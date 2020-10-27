    Advertisement

    Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Industry

    Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Wire and Cable estimated at US$757. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

    New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797863/?utm_source=GNW
    8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Harness, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$408.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wire segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $205.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

    The Aircraft Wire and Cable market in the U.S. is estimated at US$205.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$212.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

    Cable Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

    In the global Cable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$153.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$202.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$139.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • A.E. Petsche, An Arrow Company

    • AMETEK, Inc.

    • Amphenol Corporation

    • Carlisle Companies, Inc.

    • Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

    • PIC Wire & Cable

    • Radiall Ltd.

    • TE Connectivity

    • W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Aircraft Wire and Cable: An Introductory Prelude
    Wire and Cable Constitute Important Components of Aircraft
    Electrical System
    A Snapshot of Wire and Cable Applications in Modern Aircraft
    Typical Aircraft Wiring: Designation & Composition of Aircraft
    Wires
    Bright Prospects Ahead for Aircraft Wire and Cable Market
    Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry Points
    Towards Robust Growth Opportunities
    Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Infuses
    Healthy Demand
    Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the
    Years 2019 & 2029
    Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for
    the Years 2019 & 2039
    Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
    Aircraft
    World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for
    Years 2016, 2017 and 2018
    Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
    Opportunities
    Approximately 8,500 Private Jets to be Delivered over the 10-
    Year Period Starting from 2019: Annual Worldwide Private Jet
    Deliveries for Years 2018 through 2028
    Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
    Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
    Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013
    through 2023
    Rise of UAVs Instigates New Wave of Growth
    World Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market in US$ Million by
    Application for Years 2019 & 2025
    Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region
    for Years 2019 & 2025
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Aircraft Wire and Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Vital Role of Avionics in Modern Aircraft Makes Aircraft Wire &
    Cable Solutions More Important Than Ever Before
    Wider Deployment of Modular Avionics Systems Creates Ample
    Opportunities
    Progressive Trend in Avionics Sector Accentuates Overall Demand
    World Avionics Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Region for Years
    2019 & 2025
    Advancements in Aircraft Flight Control Mechanism Seek
    Sophisticated Wire & Cable Solutions
    Uptrend in Aircraft Exterior & Interior Lighting Segments
    Instigates Massive Growth Momentum
    Aircraft Exterior Lighting: Guided by Visibility Requirements
    Increased Spending on Sophisticated Cabin & Cockpit Lighting
    Widens Opportunities for Aircraft Interior Lighting
    Sustained Emphasis on Aircraft eEnablement Set to Alter Market
    Dynamics
    Aviation Automation: Another Modern Aircraft Concept Infusing
    Robust Momentum
    Cockpit Remains the Primary Focus Area in Aircraft Automation
    Strategies
    Novel Wire and Cable Solutions Gain Traction Amid Growing
    Complexity in Data-Centric Architecture of Modern Aircraft
    Sophisticated 3G-SDI Cables Come to Fore to Address HD Display
    & Video Needs
    USB Cable: A High Growth Segment
    Ever-Growing Aircraft Rewiring Needs Drive Demand for
    Aftermarket Solutions
    Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects
    Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions
    Breakdown of World MRO Services Market (in US$ Billion) by
    Service Area for Years 2019 & 2029

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 43
