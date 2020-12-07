Global Anti-Fog Coatings Market Report 2020: Revenue Analysis & Forecasts 2015-2030

The "The Global Market for Anti-Fog Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Anti-fog coatings are hydrophilic, enabling water to spread uniformly on the surface rather than form dispersed droplets. The formation of fog on transparent substrates presents a major challenge in several optical applications that require excellent light transmission characteristics. Applications that benefit from anti-fog treatments include spectacle lenses, visors or sports goggles, military helmets, car windshields, etc.

Report contents include:

  • Anti-fog coatings technology assessment.

  • Global revenues for anti-fog coatings 2015-2030.

  • Market challenges.

  • Markets for anti-fog coatings including Automotive & transportation, Solar panels, Healthcare, Eyeglasses, sports goggles and sunglasses, Food packaging and agricultural films and Other (Military, Aerospace etc.)

  • 47 Company profiles (Companies profiled include Applied Nano Coatings Inc., Advanced Nanotechnologies S.L., Clariant, Ecosolargy, Nanofilm, NEI Corporation, NOF Corporation etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Why anti-fog coatings?
1.1.1 Liquid cleaning solutions
1.1.2 Films
1.1.3 Durable anti-fog coatings
1.2 Advantages over traditional coatings
1.3 Improvements and disruption in coatings markets
1.4 End user market for anti-Fog coatings
1.5 The anfi-fog coatings market in 2020
1.6 Global market size, historical and estimated to 2030
1.6.1 Global revenues for anti-fog coatings 2015-2030
1.7 Market challenges

2 OVERVIEW OF ANTI-FOG COATINGS
2.1 Properties
2.2 Benefits of using anti-fog coatings
2.3 Production and synthesis methods for anti-fog coatings
2.4 Hydrophilic coatings
2.5 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces

3 MARKETS FOR ANTI-FOG COATINGS
3.1 Market overview
3.2 Market assessment
3.3 Markets and applications
3.3.1 Automotive & transportation
3.3.2 Solar panels
3.3.3 Healthcare
3.3.4 Eyeglasses, sports goggles and sunglasses
3.3.5 Food packaging and agricultural films
3.3.6 Other markets

4 ANTI-FOG COATINGS COMPANIES

5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

6 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Nanotechnologies S.L.

  • Applied Nano Coatings Inc.

  • Clariant

  • Ecosolargy

  • Nanofilm

  • NEI Corporation

  • NOF Corporation

