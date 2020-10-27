Global Alliance of Universities on Climate launches Climate Talk Series

Professor HE Jian Kun from Tsinghua University, member of Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC)





Beijing, China, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting with China’s Long-term Low-carbon Development Strategy and Pathway, the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC) launches its new series of Pathway to Net-Zero Climate Talk. The Climate Talk invites renowned scholars from the alliance member universities to share his/her findings around the pathway to net-zero, missioned to provide youth and all stakeholders a wholistic understanding with real action around the world from academia. To get the most up-to-date information about the series, please follow GAUC on social media (link attached).

Against the background of China announcing its commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060 at the 75th United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2020, a huge progress in climate action for China and the world, GAUC invites Professor HE Jian Kun from Tsinghua University to share China’s strategy in achieving long-term low-carbon development. Professor HE is the Deputy Chair of China's National Expert Committee on Climate Change, Director of the Academic Committee of the Institute of Climate Change and Sustainable Development (ICCSD)of Tsinghua University, as well as GAUC’s Co-Chair of Academic Committee.

The talk receives support from ICCSD while serving as the 16th Climate Change Global Lecture, a world-wide dialogue program created by ICCSD in climate. The Lecture has recently become a postgraduate course offered by ICCSD for Tsinghua students.

Time: Oct 27 20:00-21:30 PM (UTC+8)

Language: Chinese, English (Translation)

【ABOUT GAUC】

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos in January 2019, eight global universities have expressed their shared commitment to combat climate change. The Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC) was formally established on May 29th, 2019. GAUC is initiated by Tsinghua University, and the fourteen member universities include

Australian National University,

the University of California Berkeley,

the University of Cambridge,

Columbia University,

Imperial College London,

the London School of Economics and Political Science,

Massachusetts Institute of Technology,

the University of Tokyo,

Tsinghua University,

the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro,

the Indian Institute of Science, Sciences Po,

The University of Oxford, and

Stellenbosch University.





GAUC is missioned to advance climate change solutions through research, education, and public outreach, and to partner with industry, non-profit and government organizations to promote rapid implementation from local to global scales. GAUC will pursue this mission by promoting exchange and cooperation among member universities and providing leadership of global higher education efforts addressing climate change.

GAUC’s work will focus on joint research, talent cultivation, student exchanges, green and carbon-neutral campus implementation, public engagement and other major aspects, including the strengthening of bilateral or multilateral cooperative research on key scientific, technological and economic policy issues related to climate change, economy and policy, the promotion of technological innovation and policy development, and the establishment of joint learning projects to promote exchanges and cooperation among young students around the world, and enhance public awareness and mobilize more climate change action through greater cooperation with related stakeholders.





