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 54: European Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Europe in US$
    Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 57: European Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 58: Aircraft Ignition System Market in France by Engine
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 59: French Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2012-2019

    Table 60: French Aircraft Ignition System Market Share Analysis
    by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Aircraft Ignition System Market in France by
    Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: French Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French Aircraft Ignition System Market Share Analysis
    by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 64: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: German Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2012-2019

    Table 66: German Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: German Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 69: German Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 70: Italian Aircraft Ignition System Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Engine Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 71: Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Italian Aircraft Ignition System Market by Engine
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 73: Italian Aircraft Ignition System Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Italian Aircraft Ignition System Market by Component:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Ignition System:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Engine Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Aircraft Ignition System Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 78: United Kingdom Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Analysis by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Ignition System:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Aircraft Ignition System Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 81: United Kingdom Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 82: Spanish Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Spanish Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Review by Engine Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 85: Spanish Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Spanish Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 88: Russian Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Russia by Engine
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 90: Russian Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: Russian Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Russia by
    Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Russian Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 94: Rest of Europe Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 95: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Rest of Europe in
    US$ Thousand by Engine Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 96: Rest of Europe Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Rest of Europe Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Rest of Europe in
    US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 99: Rest of Europe Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 100: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 101: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Engine Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ignition System Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Analysis by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ignition System Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 109: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Australian Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Australian Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Australian Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Australian Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 115: Indian Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Indian Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Review by Engine Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Aircraft Ignition System Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 118: Indian Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Indian Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Aircraft Ignition System Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 121: Aircraft Ignition System Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Engine Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: South Korean Aircraft Ignition System Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Aircraft Ignition System Market Share Distribution
    in South Korea by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: Aircraft Ignition System Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: South Korean Aircraft Ignition System Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Aircraft Ignition System Market Share Distribution
    in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aircraft Ignition
    System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
    by Engine Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine
    Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Share Analysis by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aircraft Ignition
    System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
    by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Component for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 133: Latin American Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 134: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Latin America in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 136: Latin American Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Engine Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 137: Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Aircraft Ignition System Market by
    Engine Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 139: Latin American Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 140: Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Aircraft Ignition System Market by
    Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 142: Argentinean Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 143: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Argentina in US$
    Thousand by Engine Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 144: Argentinean Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Argentinean Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Argentina in US$
    Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 147: Argentinean Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 148: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Brazil by Engine
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 149: Brazilian Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Brazilian Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Analysis by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Brazil by
    Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 154: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Mexican Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Mexican Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Mexican Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Mexican Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 160: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Ignition System
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Engine
    Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 161: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Engine Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 162: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Ignition System
    Market Share Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Ignition System
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 165: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Ignition System
    Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 166: The Middle East Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 167: Aircraft Ignition System Market in the Middle East
    by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 168: The Middle East Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 169: The Middle East Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 170: The Middle East Aircraft Ignition System Historic
    Market by Engine Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Aircraft Ignition System Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 173: The Middle East Aircraft Ignition System Historic
    Market by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Aircraft Ignition System Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 175: Iranian Market for Aircraft Ignition System: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Engine Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 177: Iranian Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Analysis by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 178: Iranian Market for Aircraft Ignition System: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 179: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 180: Iranian Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 181: Israeli Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2020-2027

    Table 182: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Israel in US$
    Thousand by Engine Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 183: Israeli Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Israeli Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027

    Table 185: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Israel in US$
    Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 186: Israeli Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 187: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Ignition System Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Engine Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 188: Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Ignition System Market by
    Engine Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 190: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Ignition System Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: Aircraft Ignition System Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Ignition System Market by
    Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 193: Aircraft Ignition System Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Engine Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Ignition System
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 195: Aircraft Ignition System Market Share Distribution
    in United Arab Emirates by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 196: Aircraft Ignition System Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Ignition System
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:
    2012-2019

    Table 198: Aircraft Ignition System Market Share Distribution
    in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 199: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
    by Engine Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Ignition System
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 201: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Share Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
    by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Ignition System
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:
    2012-2019

    Table 204: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Ignition System Market
    Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 205: African Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Thousand by Engine Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 206: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Africa by Engine
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 207: African Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Engine Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 208: African Aircraft Ignition System Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 209: Aircraft Ignition System Market in Africa by
    Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 210: African Aircraft Ignition System Market Share
    Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 44
