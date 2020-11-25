Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Markets, 2020-2030: Market is Projected to Account for a Revenue of $1,274.4 Billion in 2030, Progressing at a Robust CAGR of 42.9%

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AR and VR Market Research Report: By Type (AR, VR), Offering (Hardware, Software), Device Type (AR Devices, VR Devices), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is projected to account for a revenue of $1,274.4 billion in 2030, rising from $37.0 billion in 2019, progressing at a robust CAGR of 42.9% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

The rising penetration of smartphones and tablet computers, increasing technology adoption among enterprises, and surging focus of vendors on price reduction are the key factors leading to the growth of the market. Between AR and VR, the VR division accounted for the major share of the market in 2019.

The application of VR is rising in several industries, majorly gaming, and the prices of VR are declining, thereby leading to the increasing adoption of the technology. VR provided an immersive experience to consumers, which is why, companies in the gaming industry are incorporating these features into their services and products. The AR category is predicted to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, owing to the various benefits offered by the technology.

On the basis of application, the AR and VR market is divided into enterprise, commercial, and consumer, out of which, the consumer division is predicted to hold the major share of the market in 2030. The rising awareness regarding AR and VR is the major reason for the growth of this division. The number of gamers across the globe is expected to rise in the coming years, which is projected to drive the demand for immersive and interactive gaming.

Geographically, the AR and VR market was dominated by North America during the historical period (2014-2019) and is predicted to hold the major share of the market during the forecast period as well. Within the region, the U.S. is leading the domain, owing to the presence of major companies in the country. In addition to this, the rising application of VR and AR in the healthcare and e-commerce sectors is also driving the growth of the regional domain.

The surging adoption of these technologies among enterprises is a key driving factor of the AR and VR market. The enterprise sector is one of the major targets for players in the domain. The potential of AR and VR technologies is huge in enterprises, as all key device manufacturers, solution providers, and app developers are targeting the sector. In addition to this, a lot of Fortune 500 businesses have started experimenting with VR and AR technologies, and few of them have already initiated pilot projects.

The surging penetration of tablet computers and smartphones is also a key driving factor of the AR and VR market. Smartphones are being considered the major hardware interface for VR and AR applications. Moreover, the number of smartphones is further predicted to reach 3.5 billion by 2020, which is a growth of 9.3% from 2019. Owing to this, AR and VR enterprises are focusing on these devices for expanded their footing in the industry.

In conclusion, the market is expanding due to the increasing adoption of AR and VR technologies in enterprises and rising penetration of smartphones.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Currency Conversion Rates
2.6 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Type
4.1.1.1 AR
4.1.1.1.1 Marker-based AR
4.1.1.1.1.1 Passive marker
4.1.1.1.1.2 Active marker
4.1.1.1.2 Marker-less AR
4.1.1.1.2.1 Model-based tracking
4.1.1.1.2.2 Image-based processing
4.1.1.2 VR
4.1.1.2.1 Non-immersive
4.1.1.2.2 Semi- and fully immersive
4.1.2 By Offering
4.1.2.1 Hardware
4.1.2.1.1 Sensors
4.1.2.1.2 Cameras
4.1.2.1.3 Position trackers
4.1.2.1.4 Displays and projectors
4.1.2.1.5 Semiconductor components
4.1.2.1.6 Others
4.1.2.2 Software
4.1.2.2.1 SDKs
4.1.2.2.2 Cloud-based services
4.1.2.2.3 AR software functions
4.1.2.2.4 VR content creation
4.1.3 By Device Type
4.1.3.1 AR devices
4.1.3.1.1 HMDs
4.1.3.1.2 HUDs
4.1.3.1.3 Handheld devices
4.1.3.2 VR Devices
4.1.3.2.1 HMDs
4.1.3.2.2 Gesture-tracking devices
4.1.3.2.3 Projector and display walls
4.1.4 By Application
4.1.4.1 Consumer
4.1.4.1.1 Gaming
4.1.4.1.2 Sports and entertainment
4.1.4.2 Commercial
4.1.4.2.1 Offline education and e-learning
4.1.4.2.2 In-store retail and e-commerce
4.1.4.2.3 Tourism
4.1.4.3 Enterprise
4.1.4.3.1 Healthcare
4.1.4.3.2 Automotive
4.1.4.3.3 Aerospace and defense
4.1.4.3.4 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1 Component Suppliers
4.2.2 Technology Suppliers
4.2.3 Device Suppliers
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Growing focus of businesses on the aesthetics of AR and VR devices
4.3.1.2 Increasing investments by tech corporations and venture capitalists
4.3.1.3 Rising popularity of virtual playground applications
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Increasing penetration of smartphones and tablet computers
4.3.2.2 Soaring demand for AR and VR in offline retail and e-commerce
4.3.2.3 Rising technology adoption among enterprises
4.3.2.4 Growing focus of vendors on price reduction
4.3.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 Potential health risks
4.3.3.2 Technical imperfections
4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Rising demand for gesture and haptic control
4.3.4.2 Advancements in technology
4.3.4.3 Integration of AR and VR to create MR
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on AR and VR Market
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 AR Market, by Technology
5.1.1.1 Marker-based AR market, by type
5.1.1.2 Marker-less AR market, by type
5.1.2 VR Market, by Technology
5.2 By Offering
5.2.1 Hardware Market, by Type
5.2.2 Software Market, by Type
5.3 By Device Type
5.3.1 AR Devices Market, by Type
5.3.2 VR Devices Market, by Type
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Consumer Application Market, by Type
5.4.2 Commercial Application Market, by Type
5.4.3 Enterprise Application Market, by Type
5.5 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Major Markets for AR and VR
11.1 U.S. AR and VR Market
11.2 U.K. AR and VR Market
11.3 Germany AR and VR Market
11.4 China AR and VR Market
11.5 Japan AR and VR Market
11.6 India AR and VR Market

