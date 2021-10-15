A global airline is no longer requiring passengers to wear face masks on some flights

Thomas Pallini
·3 min read
SAS Scandinavian Airlines&#39; Airbus A350-900 XWB - SAS Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB Tour
A SAS Scandinavian Airlines' Airbus A350-900 XWB. Thomas Pallini/Insider

  • Scandinavian Airlines will no longer require face masks on flights within Scandinavia.

  • Flights outside of Sweden, Denmark, and Norway will still have mask requirements.

  • Sweden, where Scandinavian Airlines has its headquarters, has taken a no-lockdown pandemic approach.

Scandinavian Airlines, also known as SAS, will no longer require passengers to wear face masks on flights within the Scandinavian countries of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

"Due to the opening of societies and general recommendations from authorities in Scandinavia, SAS is from 18 October 2021, removing the requirement for mandatory use of face masks on flights within Scandinavia," the airline said on its website.

The flag carrier of the three Nordic nations is the largest global carrier to scrap the pandemic-era health safety policy for all passengers. Airlines around the world adopted the measure in the early months of the pandemic to stop the onboard spread of COVID-19.

Qatar Airways experimented with allowing business class passengers to only wear face masks at their discretion, as Insider reported in July 2020, but now requires all passengers to wear a face mask.

Travelers on SAS flights not within Scandinavia, however, will still have to wear masks as the airline says it will follow European Union Aviation Safety Agency recommendations for face masks on non-intra-Scandinavian flights.

"However, SAS will be following recommendations from EASA regarding mandatory use of face masks on other SAS flights, operating outside Denmark, Norway, and Sweden," the airline also said.

Flights to non-European destinations including the US will still also keep existing face mask requirements. "SAS maintains the requirement to use face masks onboard flights to other European and intercontinental destinations until further notice," the airline said.

Scandinavian Airlines' home country of Sweden has faced the largest number of COVID-19 cases out of any other Nordic country. A total of 1,160,453 cases have been reported in Sweden, according to the World Health Organization, which is more than the cumulative cases of Denmark and Norway combined.

Sweden's no-lockdown approach to COVID-19 was widely criticized but the country's chief epidemiologist has hailed the approach as a success with lower excess mortality rates than some other European countries that chose lockdowns, as Insider's Dr. Marianne Guenot reported.

Reported COVID-19 cases and deaths in Sweden have been on the decline following a recent spike that peaked in early September, according to World Health Organization data. Norway experienced a similar spike in late August that is similarly receding.

Denmark, however, has seen an increase in reported COVID-19 cases since late September that has not drastically subsided. Daily cases on October 11, the most recent data point the World Health Organization has listed, shows 2,484 cases but says the data for that date might be incomplete.

In terms of vaccinations, Reuters data shows that Sweden has administered 14,103,587 doses, or enough to vaccinate 68.6% of its population, while Norway has administered 7,890,409 doses, or enough to vaccinate 73.8% of its population. Denmark leads the pack with 8,811,494 doses administered, or enough to have 75.7% of its population vaccinated.

Scandinavian Airlines' policy also applies to unvaccinated flyers.

In the US, air travelers are set to be wearing face masks into 2022. The Transportation Security Administration under President Joe Biden in August extended the country's face mask requirement onboard airplanes through January 18, 2022, after two extensions early in 2021.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prince William tells Robert Irwin dad Steve would 'be very proud of you'

    Prince William and Robert Irwin bonded over their shared love of the environment and animals.

  • Air New Zealand Turned a 787 Aircraft Into a Vaccine Clinic — and It Sold Out in 5 Hours

    And yes, there will be inflight snacks.

  • United just revealed 5 new international destinations for 2022 in its largest-ever transatlantic expansion

    United is adding eight routes in total and starting flights to destinations that previously had few to no non-stop links to the US.

  • India's wholesale price inflation in double digits for 6th month

    The gap between retail and wholesale price-based inflation has widened in recent months as many companies and retailers are absorbing rising input costs that threaten to hit their bottom lines. Annual wholesale price-based inflation in September slightly eased to 10.66% from the previous month's 11.39%, government data showed on Thursday, helped by slower increases in some food items. Economists said that with global commodity prices expected to remain elevated in coming months, manufacturers could try to pass on rising costs to consumers particularly during the festive season starting this month.

  • China launches second crewed mission to build space station

    JIUQUAN, China (Reuters) -China on Saturday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts, including one woman, to the core module of a future space station where they will live and work for six months, the longest-ever duration in orbit for Chinese astronauts. A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, which means "Divine Vessel" in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwestern province of Gansu at 12:23 a.m. Beijing time (1623 GMT on Friday). China began construction of the space station in April with the launch of Tianhe - the first and largest of the station's three modules.

