Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Industry

·25 min read

Excluding WFM Essentials, COVID-19 Has Infected the Consumer Electronics Market. Highlighting the Depth & Width of the Damage is the -4. 3% Slump in the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market.

A part of the upstream semiconductor industry, global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market is expected to slump by -4.3% in the year 2020 in response to the challenges facing the downstream electronics industry. The market thereafter will recover and grow to reach US$7.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. A key part of the electronics value chain, aluminum electrolytic capacitors are facing the risk of disruptions in a modular value chain. The electronics industry is a complex assembly sector and over the decades, the push for cost reduction, performance optimization, faster time-to-market, speed of innovation, do more with less principle and an increasingly narrower window of opportunity have encouraged modularity of the value chain. A modular value chain is characterized by high levels of outsourcing to competent, independently operating suppliers. The assembly process in electronics is complex and involves hundreds or perhaps thousands of individual parts that must be developed, produced and procured together for sub
and final-assembly. Value chain modularity helps standardize the technology and make the procurement process easy and cost effective.

Over the last 20 years, Greater China defined as mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan have come to accounts for a large percentage of world imports of intermediate electronics goods or electronic intermediaries. Electronics industry in virtually every country today has massive contract manufacturers from China. The current pandemic has exposed the risk of heavy reliance on China for electronic intermediaries. Outbreak of the virus in the country, lockdowns & travel restrictions imposed, closure of non-essential manufacturing plants, trade bans, restrictions on movement of goods, have together disrupted the global supply chain leaving electronics manufacturing struggling to cope with raw material shortages. Manufacturers of electronic products are facing dual challenges of production bottlenecks as a result of supply chain disruptions and inability to deliver on backlogged orders and weak new orders as a result of soft consumer demand. Electronics supply chain already in state of flux in the pre-pandemic period by the U.S. and China trade and tariff war has been pushed into crisis with little preparation at the start of the pandemic in January 2020. With most electronic raw material supply dependent on Southeast Asian countries and China, over 75% of companies witnessed shipment delays which in the month of April rose to 3 to 5 weeks. The overall velocity of the value chain to perform and fulfil orders has reduced significantly. In addition, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains causing massive damage for manufacturing companies reliant on China for supplies.

These supply chain disruptions will step up the pressure to decouple from China. Rethinking supply chains will spur the movement of production out of China, including for electronics. Consumer electronics manufacturing, followed closely by automotive and industrial electronics remain the worst impacted. With companies cancelling and delaying modernization plans and with IT budgets slashed, industrial electronics is also feeling the pain of the general slowdown. With most electronic companies expected to witness decline in sales and profitability, the semiconductor industry also remains impacted and likely to face short-term financial hardships. The shutdown has disrupted economic activities in a manner hitherto unimagined and the human cost of the pandemic is continuing to grow and is expected to deal an unprecedented blow to people, businesses and economies worldwide. As businesses struggle to keep afloat, job cuts and bankruptcies are expected to rise sending millions into unemployment. The loss in consumer confidence and erosion of household wealth and discretionary spending will impact virtually every industry and business worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has therefore pushed consumers to conserve cash. With unemployment rates rising amid the virus induced economic crisis, consumers are cutting spending budgets. Unemployment rates have hit never-before highs with the US topping the charts with 12.5% unemployed as a % of total labor force. Social outlook against this background remains grim with households expected witness erosion in wealth. Personal financial outlook, community, economy, job security confidence, purchasing and investment confidence are all tumbling as the human and economic cost of the global pandemic rises. For the electronics industry this brings grim news of falling sales and revenues as consumers hold back on discretionary spending. As discretionary funds are used to purchase consumer electronics, demand highly correlates with GDP. Excluding electronic and networking hardware required for work-from-home (WFM), demand for all other consumer electronics are declining sharply. Smartphones, TVs, smart speakers, automobiles, cameras, smartwatches, smart home appliances, among others have all recorded declines in retail sales.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Barker Microfarads Inc.

  • Capacitor Industries

  • CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd.

  • Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.

  • DuraCap International Inc.

  • Elna America Inc.

  • Elna Co. Ltd.

  • EPCOS AG

  • Hitachi AIC Inc.

  • Hitano Enterprise Corp.

  • Kemet Corp.

  • Lelon Electronics Corp.

  • Liket Corp.

  • Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd.

  • Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd.

  • NIC Components Corp.

  • Nichicon Corp.

  • Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Rubycon Corp.

