Global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market size to exhibit a 32.3% CAGR over 2020-2027

The market study report on ‘Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market’ offers a comprehensive analysis of the primary growth indicators, limitations, restraints, and opportunities that will shape the market dynamics in the forthcoming years.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per credible estimations, global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market accounted for USD 288 million in the year 2019 and is projected to register a noteworthy CAGR of 32.3% during 2020-2027.

The emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic has plummeted the global economy, arresting the market growth as well as revenue generation by disturbing the entire supply chain. The holistic study of the report aims at responding all client interrogations and suggest business strategies for stakeholders to adapt to the instabilities in the industry. Moreover, it incorporates a detailed investigation of the prominent industry partakers along with their product offerings, profit stake, and manufacturing capabilities.

The business intelligence report by Market Study Repot LLC states that vast applications of artificial intelligence technologies in the healthcare vertical such as patient monitoring care, personalized medicines, drug development, and medical imaging coupled with rising adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies in diagnostic procedures for higher accuracy as well as patient safety and affordability are augmenting the growth of global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market size.

Additionally, implementation of AI technologies in medical diagnostic devices and systems, rising investments towards healthcare AI, strategic alliances among healthcare facilities and AI service providers, and growing awareness towards patient safety and care are stimulating the global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market outlook. However growing security concerns along with high costs associated with the implementation of AI technologies are expected to hinder the industry expansion throughout the analysis timeframe.

Citing an instance, as per the Center for Internet & Society (CIS), digital healthcare companies raised around USD 5.5 billion for implementation of AI technologies in the Indian healthcare vertical in 2017.

Outlining market segmentations:

Based on component type, global artificial intelligence in diagnostics industry is fragmented into services, hardware, and software.

With regards to diagnosis type, the overall market is bifurcated into neurology, chest & lung, radiology, pathology, oncology, cardiology, and others.

Regional outlook

From a regional frame of reference, global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market is divided into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world. The country wise bifurcation of the market comprises Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, China, rest of APAC, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, rest of Europe, Canada, and U.S.

North America accounts for a majority of global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market share, on account of high concentration of vendors along with increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions in medical diagnosis.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific artificial intelligence in diagnostics market is predicted to register the highest CAGR over 2020-2027. Favorable government initiatives towards implementation of healthcare AI solutions coupled with flourishing healthcare infrastructure of India and China are fostering the expansion of the regional market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Component Type Sub-segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

  • Services

  • Hardware

  • Software

Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Diagnosis Type Sub-segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

  • Neurology

  • Chest & lung

  • Radiology

  • Pathology

  • Oncology

  • Cardiology

  • Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

Asia-Pacific

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Japan

  • India

  • China

  • Rest of APAC

Europe

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Rest of Europe

North America

  • Canada

  • U.S.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

  • Zebra Medical Vision Ltd

  • Riverain Technologies

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Neural Analytics, Inc.

  • IDx Technologies Inc.

  • VUNO Inc

  • Imagen Technologies, Inc.

  • GE Healthcare

  • AliveCor, Inc.

  • Aidoc Medical Ltd.

