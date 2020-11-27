Global Antiviral Drugs Market 2020-2024: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Leading Players are J&J, Merck & Co., AbbVie, Bristol-Myer Squibb, Gilead Sciences and Cipla

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antiviral Drugs Market (By Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antiviral drugs market is expected to reach US$ 70.95 billion in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 2.10%, for the duration of 2020-2024.

The factors such as the increasing prevalence of HIV infections, an upswing in international tourism, growth in geriatric population, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, rapid urbanization, upsurge in healthcare spending and growing awareness about various viral diseases are expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by high cost involves in drug development, threats associated with drug counterfeiting and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends may include accelerating growth rate of infectious diseases, increasing focus on telehealth, growth in pharmaceutical Merger & acquisitions and the emergence of new infectious diseases.

The global antiviral drugs market is fragmented into branded drugs and generic drugs. Branded drugs dominate the market owing to the increased levels of trust and reliability associated with branded pharmaceutical companies among customers. However, generic drugs are also gaining widespread popularity among customers due to the low-cost factor, which is likely to raise its share in the global market in the coming years.

The fastest-growing regional market was North America owing to the presence of key players in the region, availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of viral diseases among people. Whereas, Europe and Asia Pacific also contributed to significant shares in the global market due to the factors such as an increase in the patient pool of various infectious diseases and rise in the acceptance of generic drugs. However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a major disruption all across the world, which is leading to the massive demand for antiviral drugs for the management of infected coronavirus patients, providing the growth opportunity to the market globally.

Scope of the report:

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global antiviral drugs market.

  • The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myer Squibb, Gilead Sciences and Cipla) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

  • Antiviral Drugs Manufacturers

  • Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceutical Firms

  • End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, Drugs Stores, etc.)

  • Investment Banks

  • Healthcare and Medical Consultants

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Viral Life Cycle
1.3 Antiviral Agents
1.4 Development of Antiviral Drugs
1.5 Some Major Antiviral Compounds

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Rise in COVID-19 Death Toll
2.2 Growth in Government Spending on Healthcare
2.3 COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate Drugs in Trial
2.4 Regional Impact

3. Remdesivir and COVID-19
3.1 Remdesivir
3.2 Major Clinical Studies of Remdesivir
3.3 Emergency Use of Remdesivir

4. Global Market Analysis
4.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market by Value
4.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value
4.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Value by Type
4.3.1 Global Branded Antiviral Drugs Market by Value
4.3.2 Global Branded Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value
4.3.3 Global Generic Antiviral Drugs Market by Value
4.3.4 Global Generic Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value
4.4 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Value by Application
4.4.1 Global Hepatitis Antiviral Drugs Market by Value
4.4.2 Global Hepatitis Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value
4.4.3 Global HIV Antiviral Drugs Market by Value
4.4.4 Global HIV Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value
4.4.5 Global Influenza Antiviral Drugs Market by Value
4.4.6 Global Influenza Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value
4.4.7 Global Herpes Antiviral Drugs Market by Value
4.4.8 Global Herpes Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value
4.5 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Value by Regions

5. Regional Market Analysis
5.1 North America
5.1.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Market by Value
5.1.2 North America Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value
5.1.3 North America Antiviral Drugs Market by Region
5.1.4 The U.S. Antiviral Drugs Market by Value
5.1.5 The U.S. Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value
5.1.6 The U.S. Antiviral Drugs Market by Type
5.1.7 The U.S. Branded Antiviral Drugs Market by Value
5.1.8 The U.S. Branded Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value
5.1.9 The U.S. Generic Antiviral Drugs Market by Value
5.1.10 The U.S. Generic Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value
5.2 Europe
5.3 Asia Pacific
5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5 Latin America

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of HIV Infections
6.1.2 Upswing in International Tourism
6.1.3 Growth in Geriatric Population
6.1.4 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending
6.1.5 Rapid Urbanization
6.1.6 Upsurge in Healthcare Expenditures
6.1.7 Growing Awareness About Various Viral infections and Diseases
6.2 Key Trends and Developments
6.2.1 Accelerating Growth Rates of Infectious Diseases
6.2.2 Increasing Focus on Telehealth
6.2.3 Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotech Merger & Acquisition
6.2.4 Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases
6.3 Challenges
6.3.1 High Cost Involved in Drug Development
6.3.2 Threats Associated with Drugs Counterfeiting
6.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Market
7.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison
7.1.2 Key Players - R&D Expenditure Comparison
7.1.3 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Johnson & Johnson
8.1.1 Business Overview
8.1.2 Financial Overview
8.1.3 Business Strategies
8.2 Merck and Co.
8.3 AbbVie Inc.
8.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb
8.5 Gilead Sciences
8.6 Cipla