  • COVID-19 in Ontario: How long will you have to show proof of vaccine? Ontario's top doctor reveals residents must get through 'difficult holiday times' first

    Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, spoke about the province's "slow and steady approach" to removing COVID-19 public health measure, but proof of vaccination is likely to remain until after the holiday season.

  • What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?

    It depends on your situation, but health officials say it should cover your nose and mouth, and fit snugly so there aren't any gaps on the sides of your face. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says to pick masks with two or more layers and a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out the top. It suggests holding your mask up to check if it blocks light, which means the fabric will probably filter out more particles.

  • Taiwan won't start war with China: defence minister

    Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, has repeatedly said it will defend itself if attacked, but that it will not "advance rashly" and wants to maintain the status quo with China."What is clearest is that the Republic of China absolutely will not start or set off a war, but if there are movements, forcing us to make a move, we have no choice but to meet the enemy full on.," Chiu told a parliament committee meeting, using Taiwan's official name.Military tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, are at their worst in more than 40 years, Chiu said last week, adding that China will be capable of mounting a "full-scale" invasion by 2025. He was speaking after China mounted four consecutive days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone that began on Oct. 1, part of a pattern of what Taipei views as stepped-up military harassment by Beijing.China on Wednesday called its military activities a "just" move to protect peace and stability, and again blamed Taiwan's "collusion" with foreign forces - a veiled reference to the United States - for sowing the tension.

  • German SPD chief Scholz moves closer to succeeding Merkel as chancellor

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The leader of Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Olaf Scholz, took a major step towards succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor on Friday, announcing that he and the leaders of two smaller parties aimed to move into formal coalition talks. The leaders of the SPD, who came first in last month's election, the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) said exploratory talks had been constructive and allowed them to establish a road map for more formal negotiations.

  • Taiwan won't start a war with China, defence minister says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will not start a war with China but will defend itself "full on", Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday, amid a spike in tensions across the Taiwan Strait that has raised concern internationally. Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, has repeatedly said it will defend itself if attacked, but that it will not "advance rashly" and wants to maintain the status quo with China. "What is clearest is that the Republic of China absolutely will not start or set off a war, but if there are movements we will meet the enemy full on," Chiu told a parliament committee meeting, using Taiwan's official name.

  • Actress accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her in new civil suit

    An actress who once appeared on The Cosby Show is accusing Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her in a new civil filing.

  • Ford China Sales Outperform U.S. Numbers. The Real Story in China Remains EVs.

    Ford reported its China sales results Friday. The U.S. auto maker sold 150,100 units in the third quarter, down about 8.7% compared with 2020.

  • Thailand Ends Quarantine for Some Visitors to Rescue Tourism

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s main Covid task force approved a plan to end quarantine for vaccinated travelers from some countries starting next month in a bid to revive its struggling tourism sector ahead of the year-end holiday season. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowAir travelers from the U.S., U.K, China, German

  • Actress Who Appeared on the Bill Cosby Show Files Suit against Comedian

    Lili Bernard filed a civil lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby and claimed that he drugged her and threatened her career.

  • Exclusive-China looks to lock in U.S. LNG as energy crunch raises concerns -sources

    Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with U.S. exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country's fuel security, several sources said. At least five Chinese firms, including state major Sinopec Corp and China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) and local government-backed energy distributors like Zhejiang Energy, are in discussions with U.S. exporters, mainly Cheniere Energy and Venture Global, the sources told Reuters.

  • American Airlines pilots cancel picketing at MIA to focus on Biden vaccine mandate

    The union representing American Airlines pilots canceled a protest planned for Oct. 19 at Miami International Airport, citing more immediate challenges over the company’s proposed vaccine mandate.

  • The crazy story behind a rickety Boeing 720 parked at an Indian airport for 24 years

    “A normal dad might have an old muscle car he tinkers with on the weekend, but my dad had a Boeing 720.” Twitter user Chris Croy, quoted above, is stuck somewhere midway. In a Twitter thread posted on Oct. 12, Croy, based in St Louis, Missouri, narrated his version of what happened, based on “news reports, public records, or my mom.”

  • The Biggest Changes in Microsoft Windows 11

    Microsoft’s Windows 11 is finally here—six years after the launch of its predecessor. The operating system promises larger changes (like Android apps) on the way, but longtime Windows users will be just fine adjusting to the only slightly altered layout like the now-centered taskbar and simplified widget bar. The biggest change to Windows 11 is its more stringent hardware requirements.

  • President Biden takes aim at supply chain issues

    President Biden takes aim at supply chain issues

  • Canadians can cross U.S. border on November 8: What you need to know about the rules

    Fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the U.S. border as early as Nov. 8, reports reveal.