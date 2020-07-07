Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market Forecasts, 2020-2024 - Growing Demand for Lightweight & Energy Efficient Materials in Various End-use Industries

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminium Composite Panel Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global aluminum composite panel market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the aluminum composite panel market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, advertising, and transportation industry. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in demand of lightweight and energy efficient material in various end use industries.



The study includes the aluminum composite panel market size and forecast for the global aluminum composite panel market through 2024, segmented by core type, base coating type, application, end use and region.



Some of the aluminum composite panel companies profiled in this report include Arconic, Yaret, 3A Composites, Alubond, Alumax, Shanghai Huayuan, Changshu Kaidi, Guangzhou Xinghe Acp, Jyi Shyang, and Mitsubishi Chemical.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global aluminum composite panel market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by core type, base coating type, application, end use, and region.

Regional analysis: Global aluminum composite panel market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for aluminum composite panels in the global aluminum composite panel market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, aluminum composite panels in the global aluminum composite panel market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global aluminum composite panels market by core type( PE cores, FR cores, and aluminium honeycomb cores), base coating type (polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) and polyethylene (PE)), application (fire-resistant, anti-bacterial, and anti-static), end use (residential, non-residential, and transportation), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the aluminum composite panels market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the aluminum composite panels market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this aluminum composite panels market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the aluminum composite panels market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the aluminum composite panels market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this aluminum composite panels market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this aluminum composite panels area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in aluminum composite panels market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market by Core Type

3.3.1: PE Cores

3.3.2: FR Cores

3.3.3: Aluminium Honeycomb Cores

3.4: Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market by Base Coating Type

3.4.1: Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

3.4.2: Polyethylene (PE)

3.5: Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market by Application

3.5.1: Fire-Resistant

3.5.2: Anti-Bacterial

3.5.3: Anti-Static

3.6: Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market by End Use

3.6.1: Residential

3.6.2: Non-Residential

3.6.3: Transportation



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market by Region

4.2: North American Aluminium Composite Panel Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use: Residential, Non-Residential, and Transportation

4.3: European Aluminium Composite Panel Market

4.4: APAC Aluminium Composite Panel Market

4.5: RoW Aluminium Composite Panel Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market by Core Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market by Base Coating Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions And Joint Ventures in the Global Aluminium Composite Panel Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Arconic

7.2: Yaret Industrial Group

7.3: 3A Composites

7.4: Alubond U.S.A. Alumax Industrial

7.5: Shanghai Huayuan

7.6: Changshu Kaidi

7.7: Guangzhou Xinghe ACP

7.8: JYI Shyang Industrial

7.9: Mitsubishi Chemical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyfuge