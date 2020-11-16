    Advertisement

    Global Anti-Aging Market (2020 to 2030) - by Product, Treatment and Demography

    Research and Markets

    Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Aging Market Research Report: By Product, Treatment, Demography - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

    The major driving factors for the anti-aging market are the rising number of awareness-raising seminars and conferences, surging geriatric population, increasing disposable income, technological advancements, expanding medical tourism sector, and escalating cosmetic surgery volume. These factors will lead to an increase in the industry revenue from $191.5 billion in 2019 to $421.4 billion in 2030, at an 8.1% CAGR during 2020-2030 (forecast period). Products used to diminish the signs of aging are easily available at physical stores and online portals.

    A key factor aiding the anti-aging market advance is the rising number of seminars and conferences being organized to make plastic surgeons, students, and the general public about the advanced anti-aging treatments. For instance, the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) hosted by EuroMediCom (Informa Group) in April 2019 in Monte Carlo, Monaco, included five knowledge sharing and discussion sessions on anti-aging and aesthetics. Formerly, the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress 13th Edition was hosted in Thailand in September 2018 by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M).

    Another major reason the demand for anti-aging treatments and products is increasing is the booming geriatric population. The United Nations says that the number of people in the age group of 65 and above will surge from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2050. With age, people experience stem cell and fibrous tissue loss, which leads to dryness, wrinkles, sagging, and pigmentary alteration. Therefore, in order to continue looking young and attractive, the geriatric population regularly uses anti-aging remedies, which tighten and revitalize the skin, in addition to making people look young.

    North America is the dominant region in the anti-aging market currently, owing to the rising plastic surgery volume and geriatric population. The UN expects the number of elderly people on the continent to increase to 96.2 million by 2050 from 59.9 million in 2019. This, coupled with the growing volume of plastic surgeries, is expected to result in a massive surge in the demand for various therapies and products that help people look young and aesthetically appealing.

    Hence, as more people age and their awareness regarding how they can reverse or physically hide the effects of this process rises, the market will keep blossoming.

    Key Topics Covered:

    Chapter 1. Research Background

    Chapter 2. Research Methodology

    Chapter 3. Executive Summary

    Chapter 4. Introduction
    4.1 Definition of Market Segments
    4.1.1 By Product
    4.1.1.1 Anti-wrinkle
    4.1.1.1.1 Botox
    4.1.1.1.2 Dermal fillers
    4.1.1.2 Hair color
    4.1.1.3 UV absorption
    4.1.1.4 Anti-stretch mark
    4.1.1.5 Others
    4.1.2 By Treatment
    4.1.2.1 Hair restoration
    4.1.2.2 Anti-pigmentation
    4.1.2.3 Adult acne therapy
    4.1.2.4 Breast augmentation
    4.1.2.5 Liposuction
    4.1.2.6 Chemical peel
    4.1.2.7 Others
    4.1.3 By Demography
    4.1.3.1 Generation X
    4.1.3.2 Baby boomers
    4.1.3.3 Generation Y
    4.2 Market Dynamics
    4.2.1 Trends
    4.2.1.1 Increasing inclination of consumers toward easy-to-use, at-home anti-aging devices
    4.2.2 Drivers
    4.2.2.1 Increasing awareness through seminars and conferences
    4.2.2.2 Surge in geriatric population
    4.2.2.3 Rising disposable income
    4.2.2.4 Advancements in technology
    4.2.2.5 Growing medical tourism industry
    4.2.2.6 Increasing volume of anti-aging cosmetic procedures
    4.2.2.7 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
    4.2.3 Restraints
    4.2.3.1 High cost of anti-aging devices
    4.2.3.2 Stringent regulatory requirements
    4.2.3.3 Risks and side-effects associated with the use of anti-aging devices
    4.2.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
    4.2.4 Opportunities
    4.2.4.1 Unmet need for minimally or non-invasive treatments
    4.2.4.2 Rising use of social networking and e-commerce platforms
    4.3 Impact of COVID-19
    4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry
    4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes
    4.5 Target Audience - Demographics
    4.5.1 Total Population, By Gender
    4.5.2 Prevalence of Acne Vulgaris, By Gender
    4.5.3 Total Population, By Age
    4.5.4 Prevalence of Acne Vulgaris, By Age
    4.5.5 Target Population for Skin/Rejuvenation and Anti-Aging Products, By Age
    4.5.6 Male Target Population for Skin/Rejuvenation and Anti-Aging Products, By Age
    4.5.7 Female Target Population for Skin/Rejuvenation and Anti-Aging Products, By Age
    4.6 Regulatory Framework Analysis
    4.6.1 North America
    4.6.2 Europe
    4.6.3 APAC
    4.6.4 LATAM
    4.6.5 MEA

    Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Market, by Type
    5.2 By Treatment
    5.3 By Demography
    5.4 By Region

    Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
    6.1 By Product
    6.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Market, by Type
    6.2 By Treatment
    6.3 By Demography
    6.4 By Country
    6.4.1 U.S. Anti-Aging Market
    6.4.1.1 By product
    6.4.1.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    6.4.1.2 By treatment
    6.4.1.3 By demography
    6.4.2 Canada Anti-Aging Market
    6.4.2.1 By product
    6.4.2.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    6.4.2.2 By treatment
    6.4.2.3 By demography

    Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
    7.1 By Product
    7.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Market, by Type
    7.2 By Treatment
    7.3 By Demography
    7.4 By Country
    7.4.1 Germany Anti-Aging Market
    7.4.1.1 By product
    7.4.1.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    7.4.1.2 By treatment
    7.4.1.3 By demography
    7.4.2 U.K. Anti-Aging Market
    7.4.2.1 By product
    7.4.2.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    7.4.2.2 By treatment
    7.4.2.3 By demography
    7.4.3 France Anti-Aging Market
    7.4.3.1 By product
    7.4.3.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    7.4.3.2 By treatment
    7.4.3.3 By demography
    7.4.4 Italy Anti-Aging Market
    7.4.4.1 By product
    7.4.4.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    7.4.4.2 By treatment
    7.4.4.3 By demography
    7.4.5 Spain Anti-Aging Market
    7.4.5.1 By product
    7.4.5.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    7.4.5.2 By treatment
    7.4.5.3 By demography

    Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
    8.1 By Product
    8.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Market, by Type
    8.2 By Treatment
    8.3 By Demography
    8.4 By Country
    8.4.1 Japan Anti-Aging Market
    8.4.1.1 By product
    8.4.1.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    8.4.1.2 By treatment
    8.4.1.3 By demography
    8.4.2 China Anti-Aging Market
    8.4.2.1 By product
    8.4.2.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    8.4.2.2 By treatment
    8.4.2.3 By demography
    8.4.3 India Anti-Aging Market
    8.4.3.1 By product
    8.4.3.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    8.4.3.2 By treatment
    8.4.3.3 By demography
    8.4.4 South Korea Anti-Aging Market
    8.4.4.1 By product
    8.4.4.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    8.4.4.2 By treatment
    8.4.4.3 By demography

    Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
    9.1 By Product
    9.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Market, by Type
    9.2 By Treatment
    9.3 By Demography
    9.4 By Country
    9.4.1 Brazil Anti-Aging Market
    9.4.1.1 By product
    9.4.1.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    9.4.1.2 By treatment
    9.4.1.3 By demography
    9.4.2 Mexico Anti-Aging Market
    9.4.2.1 By product
    9.4.2.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    9.4.2.2 By treatment
    9.4.2.3 By demography

    Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast
    10.1 By Product
    10.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Market, by Type
    10.2 By Treatment
    10.3 By Demography
    10.4 By Country
    10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Anti-Aging Market
    10.4.1.1 By product
    10.4.1.1.1 Anti-wrinkle market, by type
    10.4.1.2 By treatment
    10.4.1.3 By demography

    Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
    11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings
    11.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Players
    11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players
    11.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
    11.3.2 Facility Expansions
    11.3.3 Product Launches and Approvals
    11.3.4 Partnerships and Collaborations
    11.3.5 Other Developments

    Chapter 12. Company Profiles
    12.1 The Procter & Gamble Company
    12.1.1 Business Overview
    12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.1.3 Key Financial Summary
    12.2 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
    12.2.1 Business Overview
    12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.2.3 Key Financial Summary
    12.3 Hologic Inc.
    12.3.1 Business Overview
    12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.3.3 Key Financial Summary
    12.4 Candela Corporation
    12.4.1 Business Overview
    12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.5 Home Skinovations Ltd.
    12.5.1 Business Overview
    12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.6 Allergan plc
    12.6.1 Business Overview
    12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.6.3 Key Financial Summary
    12.7 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
    12.7.1 Business Overview
    12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.7.3 Key Financial Summary
    12.8 L'Oreal SA
    12.8.1 Business Overview
    12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.8.3 Key Financial Summary
    12.9 Orlane S.A.
    12.9.1 Business Overview
    12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.10 Age Sciences Inc.
    12.10.1 Business Overview
    12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.11 Alma Lasers Ltd.
    12.11.1 Business Overview
    12.11.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.12 Lumenis Ltd.
    12.12.1 Business Overview
    12.12.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.13 Panasonic Corporation
    12.13.1 Business Overview
    12.13.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.14 TRIA Beauty Inc.
    12.14.1 Business Overview
    12.14.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.15 Carol Cole Company Inc.
    12.15.1 Business Overview
    12.15.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.16 YA-MAN LTD.
    12.16.1 Business Overview
    12.16.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.17 MTG Co. Ltd.
    12.17.1 Business Overview
    12.17.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.18 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
    12.18.1 Business Overview
    12.18.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.18.3 Key Financial Summary
    12.19 LightStim
    12.19.1 Business Overview
    12.19.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.20 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
    12.20.1 Business Overview
    12.20.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.20.3 Key Financial Summary
    12.21 Conair Corporation
    12.21.1 Business Overview
    12.21.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.22 Amorepacific Corporation
    12.22.1 Business Overview
    12.22.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.22.3 Key Financial Summary
    12.23 Project E Beauty
    12.23.1 Business Overview
    12.23.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.24 Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC
    12.24.1 Business Overview
    12.24.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.25 Beauty Bioscience Inc.
    12.25.1 Business Overview
    12.25.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.26 FOREO AB
    12.26.1 Business Overview
    12.26.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.27 Cyden Limited
    12.27.1 Business Overview
    12.27.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.28 Jeisys Medical Inc.
    12.28.1 Business Overview
    12.28.2 Product and Service Offerings
    12.29 Imdad LLC
    12.29.1 Business Overview
    12.29.2 Product and Service Offerings

    Chapter 13. Appendix

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tb65yu

    Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

