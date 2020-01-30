NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global animal/veterinary ultrasound market size is projected to reach USD 448 million by 2025 from USD 338 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The market is driven by the growth in the companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, and increase in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies. However, the high cost of instruments and procedures are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Obstetrics/Gynecology is the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period

Based on application, the animal/veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, orthopedics and others. The obstetrics/gynecology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the large volume of pregnancy tests performed.



Veterinary Clinics dominate the animal/veterinary ultrasound market, by end user during the forecast period

Based on end user, the market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals and acdemic institutes and others.The veterinary clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Veterinary clinics are the primary point of contact for pet owners, making them a significant driver in this market.



Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020 to 2025), owing to factors such as rise in demand for pet insurance, increasing pet healthcare expenditure, growing population of food-producing animals and the need for animal-derived food products, rising awareness of zoonotic animals, and the growing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics in this region.



Prominent players in the animal/veterinary ultrasound market are GE Healthcare (US), Heska Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote SpA (Italy), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea), Diagnostic Imaging Systems Inc. (US), IMV imaging (Scotland) and Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd. (China)



