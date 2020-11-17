    Advertisement

    Global Alcoholic Beverages Market (2020 to 2026) - Opportunity Analysis for New Entrants

    Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

    The Global Alcoholic Beverages market is expected to reach $1932.79 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018 to 2026. Alcoholic beverage is a drink has ethanol, usually familiar as alcohol. Alcoholic beverages are devouring across the globe. The benefits of devouring alcohol in limited amounts reduce in threat of cardiovascular disease, avoidance of cold, whereas having red wine reduces the danger of heart diseases and burns fat. They are fermented from the sugars in grains, berries, fruits, and such extra components as tubers, plant saps, milk, and honey.

    Factors such as increasing demand for quality alcoholic beverages and boost in disposable profits of customers are driving the market growth. Though, huge price of premium products is restraining the market. Advance tools for alcohol product protection and ready-to-mix hybrid beverages are the opportunities for the Alcoholic Beverage market.

    Based on product, beer segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to escalating demand for craft beer. Beer is the majority obsessive alcoholic drink across the world and contains around of alcohol.

    The key vendors mentioned are United Spirits Ltd, SABMiller ltd., Heineken Holding NV, Constellation brands INC., Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co, Bacardi Limited, Suntory Holdings Ltd, Pernod Ricard SA, Beam Suntory INC., Diageo Plc., The Wine Group LLC, United Breweries Limited, Halewood International Holdings PLC, Craft Brew Alliance Inc. And Asahi group holdings ltd.

    Products Covered:

    • Beer

    • Distilled Spirits

    • Liquors

    • Wine

    Alcoholic Contents Covered:

    • High

    • Medium

    • Low

    Flavours Covered:

    • Unflavoured

    • Flavoured

    Packaging's Covered:

    • Glass Bottles

    • Plastic Bottles

    • Tins

    Distribution Channels Covered:

    • On Trade

    • Off Trade

    Sales Channels Covered:

    • Online Retailers

    • Convenience Stores

    • Specialty Stores

    • Modern Trade

    • Hotel/Restaurants/Bar

    • Commercial

    Regions Covered:

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • South America

    • Middle East & Africa

    Key Questions Answered in this Report:

    • How this market evolved since the year 2016

    • Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

    • Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

    • Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

    • SWOT Analysis of the key players

    • Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

    Key Topics Covered:

    1 Market Synopsis

    2 Research Outline
    2.1 Research Snapshot
    2.2 Research Methodology
    2.3 Research Sources
    2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
    2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources

    3 Market Dynamics
    3.1 Drivers
    3.2 Restraints

    4 Market Environment
    4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
    4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
    4.3 Threat of substitutes
    4.4 Threat of new entrants
    4.5 Competitive rivalry

    5 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Product
    5.1 Introduction
    5.2 Beer
    5.3 Distilled Spirits
    5.4 Liquors
    5.5 Wine

    6 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Alcoholic Content
    6.1 Introduction
    6.2 High
    6.3 Medium
    6.4 Low

    7 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Flavour
    7.1 Introduction
    7.2 Unflavoured
    7.3 Flavoured

    8 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Packaging
    8.1 Introduction
    8.2 Glass Bottles
    8.3 Plastic Bottles
    8.4 Tins

    9 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Distribution Channels
    9.1 Introduction
    9.2 On Trade
    9.3 Off Trade

    10 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Sales Channel
    10.1 Introduction
    10.2 Online Retailers
    10.3 Convenience Stores
    10.4 Specialty Stores
    10.5 Modern Trade
    10.6 Hotel/Restaurants/Bar
    10.7 Commercial

    11 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Geography
    11.1 Introduction
    11.2 North America
    11.3 Europe
    11.4 Asia Pacific
    11.5 South America
    11.6 Middle East & Africa

    12 Strategic Benchmarking

    13 Vendors Landscape
    13.1 United Spirits Ltd
    13.2 SABMiller ltd.
    13.3 Heineken Holding NV
    13.4 Constellation brands INC.
    13.5 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV
    13.6 Molson Coors Brewing Co
    13.7 Bacardi Limited
    13.8 Suntory Holdings Ltd
    13.9 Pernod Ricard SA
    13.10 Beam Suntory INC.
    13.11 Diageo Plc.
    14.12 The Wine Group LLC
    14.13 United Breweries Limited
    14.14 Halewood International Holdings PLC
    14.15 Craft Brew Alliance,Inc.
    14.16 AsahiGroupHoldingsLtd.

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20wqdy

