Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits (Full Custom Design, Semi-Custom Design, Programmable) Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASIC - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market to Reach $29 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Full custom Design ASIC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Semi-Custom Design ASIC segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

Programmable ASIC Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR

In the global Programmable ASIC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Analog Devices, Inc.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Intel Corporation

  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

  • NXP Semiconductors NV

  • ON Semiconductor Corporation

  • Qualcomm, Inc.

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Texas Instruments, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares

  • Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

  • Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

  • Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

  • Full custom Design ASIC (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

  • Full custom Design ASIC (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

  • Full custom Design ASIC (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

  • Semi-Custom Design ASIC (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

  • Semi-Custom Design ASIC (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

  • Semi-Custom Design ASIC (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

  • Programmable ASIC (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

  • Programmable ASIC (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

  • Programmable ASIC (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

  • Telecommunication (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

  • Telecommunication (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

  • Telecommunication (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

  • Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

  • Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

  • Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

  • Automotive (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

  • Automotive (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

  • Automotive (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

  • Consumer electronics (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

  • Consumer electronics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

  • Consumer electronics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

  • Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

  • Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

  • Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures

  • ASIC Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

  • Market Analytics

  • Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

  • Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

  • Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

  • Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

  • Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

  • Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfvldh