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings
12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
12.2.1 Global Market Share Analysis
12.3 Product Benchmarking of Key Players
12.4 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
12.5 Strategic Developments in the Market
12.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.5.2 Product Launches
12.5.3 Partnerships
12.5.4 Geographic Expansions
12.5.5 Client Wins
12.5.6 Other Developments

Chapter 13. Company Profiles
13.1 Business Overview
13.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.3 Key Financial Summary

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • EON Reality Inc.

  • Magic Leap Inc.

  • PTC Inc.

  • Wikitude GmbH

  • Qualcomm Incorporated

  • HTC Corporation

  • DAQRI LLC

  • Seiko Epson Corporation

  • Vuzix Corporation

  • Facebook Technologies LLC

  • Himax Technologies Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Sony Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8hh96

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Rapid testing could 'drive the epidemic toward extinction'

    Cheap coronavirus tests that ordinary Americans can administer at home could significantly drive down infection rates, researchers say. Their statistical models indicate that potential inaccuracies become effectively inconsequential if enough rapid tests are done with sufficient frequency.

  • Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again on global stage

    Introducing his new foreign policy and national security team, the Democratic former vice president signaled that he intends to steer the United States away from the unilateralist "America First" agenda pursued by Trump. The Republican incumbent has unsettled many U.S. allies, especially in Europe, with an antagonistic approach toward the NATO alliance and trade relations, abandonment of international agreements and warm relationships with authoritarian leaders. "While this team has unmatched experience and accomplishments, they also reflect the idea that we cannot meet these challenges with old thinking and unchanged habits," said Biden, due to take office on Jan. 20. "It's a team that reflects the fact that America is back - ready to lead the world, not retreat from it," Biden said at the event in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

  • Two blasts kill seven in Syrian rebel-held northwest near Turkish border

    Two bomb blasts killed at least seven people and wounded scores on Tuesday in areas of northwest Syria near the Turkish border and under heavy Turkish influence, witnesses and police sources said. A few hours later, at least two civilians was killed and 17 wounded in a car blast in the city of Afrin, a mainly Kurdish area which Turkish forces and their Syrian allies took from the Kurdish YPG militia in 2018. The two cities, which Turkey administers with the help of Syrian Arab rebels it backs, have in the last year been frequently hit by bombings detonated in crowded civilian areas.

  • China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority

    China criticized Pope Francis on Tuesday over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Francis’ remarks had “no factual basis at all.” “People of all ethnic groups enjoy the full rights of survival, development, and freedom of religious belief," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy

    Despite his tweets and frequent fundraising emails, President Trump knows "the battle is effectively over" and he's already moved on to asking allies "how he can stay relevant in the media and in the Republican Party and how he can earn money" next year and beyond, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing Trump advisers. "Privately, even the few advisers to the president who had argued he still had a shot over the last week now largely concede he has no path to victory."Trump's lawyers, led by Rudy Giuliani, are expected to keep up the appearance of a legal fight until the Electoral College votes Dec. 14, the Journal reports. "While there are just a handful of people left urging the president to keep up the legal fight — among them, Mr. Giuliani — there are equally few people telling him to end it." One official explained, "Everybody's trying to straddle the fence and avoid him flipping out." They have other reasons to give Trump a wide berth, the Journal adds:> In a West Wing where advisers have often loitered near the Oval Office in the hopes of being asked inside, there has been noticeably less angling among aides to get an audience with the president in recent weeks, administration officials said. Aides have said privately they are concerned that the president might ask them for something that would draw them into the legal battle. [The Wall Street Journal]"Usually everybody's looking for an opportunity to go in. Now it's the opposite," said an administration official. "You never know where there's going to be this moment where he's like, well why don't you do X-Y-Z crazy thing." Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • CEOs at chains like McDonald's and Waffle House stop fighting a $15 minimum wage — but say it could mean higher menu prices for customers

    For years, chains have been battling against a federal minimum wage hike. Now, in 2020, some are giving up the fight.

  • Japan and China agree to restart business travel, coordinate on East China Sea

    Japan and China agreed on Tuesday to restart coronavirus-hit business travel this month and to continue talks on disputed isles in the East China Sea, in the first high-level dialogue since Japan picked a new leader in September. The two-day visit to Tokyo by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's assertiveness in the region. Talks with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi covered maritime tensions, trade and the pandemic response.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Joshua Wong and fellow activists plead guilty in Hong Kong protests trial

    Mr Wong and two fellow activists are now facing jail for taking part in last year's protests.

  • Israeli leader tells convicted spy: 'We're waiting for you'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, telling him: “We’re waiting for you.” The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. “You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests,” Netanyahu said in a conversation with Pollard and his wife Esther.

  • Marco Rubio blasts Biden White House picks for Ivy League degrees — despite Trump administration's similar credentials

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday predicted President-elect Joe Biden's new hires for his incoming administration would be "polite and orderly caretakers of America's decline," facetiously citing how many members of the group have Ivy League degrees.It's true that many of Biden's picks so far went to Ivy League schools, but Rubio's remark makes less sense when considering that the current White House is a similarly Ivy-infused crowd. President Trump himself went to the University of Pennsylvania, after all.> Come on, @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/xYjMwjRyli> > -- Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 24, 2020The GOP's critique that Democratic administrations are oversaturated with Ivy Leaguers isn't new. NBC News' Benjy Sarlin pointed out that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has a Harvard degree, issued a similar complaint about former the Cabinet chosen by former President Barack Obama, who defeated him in the 2012 election. > This is always a classic. Mitt Romney derided Obama's "Harvard faculty lounge" cabinet in 2012 while he had a Harvard JD/MBA, three (!!!) sons who attended Harvard business, and his advisors included famous Harvard faculty members. https://t.co/GiTVVD5Jlw> > -- Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment Fox News settles lawsuit with Seth Rich's parents over false story tied to his murder

  • Georgia secretary of state: My family voted for Trump. He threw us under the bus anyway.

    I have fought to uphold the integrity of elections in Georgia. It doesn't matter if the attacks come from the guy I voted for or not.

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in. Trudeau noted Canada does not have vaccine-production facilities. Trudeau said it is understandable that an American pharmaceutical company will distribute first in the U.S. before they distribute internationally.

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads

    In a clever new ad, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock found a new way to drop the mic.Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election. In a new ad he tweeted out Tuesday, Warnock is shown taking his dog on a walk. In an earlier campaign ad, Warnock predicted there would be lots of false claims leveled against him, and "that's exactly what happened," he said. "You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself, if she really wants to represent Georgia."Instead, Warnock continued, "she's trying to scare people by taking things I've said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor." By this point, Warnock and his pup were at the end of their walk, and he was holding a bag of dog feces. As he dropped the bag in a trash can, Warnock said, "I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are -- don't you?" His dog barked in agreement -- and then approved the message. Watch the ad below. > I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler's ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63> > -- Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Obama the pretender Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • Syrian army says Israel hits southern Damascus in second strike in week

    The Syrian army said early Wednesday that Israel launched air strikes on an area in the southern outskirts of Damascus, where military defectors believe has a strong Iranian military presence in the second such attack within a week. The Israeli aerial strike on a strategic area that Israel had hit in the past came from the occupied Golan Heights and caused only material damages, the army statement said. Military defectors said the strike targeted an military base in Jabal Mane Heights near the town of Kiswa, where Iranian Revolutionary Guards have long been entrenched in a rugged area almost 15 km (9.3 miles) south of the center of Damascus.

  • Egypt adds leading activist, politician to terror watch list

    An Egyptian court placed nearly 30 people, including a leading pro-democracy activist and an Islamist politician, on a terrorism watch list over accusations they joined the banned Muslim Brotherhood, the official gazette reported Monday. Activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, politician Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh and 26 others were added to a “terrorism list” for the next five years, the report said. The ruling by Judge Hassan Farid last week includes a travel ban and freeze on assets for three years.