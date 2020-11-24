Global Application Security Market (2020 to 2025) - Rise in Security Breaches Targeting Business Applications is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Security Market by Component (Software Tools (SAST and DAST) and Services), Type (Web Application Security and Mobile Application Security), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical (Healthcare and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global application security market size is expected to grow to USD 13.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.1%.

The application security market is driven by various factors, such as Increased in the security breaches targeting business applications, increase in the usage of mobile and cloud technologies and favorable government regulations to boost the growth of application security market across the globe during the forecast period. However, the rise in complexity of frauds can hinder the growth.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Application security services are the assistance offered by security vendors in conjunction with the application security solutions. These services are focused on helping organizations achieve their business goals together with their product offerings. The application security services assist organizations in planning, implementing, integrating, and monitoring the application security environment through established best practices in the industry.

Application security services are broadly classified into two categories: professional services and managed services. The professional services include consulting services, training and education services, and support and maintenance services. Application Security services give an upper hand to organizations' security. These services help organizations make robust security decisions for proactively addressing emerging fraudulent attacks

On-premise segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period.

The on-premises deployment mode is the traditional approach to implement application security solutions across enterprises. This is also associated with the term called 'in-house software development.' On-premises solutions provide organizations with a full control over all platforms, applications, systems, and data, which is handled and managed by their IT staff. Organizations, where user credentials are critical for business operations, usually have on-premises deployment as the information is considered to be moderately safe from external attacks since systems are held internal to the organization.

On-premises deployment also affects the cost structure of a development team as compared to cloud. The on-premises solution carries high cost as it includes cost of resources, infrastructure, integration, and maintenance. This is one of the major factors, which is shifting the consumer interest from on-premises toward the cloud.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The application security market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounts for the highest share (36.83%) of the application security market in 2020. The factors supplementing this growth are the Organic and inorganic growth strategies among major application security vendors in North America such as IBM, Cisco, Synopsis, Veracode, WhiteHat Security, Onapsis, GitLab, Contrast Security, and Qualys.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Application Security Market
4.2 Market, by Component, 2020
4.3 Market, by Software Tool, 2020
4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020
4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2020
4.6 Application Security Market, Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020
4.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Security Breaches Targeting Business Applications
5.2.1.2 Increase in Use of Mobile and Cloud-Based Technologies
5.2.1.3 Favorable Government Regulations
5.2.1.4 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Budget Constraints and Return on Investments Pull Back Companies for Investments
5.2.2.2 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Web- and Mobile-Based Security Process to Increase Demand for Application Security Market
5.2.3.2 Adoption of Application Security in Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Leads to Increase in Demand for Market
5.2.3.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Unused Apps are a Big Security Threat
5.2.4.2 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact
5.3 Market Evolution
5.3.1 Use Cases
5.3.1.1 Use Case: Cisco
5.3.1.2 Use Case: Ibm
5.3.1.3 Use Case: Microfocus
5.3.2 Best Practices
5.3.3 Best Practices for Web Application Security
5.3.4 Best Practices for Mobile Application Security
5.3.5 Regulatory Landscape
5.3.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation Compliance
5.3.5.2 Federal Information Processing Standards
5.3.5.3 Consortium for It Software Quality
5.3.5.4 Open Web Application Security Project
5.3.5.5 Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act
5.3.6 Pricing Analysis
5.3.7 Application Security Market Ecosystem
5.4 Technology Analysis

6 Application Security Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Types: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Types: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Web Application Security
6.3 Mobile Application Security

7 Application Security Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software Tools
7.2.1 Software Tools: Market Drivers
7.2.2 Software Tools: COVID-19 Impact
7.2.3 Static Application Security Testing
7.2.4 Dynamic Application Security Testing
7.2.5 Interactive Application Security Testing
7.2.6 Runtime Application Self-Protection
7.2.7 Other Software Tools
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Services: Market Drivers
7.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
7.3.3 Professional Services
7.3.3.1 Consulting Services
7.3.3.2 Training and Education
7.3.3.3 Integration and Maintenance
7.3.4 Managed Services

8 Application Security Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premises

9 Application Security Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises

10 Application Security Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
10.3 Retail and Ecommerce
10.4 Government and Public Sector
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 Telecommunication
10.7 Education
10.8 It and Ites
10.9 Other Verticals

11 Application Security Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.2.1 New Product Launches/Developments
12.2.2 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations
12.2.3 Acquisitions
12.2.4 Business Expansions
12.3 Key Players Revenue Share Analysis, 2019
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.4.1 Star
12.4.2 Emerging Leader
12.4.3 Pervasive
12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping, for Startups
12.5.1 Progressive Companies
12.5.2 Responsive Companies
12.5.3 Dynamic Companies
12.5.4 Starting Blocks
12.6 Market Share of Key Players in Market

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 IBM
13.3 Hcl
13.4 Cisco Systems
13.5 Synopsys
13.6 Checkmarx (Hellman and Friedman)
13.7 Veracode (Broadcom)
13.8 Micro Focus
13.9 Whitehat Security
13.10 Capegemini
13.11 Rapid7
13.12 Onapsis
13.13 Gitlab
13.14 Cast
13.15 Contrast Security
13.16 Qualys
13.17 Vmware
13.18 Onespan
13.19 Trustwave
13.20 Imperva
13.21 F5 Networks
13.22 Acunetix
13.23 Nowsecure
13.24 Pradeo
13.25 Lookout
13.26 Data Theorem
13.27 Zimperium
13.28 Kryptowire

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
15.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1w24t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

