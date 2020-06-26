Global Aquafeed Additives Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Aker Biomarine, Calanus & Norel Among Others

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquafeed Additives - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aquafeed Additives market accounted for $1.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increasing international fish trade and growing disposable income are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factor such as stringent regulations is hampering market growth.



Aquafeed additives are a rich source of proteins and omega-3 fatty acids. While these additives are added to aquafeed, they improve the nutritive value of the feed and provide benefits such as increased growth rate, improved feed conversion, better immunity system, and reduced mortality of aquatic species. Therefore, mounting awareness among aquafeed manufacturers regarding the nutritive benefits of aquafeed additives that are rich in protein content is anticipated to trigger the demand for these additives.



Based on the application, the carps segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to their ability to decrease cholesterol levels is expected to boost carp farming activities. The aforementioned factors are projected to fuel aquafeed additives demand in the carp application segment and also benefit the growth of overall market.



By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to an increase with raise in seafood consumption in countries like Canada and the U.S. raise consumption of species such as salmonids and mollusks are majorly contributing to the growth. North America serves both global as well as domestic markets.



Some of the key players profiled in the Aquafeed Additives Market include Aker Biomarine, Calanus AS, Norel S.A., Alltech, Diana Group, Phileo by Lesaffre, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Delacon, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nouryon, Biorigin, Lallemand, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Olmix Group and Nutriad.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aquafeed Additives Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Animal

5.3 Micro-organisms

5.4 Plant



6 Global Aquafeed Additives Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Antioxidants

6.3 Antibiotics

6.4 Vitamins

6.5 Minerals

6.6 Feed Acidifiers

6.7 Feed Enzymes

6.8 Amino Acids

6.9 Anti-Parasitic

6.10 Prebiotics

6.11 Essential Oils & Natural Extracts

6.12 Palatants

6.12.1 Yeast Extracts

6.12.2 Hydrolysates



7 Global Aquafeed Additives Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Marine Shrimps

7.3 Tilapia

7.4 Catfish

7.5 Salmon

7.6 Sea Bass

7.7 Carps

7.8 Rainbow Trout

7.9 Crustaceans

7.10 Grouper

7.11 Fish Feed

7.12 Crab Feed



8 Global Aquafeed Additives Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Aker Biomarine

10.2 Calanus AS

10.3 Norel S.A.

10.4 Alltech

10.5 Diana Group

10.6 Phileo by Lesaffre

10.7 Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.

10.8 Delacon

10.9 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

10.10 Nouryon

10.11 Biorigin

10.12 Lallemand, Inc.

10.13 Kemin Industries, Inc.

10.14 Olmix Group

10.15 Nutriad



