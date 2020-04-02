Global Aramid Fiber Market Insights and Forecasts to 2027 - Increased Demand for Lightweight & Flexible Materials from the Automotive and Military & Defence Industries

DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aramid Fiber - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aramid Fiber market accounted for $3.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.58 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing market growth include increased demand for lightweight and flexible materials from the automotive and military & defence industries, growing demand from the aerospace sector, increasing needs for protection and security measures and potential substitute for steel and asbestos. However, high R&D costs and barriers for new entrants are restricting market growth.
Amongst application, the security & protection segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, due to stringent regulations enforced by the government and other agencies in developed economies, such as the European countries and the US play a pivotal role. Aramid fibres are used to make fire, cut, and stab-proof protective clothing such as helmets, footwear, coveralls, and gloves. They are used for military, industrial, and civil purposes. The need for thermal and ballistic protection is rising in civil law enforcement and armed forces owing to increasing insurgency and terrorism.
By Geography, Europe has witnessed the industrial expansion and technological advancements. The automotive industry is one of the key contributors to the regional economy. The governments of the European countries are putting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These are the factors that have made Europe the largest aramid fibre market. With the further development of the region in tandem with the improving global economy, the market is likely to grow in the future.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End User Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Aramid Fiber Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Meta-Aramid Fiber
5.3 Co-Polyamide
5.4 Para-Aramid Fiber
5.5 Extrusion Grade
5.6 Injection Molding Grade
5.7 Other Products
5.7.1 Vectran
5.7.2 Nylon
6 Global Aramid Fiber Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Dry Spinning
6.3 Wet Spinning
7 Global Aramid Fiber Market, By Property
7.1 Introduction
7.2 High Melting Point
7.3 Non Conductive
7.4 High Tensile Strength
8 Global Aramid Fiber Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Optical Fibers
8.3 Electrical Insulation
8.4 Security & Protection
8.5 Tire Reinforcement
8.6 Industrial Filtration
8.7 Frictional Materials
8.8 Rubber Reinforcement
8.9 Sporting Goods
8.10 Body Armor & Helmet
8.11 Other Applications
8.11.1 Ropes & Cables
8.11.2 Composites
8.11.3 Recreational Goods
9 Global Aramid Fiber Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive & Transportation
9.3 Consumer Goods
9.4 Aerospace and Defense
9.5 Telecommunication
9.6 Protective Clothing
9.7 Electrical & Electronics
9.8 Marine
9.9 Other End Users
9.9.1 Personnel Protective Equipment
9.9.2 Construction
10 Global Aramid Fiber Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Hyosung Group
12.2 Teijin Ltd.
12.3 Toray Industries, Inc.
12.4 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DowDuPont)
12.5 Atlantex Manufacturing Corp.
12.6 Kolon Industries, Inc.
12.7 SRO Aramid (Jiangzu) Co., Ltd.
12.8 Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.
12.9 Kermel S.A.
12.10 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.
12.11 Beaver Manufacturing Co. Inc.
12.12 Huvis Corp.
12.13 China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd.
12.14 W. Barnet GmbH & Co. Kg
12.15 Beijing Landingji Engineering Tech Co., Ltd.
12.16 JSC Kamenskvolokno
12.17 X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd.
12.18 Jiaxing Newtex Composites Co., Ltd.
12.19 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
12.20 Boto Corp.
