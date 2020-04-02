Global Aramid Fiber Market Insights and Forecasts to 2027 - Increased Demand for Lightweight & Flexible Materials from the Automotive and Military & Defence Industries

DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aramid Fiber - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aramid Fiber market accounted for $3.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.58 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing market growth include increased demand for lightweight and flexible materials from the automotive and military & defence industries, growing demand from the aerospace sector, increasing needs for protection and security measures and potential substitute for steel and asbestos. However, high R&D costs and barriers for new entrants are restricting market growth.



Amongst application, the security & protection segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, due to stringent regulations enforced by the government and other agencies in developed economies, such as the European countries and the US play a pivotal role. Aramid fibres are used to make fire, cut, and stab-proof protective clothing such as helmets, footwear, coveralls, and gloves. They are used for military, industrial, and civil purposes. The need for thermal and ballistic protection is rising in civil law enforcement and armed forces owing to increasing insurgency and terrorism.



By Geography, Europe has witnessed the industrial expansion and technological advancements. The automotive industry is one of the key contributors to the regional economy. The governments of the European countries are putting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These are the factors that have made Europe the largest aramid fibre market. With the further development of the region in tandem with the improving global economy, the market is likely to grow in the future.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Aramid Fiber Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Meta-Aramid Fiber

5.3 Co-Polyamide

5.4 Para-Aramid Fiber

5.5 Extrusion Grade

5.6 Injection Molding Grade

5.7 Other Products

5.7.1 Vectran

5.7.2 Nylon



6 Global Aramid Fiber Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dry Spinning

6.3 Wet Spinning



7 Global Aramid Fiber Market, By Property

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High Melting Point

7.3 Non Conductive

7.4 High Tensile Strength



8 Global Aramid Fiber Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Optical Fibers

8.3 Electrical Insulation

8.4 Security & Protection

8.5 Tire Reinforcement

8.6 Industrial Filtration

8.7 Frictional Materials

8.8 Rubber Reinforcement

8.9 Sporting Goods

8.10 Body Armor & Helmet

8.11 Other Applications

8.11.1 Ropes & Cables

8.11.2 Composites

8.11.3 Recreational Goods



9 Global Aramid Fiber Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive & Transportation

9.3 Consumer Goods

9.4 Aerospace and Defense

9.5 Telecommunication

9.6 Protective Clothing

9.7 Electrical & Electronics

9.8 Marine

9.9 Other End Users

9.9.1 Personnel Protective Equipment

9.9.2 Construction



10 Global Aramid Fiber Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Hyosung Group

12.2 Teijin Ltd.

12.3 Toray Industries, Inc.

12.4 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DowDuPont)

12.5 Atlantex Manufacturing Corp.

12.6 Kolon Industries, Inc.

12.7 SRO Aramid (Jiangzu) Co., Ltd.

12.8 Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

12.9 Kermel S.A.

12.10 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.

12.11 Beaver Manufacturing Co. Inc.

12.12 Huvis Corp.

12.13 China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd.

12.14 W. Barnet GmbH & Co. Kg

12.15 Beijing Landingji Engineering Tech Co., Ltd.

12.16 JSC Kamenskvolokno

12.17 X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd.

12.18 Jiaxing Newtex Composites Co., Ltd.

12.19 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

12.20 Boto Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mclqyz