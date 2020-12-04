The global aluminum caps & closures market size is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 to USD 7.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2020 and 2025

Increasing demand for convenience food, concerns about product safety and security, product differentiation and branding, and decreasing pack sizes are driving the market for aluminum caps & closures.

However, the development of substitutes is expected to restrain this market. Emerging economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of aluminum caps & closures. The major challenge faced by players is the mature market in developed regions.



The roll-on pilfer-proof segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the aluminum caps & closures market.

The roll-on pilfer-proof segment accounted for the largest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to its wide application in various end-use industries such as beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care.



This type of cap is widely used for capping food jars, beverage bottles, creams, lotions, and home care products.ROPP caps are preferred in a variety of key liquor brands, including Jose Cuervo Tequila, Johnny Walker, and J&B Scotch.



Additionally, inherent to their design, ROPP closures maintain the authenticity of the product by making it hard to tamper with before it reaches the consumers.



The beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share in the aluminum caps & closures market

Beverage packaging is the largest end-use sector of aluminum caps & closures.Beverage packaging is used to enhance the shelf life as well as to retain the taste and texture of the beverage.



The demand from beverage companies for novel differentiating closures drives the market for premium caps in the beverages industry. Aluminum caps & closures have witnessed extensive traction for the packaging of bottled water, carbonated soda drinks, and non-carbonated soda drinks.



APAC is expected to be the largest aluminum caps & closures market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

China, India, and Australia are the major countries contributing to the aluminum caps & closures market in APAC.The growth is driven by factors such as the rise in demand for single-portion packs or small packs, increased demand for convenience food, concerns about product safety & security, and need for product differentiation and branding.



The presence of many small and medium aluminum caps & closures manufacturers has also contributed to the growth of the aluminum caps & closures market in this region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the aluminum caps & closures market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 20%, Directors – 10%, and Others – 70%

• By Region: APAC – 30%, Europe – 30%, North America – 20%, the Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America- 10%



The key companies profiled in the aluminum caps & closures market report include Crown Holdings, Inc. (US), Silgan Holdings. (US), Amcor (Australia), Guala Closure (Luxembourg), Alcopack (Germany), Herti JSC (Bulgaria), Torrent Closures (Spain), Cap & Seal Pvt Ltd (India), and Federfin Tech S.R.L (Italy) are the leading players in the aluminum caps & closures market. Other players include Osias Berk (US), ITC Packaging (US), DYZDN Metal Packaging (China), Shangyu Sanyou Electro-Chemical Aluminium Products (China), Alameda Packaging (US), EMA Pharmaceuticals (France), Alupac-India (India), Alutop (India), Helicap Closures (China), and Manaksia Limited (India).



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the aluminum caps & closures market based on product type, end-use sector, and region.The product type segment is divided into roll-on-pilfer-proof, easy open ends, non-refillable closures, and others.



Based on the end-use sector, the aluminum caps & closures market has been segmented into beverage, pharmaceutical, food, home & personal care, and others. Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the aluminum caps & closures market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