  • Samwha Capacitor Group

  • Samyoung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Sun Electronic Industries Corporation

  • Taiwan Chinsan Electronics Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • The Aihua Group

  • Vishay Intertechnology Inc.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1

1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1
Disrupted Supply Chains, Weak Business Confidence & Virus Led
Economic Slowdown Impacts Prospects for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors II-1
Exhibit 1: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,
1Q2020 & 2Q2020 II-3
Exhibit 2: Global GDP Growth (In %) for the Years 2019, 2020 &
2021 II-4
Capacitors: An Introduction II-5
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor (AEC) II-5
Key Applications II-6
Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by
End-Use Sector: A Snapshot II-7
Exhibit 3: AECs Requirement by Select End-Use Applications II-8
Outlook II-8
Solid AECs Register Faster Growth II-9
China Retains Largest Share of AEC Market II-10
Competition II-11
Exhibit 4: Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacity Competitor
Market Shares (in %) for 2019 II-12
Chinese Players Vie for Bigger Share II-12
Supply Chain Structure: An Overview II-13
Recent Market Activity II-14

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-17

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-19
Miniaturization Trend and Space-Saving Constraints in Modern
Devices Spurs Innovations II-19
Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity II-20
Flat Structure Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Gain Interest II-21
Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence II-21
Telecom Upheaval to Provide Boost to Hybrid Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors II-21
A Return to Economic Normalcy to Reignite Growth Drivers in the
Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector II-22
Exhibit 5: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing
Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities
for Players in the Electronics Value Chain: Global Smart
Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
and 2022 II-23
Exhibit 6: Global Television Shipments in Million Units: 2015-2022 II-24
Computers and Peripherals: An Important End-Use Market II-24
Mobile Computing & Wider Adoption of BYOD Concept Impacts PC Sales II-25
Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments
in Computers & Peripherals Vertical II-26
Recovery in Global PC Shipments Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic
Bodes Well for Market Growth II-26
Exhibit 7: Opportunity Indicator: Global PC Shipments (In
Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2023 II-27
AEC Demand in the Industrial Sector II-27
AECs Assume Critical Importance in Inverters II-27
General-Use Inverters II-28
Inverter Air Conditioners II-28
Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New
Opportunities II-28
Exhibit 8: Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory
Automation and Process Automation II-29
Post COVID-19 As Technology Steps Forward to Help With Social
Distancing, Renewed Focus Will Be Shed on Industrial
Automation II-29
Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth II-30
Exhibit 9: As a Lesson Learnt in Social Distancing from the
COVID-19 Pandemic, Use of Industrial Robots to Spike in the
Post COVID-19 Period: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10
,000 Workers) for the Years 2019 & 2023 II-31
Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment II-32
Rise in Demand for UPS Systems Augurs Well for Market Growth II-32
Expanding Pace in Telecommunication Sector Favors Market Growth II-33
Exhibit 10: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in
Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years
2015 through 2019 II-34
Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Builds
New Momentum II-34
Accelerating Expansion of 5G to Drive Growth II-35
Exhibit 11: Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %)
for 2019 and 2025 II-36
Exhibit 12: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022 II-37
Automotive Sector?s Increased Thrust on Electronics Drives New
Demand for AECs II-37
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand II-38
Exhibit 13: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008
-2022 II-40
Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Highway to Drive Increase in
AECs Share in Automotive Sector II-40
Potential Opportunities in the Electric Vehicles Segment II-41
Exhibit 14: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)
for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 II-42
Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Accelerates Market Prospects II-42
Exhibit 15: Share of Renewable Energy in Energy Generation:
2008-2022 II-43
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs
Well for AECs II-44
With Telemedicine Gaining Spotlight Amid COVID-19, Demand for
AECs to Remain Strong in the Post COVID-19 Period II-45
Key Issues for AECs Market II-46

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-47
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-47

Table 2: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 II-48

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-49

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Solid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-50

Table 5: World Historic Review for Non-Solid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-51

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Solid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 II-52

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Solid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-53

Table 8: World Historic Review for Solid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-54

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Solid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 II-55

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 II-56

Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-57

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-58

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-59

Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-60

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-61

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Computers &
Peripherals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 II-62

Table 17: World Historic Review for Computers & Peripherals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-63

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Computers & Peripherals
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-64

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-65

Table 20: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-66

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-67

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-68

Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-69

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-70

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-71

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-72

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-73

III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

UNITED STATES III-1
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-1

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-2

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Solid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-3

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-4

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-5

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals,
Telecommunications, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6

CANADA III-7
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-7

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-8

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Solid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-10

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-11

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals,
Telecommunications, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12

JAPAN III-13
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-13

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-14

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Solid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-16

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-17

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals,
Telecommunications, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18

CHINA III-19
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-19

Table 47: China Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-20

Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Solid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-22

Table 50: China Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-23

Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals,
Telecommunications, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24

EUROPE III-25
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-25

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-26

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-27

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-28

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-29

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Solid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-30

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-31

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-32

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals,
Telecommunications, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33

FRANCE III-34
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-34

Table 62: France Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-35

Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Solid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-37

Table 65: France Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-38

Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals,
Telecommunications, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39

GERMANY III-40
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-40

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-41

Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Solid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-43

Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-44

Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals,
Telecommunications, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-45

ITALY III-46
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-46

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-47

Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Solid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-48

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-49

Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-50

Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals,
Telecommunications, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-51

UNITED KINGDOM III-52
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-52

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-53

Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Solid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-54

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-55

Table 83: UK Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-56

Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals,
Telecommunications, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-57

REST OF EUROPE III-58
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-58

Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Type - Non-Solid and Solid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 III-59

Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Solid and Solid for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-60

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-61

Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aluminum

