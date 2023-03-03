Global asset managers in China grapple with fraudulent investor schemes

Wider Image: Playing The Market - China's Small Investors
·3 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Global asset managers that have been opening shop in China are grappling with rampant scams where online fraudsters dupe investors with juicy returns using their brands and logos, a practice known in the market as "pig butchering".

Fidelity International and Neuberger Berman, which are launching their maiden mutual fund products in China, say they are battling cheaters who use their trademarks to raise money illegally via the Internet and social media.

Other new entrants including Van Eck and Alliance Bernstein have also fallen victims to tech-savvy swindlers who play cat-and-mouse games with the police.

Such scams have become so widespread that China's securities regulator issued a rare statement on Thursday cautioning investors against fund-raising schemes purporting to be from foreign asset managers.

The online rackets add reputational risks for global asset managers already suffering from trademark disputes, geopolitical worries, and cut-throat competition in China.

The popularity of such scams - named after the practice of fattening a pig before slaughter - shows how many investors are starved for returns in an economy with limited allocation options, and that the cost of online cheating in China is low.

"This is quite annoying," said Yin Ge, a lawyer at Han Kun Law Offices, who helps her asset manager clients deal with Chinese victims - often from smaller cities - coming after "big name" institutions after being duped.

"There are too many swindlers in China ... and investigators may not own adequate technology and human resources to bust each and every case."

MAIDEN PRODUCTS

Fidelity International, which will launch its first mutual fund in China on April 3, said on its website that its name and logo is being used "inappropriately" on some websites and social media applications in China.

"We would like to remind investors that they need to be vigilant of fraudulent investment schemes that pretend they are acting on behalf of known and established institutions, such as Fidelity, in order to gain legitimacy."

Neuberger Berman, which launched its first China retail fund this week, said its name is being used by fraudsters to raise money illegally via websites, wechat groups and mobile apps.

Neuberger Berman said in an October statement that it had reported the issue to the police, who were investigating.

"Swindlers mushroom when the economy is bad," said an executive at a consultancy that serves global asset managers in China.

The executive, who declined to be identified, said frausters would seek to capitalize on the news of foreign fund brands entering China, and target more gullible investors in small cities and counties.

"Cheaters and life-long learners ... some tech-savvy ones would even copy the programming of a foreign money manager's website," he said. "The chance of being caught is slim, so the cost of online-fraud is very low."

PIG BUTCHERING

There's no official estimate of the size of "pig butchering" scams targeting foreign asset managers, but a source with direct knowledge said Van Eck has been grappling with several waves of online scams since mid-last year.

Scams using Van Eck's brands first emerged in China's southern Guangdong and Southwestern Guangxi provinces, and later sprung up in central Sichuan province, the source said. Fraudsters typically shut down operations after money is raised.

On its website, Van Eck said some frausters are using its brand to lure investors with "high returns" and "low risk" in meticulously-crafted schemes.

A victim of the Van Eck-branded fraud, who declined to be named, said her husband was among about 300 investors who have grouped together in collective action to try to recover their losses through reporting to the police. Some in the group were defrauded of several million yuan ($435,000).

Alliance Bernstein, which is seeking a retail fund license in China, last year "strongly" urged investors to be "highly vigilant" to fraudulent schemes using its name.

Lawyer Ge said such statements are necessary means for institutions to protect their reputation.

"We also ask investors to make basic due diligence before putting down their money."

($1 = 6.9001 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Top Steelmaker Eyes $700 Million ‘Green Steel’ Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s biggest steelmaker is considering a major investment in a green steel project powered by hydrogen as a global push to decarbonize one of the world’s most polluting industries gathers pace.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage Units

  • Behavioral marketing platform Wunderkind nabs $76M

    Wunderkind, a platform that enables brands to target web visitors through emails, texts and other digital advertising formats, today announced that it raised $76 million in a Series C round led by Neuberger Berman, the financial services company. Wunderkind's newly appointed CEO, Bill Ingram, says that the tranche -- which brings Wunderkind's total raised to over $150 million -- will be put toward investing in product development, hiring and ongoing market expansion. "We see this as a real opportunity to expand our products outside of acquisition and conversion, and continue to increase the revenue growth of our customers while continuing to grow Wunderkind," Ingram told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Should You Hold Insulet Corporation (PODD)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2500 Growth benchmark. On an absolute basis, the strategy gained in nine of the 10 sectors it was invested in […]

  • LME Faces UK Enforcement Probe After Nickel Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK’s markets watchdog opened an investigation into the London Metal Exchange over its handling of the massive short squeeze in the nickel market last year, escalating pressure on the embattled exchange and raising the prospect of financial penalties.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds o

  • Global recession has been postponed, not cancelled

    Two sets of figures are telling starkly different stories about the state of the world economy. The classical signals used by economists over the ages are telling us that Europe and the US are sailing straight into a recessionary iceberg at full throttle.

  • HP Enterprise (HPE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    Although the revenue and EPS for HP Enterprise (HPE) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended January 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

  • Pakistani rupee touches record low, bonds fall as IMF talks drag

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Here’s How You Can Double Your Money Using the Rule of 72

    For the climate-conscious, a marker of 72 may be good enough when you're setting the thermostat. But when it comes to measuring money, the financially aware use lucky number 72 principally to...

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Treasury Bills Hand Over Fist. Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

    In a diversified portfolio, Treasury bills -- a short-term security backed by the U.S. Treasury Department with a maturity of one year or less -- have been considered an afterthought over the past decade due to low yields. Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), holds nearly $95 billion of Berkshire's assets in Treasuries as of Dec. 31, 2022. Here's a look at how to buy Treasury bills and why the Oracle of Omaha is scooping them up hand over fist.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • This Dividend Growth Stock Seemed Stable, But Just Suspended Its Payouts

    It can be tempting to think that because a company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends the trend will continue. A great example of that is what happened with Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) in February. Healthcare Services' business centers around housekeeping and dining services it offers to healthcare facilities.

  • I’m 57 and will soon have more than $3 million from a business sale. My rich boss trusts his financial adviser, but he inherited his millions. Still, should I try his adviser?

    Question: I am 57 years old, have $450,000 saved for retirement and will soon receive $3-$4 million from a business sale as a key employee. And adds W. Michael Prendergast, certified financial planner at Altfest Personal Wealth Management: “Ask if they’re a fiduciary all the time they interact with you, not just some of the time.”

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Lone Star 'Wake Up Call': Texas Republicans Want to Ban ESG in Insurance

    Over the past year, the backlash to ESG investing has swept up red states. As the saying goes, it’s bigger in Texas.

  • Bitcoin, Ether Drop Over 5% in Massive Sell-Off as Market Continues to Digest Silvergate

    Bitcoin plunged to $22,288 and Ether hit $1,563 as crypto took a tumble during the opening hours of East Asia's trading day.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • Good News: You Can Now Get an Easy 5% Return on Your Cash With No Risk

    As inflation and interest rates have increased, the rates paid on cash deposits have barely budged – until now. With inflation averaging more than 8% for 2022, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates several times, hiking the benchmark federal funds rate … Continue reading → The post You Can Now Get an Easy 5% Return on Your Cash With No Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street's Most Important Number Hit 4% Wednesday - And That's Bad News For Stocks

    The market's most important data point just hit a level last seen in November. That's bad news for stocks.