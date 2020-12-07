Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Report 2020: Revenue Analysis & Forecasts 2015-2030
Anti-fog coatings are hydrophilic, enabling water to spread uniformly on the surface rather than form dispersed droplets. The formation of fog on transparent substrates presents a major challenge in several optical applications that require excellent light transmission characteristics. Applications that benefit from anti-fog treatments include spectacle lenses, visors or sports goggles, military helmets, car windshields, etc.
Report contents include:
Anti-fog coatings technology assessment.
Global revenues for anti-fog coatings 2015-2030.
Market challenges.
Markets for anti-fog coatings including Automotive & transportation, Solar panels, Healthcare, Eyeglasses, sports goggles and sunglasses, Food packaging and agricultural films and Other (Military, Aerospace etc.)
47 Company profiles (Companies profiled include Applied Nano Coatings Inc., Advanced Nanotechnologies S.L., Clariant, Ecosolargy, Nanofilm, NEI Corporation, NOF Corporation etc.)
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Why anti-fog coatings?
1.1.1 Liquid cleaning solutions
1.1.2 Films
1.1.3 Durable anti-fog coatings
1.2 Advantages over traditional coatings
1.3 Improvements and disruption in coatings markets
1.4 End user market for anti-Fog coatings
1.5 The anfi-fog coatings market in 2020
1.6 Global market size, historical and estimated to 2030
1.6.1 Global revenues for anti-fog coatings 2015-2030
1.7 Market challenges
2 OVERVIEW OF ANTI-FOG COATINGS
2.1 Properties
2.2 Benefits of using anti-fog coatings
2.3 Production and synthesis methods for anti-fog coatings
2.4 Hydrophilic coatings
2.5 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces
3 MARKETS FOR ANTI-FOG COATINGS
3.1 Market overview
3.2 Market assessment
3.3 Markets and applications
3.3.1 Automotive & transportation
3.3.2 Solar panels
3.3.3 Healthcare
3.3.4 Eyeglasses, sports goggles and sunglasses
3.3.5 Food packaging and agricultural films
3.3.6 Other markets
4 ANTI-FOG COATINGS COMPANIES
5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
6 REFERENCES
